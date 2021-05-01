War on the Rocks: How the Army Out-Innovated the Islamic State’s Drones

From members of the U.S. Army's Asymmetric Warfare Group
Authors: T.S. Allen, Kyle Brown, and Jonathan Askonas
Full Article: https://warontherocks.com/2020/12/how-the-army-out-innovated-the-islamic-states-drones/
Some "Lessons for the Next IED" from the article
- You have not defeated an improvised threat until you can defeat it cheaply.
- Disable the enemy’s hand, not just his weapon.
- Materiel is not capability.
- Experimental technical intelligence works.
- The fundamentals of reconnaissance apply.
Categories: News