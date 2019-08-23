Iraqi Militia Says New Drone Attack Killed Commander – Associated Press

Two members of an Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary force say that a new drone attack has killed one commander and wounded another near the border with Syria.



Officials from the Hezbollah Brigades, separate from the Lebanese groups of the same name, said the drone attack occurred Sunday near the Qaim border crossing.



The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists about the matter…