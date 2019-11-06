USC 2019 Homegrown Violent Extremism Digital Summit

The United States faces an immediate threat from homegrown violent extremism (HVE), and today, that threat increasingly stems from right-wing and white supremacist terrorism. Preventing attacks and enhancing public safety demands better insight into how individuals radicalize to violence, the impact on the victims and the pathway to escape extremism.



On November 8, 2019, the University of Southern California (USC) will present the USC Homegrown Violent Extremism Digital Summit.



HVE concerns every American, and to ensure all stakeholders have an opportunity to see the event, USC is presenting the summit exclusively online and at no cost. No RSVP or registration is required. Simply visit our homepage – sci.usc.edu – at 9 AM PT on November 8, and the summit will stream live on your device.

The summit will consist of three 45-minute panel discussions.