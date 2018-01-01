Iran-Backed Group Launches Attack Near Small Garrison in Syria Housing American Special Operators by Shawn Snow – Military Times

A U.S.-backed Syrian partner force said Sunday that an Iranian-backed group launched an attack inside an agreed upon deconfliction zone.

Maghaweir al-Thowra, an anti-ISIS U.S.-backed group, operates out of small garrison near the Iraq border. It tweeted Sunday that an Iran proxy launched an attack against its forces and breached the 55 km deconfliction zone that surrounds a small garrison housing American commandos known as al-Tanf.

The anti-ISIS fighters said that they repelled the attack and that the Syrian regime had lost control of its allies — which the MAT described as a “rogue Iranian proxy.”…