03/25/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

1. N. Korea's missile launch may be timed to precede Biden's first press briefing: NIS

en.yna.co.kr · by 박보람 · March 25, 2021

Hmmm....Okay, at least someone is trying to connect the dots. But I do not think the regime's actions are that tactical. I think the totality of actions are more strategic and focused on undermining the forthcoming Biden Korea policy as well as the long held effort to drive a wedge in the ROK/US alliance.

I think Kim will be disappointed that the White House press corps will focus on the wide range of other issues and the missile launches will not be the priority since the most likely response from POTUS will be that we are finalizing our Korea policy and it would be premature to discuss it at this press conference.

2. S. Korea deeply concerned about N. Korea's projectile launch: NSC

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · March 25, 2021

I hope this contributes to being a wake-up call for the Moon administration and there is an admission of their erroneous strategic assumptions about the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime.

Kim does not share President Moon's vision of a Peace agenda.

3. Gov't Becomes Craven Lackey of N.Korean Dictatorship

english.chosun.com

Brutal criticism of the Moon administration (and some about the US for leaking information!). Again, I hate to beat the dead horse but it is time for the Moon administration to re-evaluate its strategic assumptions about the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime. More sound assumptions would not only prevent this criticism but would prevent the actions that lead to this criticism.

4. Clarity, not ambiguity

The Korea Times · by Shim Jae-yun · March 24, 2021

I concur that strategic clarity is needed in Korea. We need absolute clarity about the nature, objectives and strategy of the Kim family regime. But I disagree with everything else in the author's essay. We can gain clarity by answer these key questions:

Who does Kim fear more: The US or the Korean people in the north? (Note it is the Korean people armed with information knowledge of life in South Korea)

Do we believe that Kim Jong-un has abandoned the seven decades old strategy of subversion, coercion-extortion (blackmail diplomacy), and use of force to achieve unification dominated by the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State in order to ensure the survival of the mafia like crime family cult known as Kim family regime?

In support of that strategy do we believe that Kim Jong-un has abandoned the objective to split the ROK/US Alliance and get US forces off the peninsula? Has KJU given up his divide to conquer strategy - divide the alliance to conquer the ROK?

The answers to these questions should guide us to the strategy to solve the "Korea question" (para 60 of the Armistice) through a superior form of political warfare and lead to the only acceptable durable political arrangement: A secure, stable, economically vibrant, non-nuclear Korean peninsula unified under a liberal constitutional form of government with respect for individual liberty, the rule of law, and human rights, determined by the Korean people. In short, a United Republic of Korea (UROK)



The root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the most evil mafia-like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

5. How dangerous is North Korea's military arsenal right now?

CNN · by Brad Lendon

Do not underestimate north Korea. But Kim Jong-un is not 10 feet tall. There is no doubt we have the military capability to not only defeat but destroy the nKPA. However, if we employ a superior form of political warfare we can achieve the acceptable durable political arrangement that will serve, protect, and advance US and ROK/US alliance interests.

6. U.S. to Deal with N.Korea 'from Position of Strength'

english.chosun.com

The only way to deal with north Korea is from a position of strength. That is the only thing that deters north Korea. However, it is not only military strength that is necessary - we need the strength of all elements of national power to be applied to the problem of the Kim family regime. The regime will exploit weakness and any hint of appeasement or of providing concessions to the regime will be assessed as successful political warfare and blackmail diplomacy and will cause the regime to double down and make more demands from the ROK, the US, and the international community.

7. Russian FM calls for efforts to keep peace on peninsula after N.K. missile launches

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · March 25, 2021

Beware Russia as a spoiler.

Some interesting comments: “Touching on the launches, Chung said he expressed "deep concern."

"South Korea and Russia agreed to continue close communication and cooperation for progress on the Korean Peninsula peace process," Chung said.

"I also asked for Russia to continue to play a constructive role going forward," he added.

Also in his press statement, Lavrov stressed that Russia is interested in an "open and inclusive" forum for regional cooperation -- in what appears to be a rebuke of the United States' push to cement the Quad forum involving Australia, Japan and India.

Noting that Chung has reaffirmed Seoul's invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit here, Lavrov said that the two sides decided to discuss the matter when the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.”

8. How Kim Jong Un keeps advancing his nuclear program

Stars and Stripes · by Jon Herskovitz · March 24, 2021

If something is your number one priority and you are willing to commit all resources to it, to include those that should be to provide for the welfare of the Korean people in the north, of course you are going to be able to advance your nuclear problem.

9. Missiles fly after US nabs North Korea operative

asiatimes.com · by Andrew Salmon · March 24, 2021

Again I am glad to see the press and pundits trying to connect the dots. The Malaysia extradition and eventual trial of Mun Chol Myong will be a significant event since it hits directly at the Kim family regime's global illicit activities network that feeds the royal court economy.

However, I do not think the regime is launching missiles merely to show displeasure with the extradition. It is part of its larger political warfare strategy.

But as noted we need to become more aggressive in going after the regime's global illicit activities and those who operate and support the network.

10. Human Rights Will Continue to Polarize Washington and Seoul on North Korea

The National Interest · by Jason Bartlett · March 24, 2021

Very true. This will continue to be an going point of alliance friction until the two allies agree that human rights is not only a moral imperative but is a national security issue because Kim jong-un must deny the human rights of the Korean people in the north in order to survive and remain in power. Not only is focusing on the suffering of the Korean people the right thing to do, it is a critical line of effort in a combined political warfare strategy (to include information and influence activities) to solve the "Korea questions." (Para 60 of the Armistice).

And this article also illustrates why the ROK and US must sufficiently align their strategic assumptions about the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime.

11. North Korea Positioning Itself to Play 'Nuclear Blackmail'

news.usni.org · by John Grady · March 24, 2021

Yep!

Excerpts: “During the Hudson event before the latest tests, Evans J.R. Revere, retired State Department official and senior director of the Albright Stonebridge Group, said, Kim “was doubling down” on remaining a nuclear state by introducing threats of new weapons during the Congress. “He reminded us the DPRK [Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea] is and will remain a nuclear state.”

Kim realizes that “China will not do” much to rebuild a North Korean economy ravaged by global economic collapse, major storms and tightening international sanctions, though economic improvement would secure Kim’s hold on power. The North Korean leader also knows the message he sends Beijing about remaining a nuclear power is not in its interest either, Brooks said.

Kim “was doubling down” on remaining a nuclear state by introducing threats of new weapons, Evans J.R. Revere, a retired State Department official and senior director of the Albright Stonebridge Group, said during the event.

I take slight exception to General Brooks' comments about China and north Korea's economy. China has tried to get the north Koreans to adopt Chinese style economic reforms for decades but the regime has always pushed back against it because it would lead to the undoing of the regime. (It also pushes back on ROK engagement as well). But if it were to adopt Chinese style economic reforms I would bet the Chinese would provide substantial economic aid to rebuild the north Korean economy. (but of course there is also the huge corruption issue inside north Korea that prevents any kind of normal functioning economy).

And per Evans Revere's last comment below about arms control negotiations: that will be assessed as a win for Kim Jong-un's political warfare strategy and blackmail diplomacy.”

12. North Korea lambastes 'human rights clown show' after U.N. resolution

upi.com · by Elizabeth Shim · March 24, 2021

The regime is deathly afraid of any focus on human rights. It is an existential threat to the regime. When we focus on its nuclear program we reinforce its legitimacy. When we focus on human rights we undermine it.

13. Report: Missiles fired by North Korea may have been displayed at parade

upi.com · by Elizabeth Shim · March 24, 2021

Of course Kim told us he is developing new systems. They have to test and train to advance their programs.

But again timing is everything. It may be they simply had to test to advance to the next step. On the other hand the timing is very useful in trying to undermine the Biden Korea policy and try to establish conditions favorable to the regime through the use of blackmail diplomacy )the use of threats, increased tensions, and provocations to gain political and economic concessions).

14. US touts renewed military drills after 'low-end' North Korean

Washington Examiner · by Joel Gehrke · March 23, 2021

Yes our alliances are key to national security and consultation is critically important. But we also have to act in concert against the common threat.

15. Concerns over rights issue

The Korea Times · March 24, 2021

Again, in addition to sufficient alignment of strategic assumptions, the alliance must get on the same sheet of music regarding human rights.

16. U.S. focused on denuclearization of N. Korea: Pentagon spokesman

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · March 24, 2021

I think we are going to be arguing about these phrases for some time to come. Which I think is a good thing because the debate helps us to expose Kim Jong-un's strategy. Sun Tzu said: "Thus, what is of supreme importance is to attack the enemy's strategy"

We can (and must) always argue the two key points. - north Korea has not lived up to its promises to denuclearize the entire Korean peninsula (1992 - north-South Agreement on Denuclearization and all subsequent agreements on denuclearization) while the South and he US have. And second, the north remains in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions on weapons of mass destruction, ballistic missiles, human rights, proliferation, cyber activities, and global illicit activities.

17. Biden administration will host Japan and South Korea for North Korea discussions

Axios · by Sarah Mucha

