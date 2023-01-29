1/29/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 28, 2023

2. Open-source intelligence is piercing the fog of war in Ukraine

3. U.S. general predicts war with China in 2025, tells officers to get ready

4. A Chinese naval blockade could isolate Taiwan and shock the world

5. Putin Has a Problem: His So-Called Allies Won't Help Fight in Ukraine

6. Women Lead: Ukrainian Women’s Fight for the Future of Ukraine

7. Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated

8. World War III and IV? Why a U.S.-China War Might Have a Sequel

9. Burning of Qur’an in Stockholm funded by journalist with Kremlin ties

10. Some Western Backers of Ukraine Worry That Time Might Be on Russia’s Side

11. What If The US Army Never Built The M1 Abrams Tank Or M2 Bradley?

12. Russian TV discusses if economy now "equal" to Iran, North Korea or Cuba

13. Germany was a soft target for Russian spies. That's changing fast.

14. Overmatch secrecy needed as China, Russia surveil US Navy, experts say

15. The World Is Tired Of United States’ Wars – OpEd

16. Women at war: Ukraine's female soldiers dream of freedom, fight for survival

17. West to deliver 321 tanks to Ukraine, says diplomat, as North Korea accuses US of 'crossing the red line'

18. China’s Top Nuclear-Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Decades After Ban



Korean News Content:

1. US intel: Deterrence against North Korea is working

2. North Korea denies arms dealing with Russia

3. Recently obtained “confidential document” signed off by Kim Jong-un reports on a gruesome incident involving a shock brigade

4. North Koreans forced to clear snow from roads to capital on Lunar New Year

5. ‘Beyond Utopia’ Review: A Badass Pastor Smuggles North Koreans to Freedom in Secret Sundance Doc

6. Japan eyes easing S.Korea export controls as Seoul seeks to improve ties -media

7. Opinion | Women in South Korea Are on Strike Against Being ‘Baby-Making Machines’

8. S. Korea mistakenly fires machine gun near border with N. Korea

9. NATO chief calls for stronger security ties with S. Korea to address China, other global challenges

10. NATO chief stresses 'interconnected' security amid N. Korean support of Russian war efforts

11. Trilateral maritime exercise (UK, ROK, US)

12. FM Park, NATO chief discuss North Korea, expanding ties

13. What’s behind N.Korean criticism of US’ Ukraine support?

14. NATO to address North Korea-Russia arms trade

15. North denies sending arms to Russia, slams U.S. for 'groundless rumors'