Fighting Flares in Syria Despite Hours-Old Cease-Fire by Sune Engel Rasmussen and Raja Abdulrahim – Wall Street Journal

Turkish forces tightened their grip around the Kurdish-held town of Ras al-Ain in northeastern Syria on Thursday, prompting local officials to plead for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city.

Thousands of residents have fled but many other civilians have chosen to stay in their homes as Turkey and its Syrian proxy forces captured villages on all sides, according to the Kurdish-led administration that controls northeast Syria. Turkish officials said Saturday that their forces had seized Ras al-Ain but fighting for control of the town continued.

The administration called on the international community, including Russia and the U.S.-led coalition, to intervene and help set up a humanitarian corridor to evacuate the trapped civilians, including many wounded…