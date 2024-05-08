8/5/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. How Two Russian Spies Went Deep Undercover With Their Children

2. Our politicians risk sleepwalking into another global war by Max Hastings

3. Embracing Communist China was the U.S.’ greatest strategic failure

4. Congress fails to address VA budget shortfall before leaving town

5. How the 9/11 Plea Deal Came Undone

6. US to depart final base in Niger next week, nearly ending withdrawal

7. Geography Matters, Time Collides: Mapping China’s Maritime Strategic Space under Xi - Mapping China's Strategic Space

8. Let’s start treating cyber security like it matters

9. Mullen: Defense Department incentives need to change if the Mavericks are to survive

10. Opinion Why Austin should leave the 9/11 plea bargain alone

11. What Body Composition Policies Show — and Hide — About Obesity in the Military

12. SOF in Competition Kickoff Event — Future of Irregular Warfare Conference

13. America's 'Air Wing Of The Future' Takes Shape In The Pacific

14. Taiwan is readying citizens for a Chinese invasion. It’s not going well.

15. America Isn’t Ready for the Wars of the Future By Mark A. Milley and Eric Schmidt

16. Why Israel Chose to Escalate

Korean News Content:

1. We fight with meticulous logic, 'MZ defectors' united in Washington and New York

2. North Korean defectors visiting the U.S.: “We will lead unification with a youthful perspective”

3. Time for fresh look at unification economics

4. North Korea says it deployed nuclear-capable missiles to South Korean border

5. North Korea's Kim oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

6. Assessing the Stalemate on the Korean Peninsula and its Implications for U.S. Interests

7. Declaring ‘Crisis,’ South Korean Firms Tell Managers to Work 6 Days a Week

8. Paris 2024 Olympics: North Korea performs diplomatic gymnastics

9. Authorities issue warning against N. Korean hackers trying to steal construction, machinery data

10. U.S. Army unit trains for rapid deployment to S. Korea

11. North vows to strengthen nuclear arsenal regardless of U.S. election results

12. Number of North Koreans entering Russia skyrocketed in first half, data shows

13. North Korean ‘People’s Athlete’ takes bronze in Olympic women’s boxing

14. Korea needs foreign agent registration act

15. How to counter N. Korea's garbage balloon campaign