USE OF IEDs AND VBIEDs IN MEXICAN CRIME WARS

Small Wars Journal-El Centro Senior Fellows Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan along with analyst David A. Kuhn, and SWJ-El Centro Associate Alma Kehavarz look at the evolving use of explosives in Mexico's criminal insurgencies and crime wars in a new article at Counter-IED Report.

The article, "Use of IEDs and VBIEDs in Mexican Crime Wars," reviews the current situation involving the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) in Mexico's crime wars. The evolution of the threat is illustrated through discussion of four recent cases in 2019-2020.

Source: Robert J. Bunker, John P. Sullivan, David A. Kuhn, and Alma Keshavarz, "Use of IEDs and VBIEDs in Mexican Crime Wars." Counter IED-Report. Spring-Summer 2021. pp. 63-73.