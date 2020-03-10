U.S. Warplanes Pummeling al-Shabab Fighters in Somalia as Jihadi Group Poses Increasing Threat by Shawn Snow and Diana Stancy Correll - Military Times

With concerns that al-Shabab is a growing threat to the U.S. and its interests, U.S. Africa Command is increasing the pace of strikes in Somalia.

There have been 26 strikes in Somalia so far this year. Navy Lt. Christina Gibson, a spokeswoman for AFRICOM, told Military Times that the current pace of strikes “lightly exceeds last year’s pace."

Between January and March of 2019 AFRICOM carried out 28 strikes.

On Tuesday, Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, told Voice of America reporter Carla Babb that the Shabab threat has increased…