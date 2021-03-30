Small Wars Journal

Soufan Center: Fighting in the Shadows: Israel and Iran

Tue, 03/30/2021 - 11:33pm

Link: https://thesoufancenter.org/intelbrief-2021-march-30/

  • Israel and Iran are engaged in an undeclared, low-level war involving attacks on ships, facilities and proxy groups
  • Israeli leaders might be seeking to derail efforts by the Biden administration to rejoin the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear deal. 
  • The conflict could escalate as Iran continues to expand its nuclear activities in violation of the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear agreement the US left. 
  • The U.S. and other powers could potentially be drawn into the conflict as their commercial and national security interests become affected. 
