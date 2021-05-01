Small Wars Journal

War on the Rocks: How the Army Out-Innovated the Islamic State’s Drones

Tue, 01/05/2021 - 8:59pm

From members of the U.S. Army's Asymmetric Warfare Group

Authors: T.S. Allen, Kyle Brown, and Jonathan Askonas

Full Article: https://warontherocks.com/2020/12/how-the-army-out-innovated-the-islamic-states-drones/

 

Some "Lessons for the Next IED" from the article

  • You have not defeated an improvised threat until you can defeat it cheaply.
  • Disable the enemy’s hand, not just his weapon.
  • Materiel is not capability.
  • Experimental technical intelligence works.
  • The fundamentals of reconnaissance apply.
