Soufan Center: Fighting in the Shadows: Israel and Iran

- Israel and Iran are engaged in an undeclared, low-level war involving attacks on ships, facilities and proxy groups
- Israeli leaders might be seeking to derail efforts by the Biden administration to rejoin the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear deal.
- The conflict could escalate as Iran continues to expand its nuclear activities in violation of the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear agreement the US left.
- The U.S. and other powers could potentially be drawn into the conflict as their commercial and national security interests become affected.