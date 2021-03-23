03/23/2021 News & Commentary – National Security

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Intersectional imperialism: A wholesome menace

realalexrubi.substack.com · by Alex Rubinstein · March 22, 2021

This is most excellent propaganda from Russia Today. (note snark). It has a little bit of everything wrapped into this.

Please go to the link for better formatting and to view the graphics.

Note the 2008 excerpt from the US Army manual on unconventional warfare (in the section on "finance feminism").

But the target of this propaganda is so obvious I am sure we will see its themes and messages repeated among certain segments of the political spectrum.

Just consider the section headings alone:

The Noble Anti-Triggering Organization (NATO)

The State Department Becomes an HR Department

The DoD Seeks 'Force Multipliers'

The Central Idpol Agency

Finance Feminism

Wokeism Goes Global

2. H.R. McMaster: Afghanistan is America's longest war – it's time for the delusion about it to end

foxnews.com · by H. R. McMaster

Note the "four realities" in which strategy should be grounded.

Conclusion: “If the Biden administration abandons the weak agreement that the Taliban have already broken, it is possible to reverse a self-defeating strategy and sustain a long-term effort at a cost acceptable to the American people.

Because war remains a contest of wills, achieving peace in Afghanistan will require the Afghan government and security forces to convince reconcilable elements of the Taliban that they cannot prevail through the use of force.

Sustainable, long-term military and diplomatic support for the Afghan government and security forces is essential to achieving that outcome.

It would be almost two decades late, but it is past time to end America’s self-delusion in Afghanistan.”

3. Here’s what to expect in Taiwan’s new defense review

Defense News · by Mike Yeo · March 22, 2021

Key point: "Taiwan plans to shift its focus from being able to destroy enemy forces landing on its beaches, and instead adopt an asymmetric force structure that can annihilate an enemy at sea prior to making landfall."

I would argue Taiwan also needs an internal civilian based and SOF supported "resistance operating concept" to contribute to non conventional deterrence first and if an invasion does occur to provide defense in depth if the asymmetric approach to annihilating an enemy at sea prior to making landfall fails or less than completely effective."

4. A historic exercise shows how Navy SEALs will keep aircraft carriers in a high-end fight

Business Insider · by Stavros Atlamazoglou

Hmmm....

A historic exercise shows how Navy SEALs will keep aircraft carriers in a high-end fight

5. Who are the winners and losers in Britain’s new defense review?

Defense News · by Andrew Chuter · March 22, 2021

Note my chuckle here. A new ranger regiment modeled on the "US Army's Green Beret Forces." Oh the heresy of mixing "rangers and Green Berets!" But it will be really confusing when we have Brit Rangers operating side by side Green Berets.

One area that could strengthen ties between the U.S. and U.K., he noted, is the creation of a new British Army ranger regiment, one modeled on the U.S. Army’s Green Beret forces.

The review plans for £120 million in investments over the next four years to equip that force, the start of which Heappey said should be “up and running” by Christmas.

The new unit “doesn’t just do training and advising of partner nations forces, but actually goes and trains, advises, assists and then accompanies them into non-permissive environments, which is exactly what the Green Berets are,” Heappey said. “It’s pretty likely that we’ll find Green Berets and Rangers working alongside each other in the same environments. Sub-Saharan Africa feels like the growing market. But actually there’s still plenty to be done in places like Iraq and Afghanistan as well.”

​There is some real irony here. We designed our national mission force (Delta) on the British SAS to include using similar terminology and naming conventions as well as organizational and employment concepts. Now the UK has recognized the need for a force more suited for advising and assisting and supporting indigenous forces ​so they are borrowing from our examples.

​What this confirms for me is the Brits recognize the importance of the SOF trinities:

Irregular Warfare Unconventional Warfare Support to Political Warfare

The Comparative advantage of SOF:

Influence Governance Support to indigenous forces and populations

With exquisite capabilities for the no fail CT and CP national missions

​

6. 9/11 Was a Wake-Up Call. America Is Still Snoozing After the Capitol Assault.

Foreign Policy · by Elise Labott · March 22, 2021

Excerpts: “Ultimately, a long-term approach to reducing homegrown extremism must go beyond law enforcement to unpack just how and why many people find these ideologies appealing—and how they can be deradicalized. For a time, many believed that Trump-style nationalist populism was about economic anxiety—which, if true, would be something the government could address through new industrial and trade policies to buoy those left behind by globalization.

But the melange of extremist factions from across the country uniting under a rubric of hatred suggests that their anger stems from something else, such as fear of losing their identity in a country whose demographics are inexorably changing—not something the government can fix with a few tariffs.

The Capitol riot laid bare the dangers of ignoring the growing domestic extremist threat, now emanating from a tangled web of individuals, groups, and ideologies. But it was not an isolated event. FBI Director Wray said the bureau is currently working on upward of 2,000 domestic terrorism investigations. Without a national reckoning about what is happening in the country—and a genuinely bipartisan effort to counter the challenge, like the one seen after 9/11—Jan. 6 may go down in history as the point of no return.

7. Eric Greitens announces he's running for US Senate in Missouri

kmbc.com · by KMBC 9 News Staff · March 23, 2021

8. Top U.S. General In Afghanistan Is Carrying A Heavily-Modified Glock With A Compensator Attached

thedrive.com · by Tyler Rogoway · March 22, 2021

Ah yes...the important things to report on - the General's sidearm.

9. Top Armed Services Republican backs National Guard quick reaction force for DC

The Hill · by Rebecca Kheel · March 22, 2021

But what would be the chain of command? Who would have the employment decision making authority?

10. FDD | What’s Behind China’s Dangerous Incursion into the East China Sea

fdd.org · by Thomas Joscelyn · March 19, 2021

Excerpts:

“China’s position on issues relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the South China Sea and the Diaoyu Island is consistent and clear,” Zhao said. (Diaoyu is the Chinese name for the Senkaku Islands.) “Our resolution and will to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests is rock solid,” he added.

In no uncertain terms, Zhao claimed that “China’s sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea and the adjacent waters, the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands is indisputable.”

In other words, the CCP isn’t backing down from its claim over the Senkaku Islands anytime soon.

11. Covert Action, Espionage, and the Intelligence Contest in Cyberspace

warontherocks.com · by Michael Poznansky · March 23, 2021

Conclusion: “Cyberspace may be an intelligence contest among rivals, but all intelligence operations are not created equal. While cyber-enabled espionage and covert cyber operations both qualify as intelligence activities given their reliance on secrecy, and are therefore distinct from conventional warfare or diplomacy, they are also distinct in key ways from one another. Failing to appreciate these differences impedes our ability to understand the richness of cyber operations, underlying motivations, the prospect for signaling, and metrics of success.

Going forward, appreciating this nuance will be important for several reasons. First, as U.S. Cyber Command enters its second decade of existence, having a clear sense of how to think about the variety of operations in cyberspace is critical. In many cases, cyber activity approximates an intelligence contest in which states jockey for information and influence. While it is not always easy to tell which is which, it is imperative to try. Second, assessing the wisdom of the previous administration’s decision to give Cyber Command more latitude in conducting operations — which the Biden administration has purportedly left in place — requires clear metrics of what has worked and what has not. Covert cyber operations may provide a more useful benchmark than espionage operations.

12. $88 billion and 20 years later, the Afghan security forces are still no match for the Taliban

taskandpurpose.com · by Jeff Schogol · March 22, 2021

John Sopko has been providing the most thorough and critical analysis of the Afghan War.

This is the key excerpt:

“Task & Purpose asked Sopko why the Afghan security forces are still so reliant on the United States and NATO nearly 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

There isn’t a simple or easy answer, he said.

“Based on all the work we’ve done, it seems obvious that the biggest mistake we’ve made was to try to build an Afghan Army in our own image and likeness,” Sopko said. “In other words, an Army that uses the systems and the equipment and the weapons that our army does. And yet, this is a country where a huge portion of the population are illiterate, where there’s very little electricity, and very little internet.”

This is why I focus on this fourth point in my Eight Points of Irregular Warfare:

“ 4. Assessment - must conduct continuous assessment to gain understanding - tactical, operational, and strategic. Assessments are key to developing strategy and campaign plans and anticipating potential conflict. Assessments allow you to challenge assumptions and determine if a rebalance of, ways and means with the acceptable, durable, political arrangement is required. Understand the indigenous way of war and adapt to it. Do not force the US way of war upon indigenous forces if is counter to their history, customs, traditions, and abilities.

13. Shared Burden Of A New Vision For The Asia Pacific - Analysis

eurasiareview.com · by Nick Bisley Forum · March 23, 2021

Conclusion: “Strategic competition with China over Asia’s order will be the dominant feature of the coming years. While that competition is likely to be better managed under Biden, a region dominated by competing great powers is a dangerous one indeed.”

14. Meet the Russian 'Information Warrior' Seeking To Discredit COVID-19 Vaccines

TIME

Who needs the Russians? We have Americans who are trying to discredit the vaccines.

15. Hard power or soft power? Quad opts for ‘smart’ power

asiatimes.com · by Danil Bochkov · March 23, 2021

Conclusion:

“By juggling soft- and hard-power instruments, Biden seems to be pursuing what Joseph Nye once called “smart power” – an adroit combination of a strong military while investing heavily in alliances, partnerships and institutions.

The long list of initiatives following the March 12 meeting signifies that this strategy might be successful. That will become clearer by the time the next summit takes place.”

16. Ethnic armies rescue Myanmar’s democratic forces

asiatimes.com · by David Scott Mathieson · March 22, 2021

Maps/graphics at the link. We have a number of Americans and American organizations supporting these ethnic armies. Pilot teams are in place in case any national leaders decide we need to come to support those who seek to remain free.

17. Time for US, Japan to muscle up their alliance

asiatimes.com · by Grant Newsham · March 22, 2021

Conclusion:

“Japan and the Americans either must take some risks or the Chinese will swamp them. And at that point you either hand over the Senkakus or else fight for them. Neither option is a good one.

The Japan-United States 2+2 said all the right things – once again. But it will take more than that to deter the PRC.

Secretary of State Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan – both excellent debaters – should well understand this after the verbal hiding China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, gave them in Anchorage the other day.

Beijing seems ready to match actions to words. Is the same true for Washington and Tokyo?”

18. Niall Ferguson - A Taiwan Crisis May Mark the End of the American Empire

english.aawsat.com

The fox and the hedgehog.

Conclusion: “The fox has had a good run. But the danger of foxy foreign policy is that you care about so many issues you risk losing focus. The hedgehog, by contrast, knows one big thing. That big thing may be that he who rules Taiwan rules the world.”

19. Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

AP · by Alexandra Jaffe · March 23, 2021

