EU to Stage War Games to Prepare for Hybrid Threats – Associated Press

European Union ministers will take part in joint war games over coming months to better prepare the bloc for a range of attacks, from cyberattacks to disinformation campaigns.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Thursday that interior and finance ministers from the 28-country bloc will be tasked to respond to fictional scenarios during meetings in Helsinki in July and September. By being able to respond, they will be able to help out authorities on the ground

"Military and civilian authorities can usually, in crisis time, do only what they have been trained for," said Haavisto…