Yemen Truce Efforts Falter as Regional Rivalries Intensify by Dion Nissenbaum - Wall Street Journal

Diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire in Yemen between Saudi Arabia and Iran-aligned forces have faltered, say people briefed on the talks, setting back United Nations attempts to prevent the four-year-old war from fueling broader regional conflict with Tehran.

Diplomats have been struggling to gain momentum for a cease-fire as hostilities intensify between Iran and its adversaries. In recent weeks, Houthi forces in Yemen have carried out a series of rocket and drone attacks that Riyadh and Washington view as Iran’s handiwork—allegations that Tehran denies.

The strikes, including a Houthi rocket attack last week in the capital of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in Aden that killed 40 people, have stymied cease-fire attempts…