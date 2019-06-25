Trump Becomes First Sitting President To Set Foot Into North Korea by Seung Min Kim and Simon Denyer – Washington Post

President Trump met Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea on Sunday, and briefly crossed into North Korea, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever done so.

The two men then held 53 minutes of private talks, and agreed to set up teams to “work out some detail” to see if progress could be made in their negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program, Trump said.

“Speed is not the object, we want to see if we can do a really comprehensive, good deal,” Trump said after the talks. “Nobody knows how things turn out, but certainly this was a great day, this was a very legendary, very historic day.”

“It’ll be even more historic if something comes up, something very important,” he added. “Very big stuff, pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think.”...