https://mwi.usma.edu/artificial-intelligence-in-counterterrorism-and-counterinsurgency-with-retired-gen-stan-mcchrystal-and-dr-anshu-roy/

What role do information and intelligence play in counterinsurgency? How can artificial intelligence assist in tracking and identifying insurgent or terrorist activity? What are some of the opportunities and challenges of using AI in irregular warfare contexts?

Interviewers: Nick Lopez and Kyle Atwell