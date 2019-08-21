YouTube Channels Are Yanked for Alleged Disinformation Campaigns in Hong Kong by Robert McMillan – Wall Street Journal

Google pulled 210 YouTube channels from its platform, saying that they appeared to be part of a coordinated disinformation campaign in response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. made similar moves earlier this week, citing evidence that the Chinese government was behind efforts to discredit the protesters.

“This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter,” Google wrote in a blog post Thursday. It didn’t specifically blame Beijing for the campaign…