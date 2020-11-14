Video in Honor of the late Major General Victor J. Hugo Jr., USA (Ret.)

MG Victor Hugo died from COVID-19 in April and was interred at Arlington yesterday. This 13 minute video is a fitting tribute to him. MG Hugo was at the tip of the spear for so many important missions in the Army and after his retirement and many are recounted in this short video. It is very much worth watching His life was full of more adventure than you could read in a novel. And he made lasting contributions to our national security much as a result of his Special Forces training, experience, and expertise. We should all aspire to live up to his example. https://vimeo.com/477261473/5ec5854d