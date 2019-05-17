Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Has Book Coming This Summer by Hillel Italie – Associated Press

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has a book coming out this summer, but he warns that it will not be a "tell-all" about President Donald Trump.

"Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead" will be published July 16, Random House announced Tuesday. Co-written with Bing West, the book will be an "expansive account" of the retired general's military career, according to the publisher. Mattis will write about conflicts from Afghanistan to Iraq and use those experiences for lessons on war and peace. The book was under contract before Mattis became defense secretary in early 2017, although it will touch upon events over the past couple of years, a Random House spokesperson told The Associated Press. But "Call Sign Chaos" should be far different in tone from such scathing best-sellers as James Comey's "A Higher Loyalty" and Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."...