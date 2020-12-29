War on the Rocks: The Marines and America’s Special Operators: More Collaboration Required

Full Article: https://warontherocks.com/2020/12/the-marines-and-americas-special-operators-more-collaboration-required/

By Gordon Richmond

A discussion from a U.S. Special Forces Officer at 1st Special Forces Group on future cooperation between SOCOM and the USMC for the Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations concept and how SOCOM can learn from the USMC's Force Design 2030 experience as it orients towards competition with China and Russia. The article also explores the role of relatively junior Marine officers in driving recent discussion and debate.