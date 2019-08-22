Hong Kong Shuts Down After Night of Violence by Dan Strumpf, Jon Emont and Joyu Wang – Wall Street Journal

Citywide disruptions stretched into a second day as Hong Kong’s subway network remained closed, along with many storefronts, banks and shopping malls, a day after the government invoked emergency measures to ban masks, prompting a wave of violence overnight.

People formed long lines early Saturday at some of the supermarkets that were open, while the city’s labor department urged employers to make accommodations for late workers as transport was snarled in parts of the city.

The disruptions followed a night of street violence after the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, invoked a British-era emergency law for the first time in 52 years, using it to allow the city to ban face coverings at public gatherings. Mrs. Lam said the measure was necessary to deter the violent protests that have gripped Hong Kong for four months…