U.S. Troops in Standoffs With Russian Military Contractors in Syria by Jessica Donati – Wall Street Journal

Russian personnel are engaging in tense standoffs with U.S. troops on highways in northeastern Syria in violation of agreements between Washington and Moscow to stay out of one another’s way in the war-ravaged country, the top U.S. envoy to Syria said Wednesday.

Photos circulating on social media have shown U.S. military trucks blocking civilian vehicles that local journalist say are carrying Russian contractors on the highways. The encounters haven’t involved the use of force but risk escalating into a more serious clash between U.S. and Russian forces.

Top U.S. envoy James Jeffrey confirmed such standoffs were occurring in northeast Syria with increasing frequency. Some have taken place deep in areas patrolled by U.S. and Kurdish forces, where Russian contractors aren’t expected to go.

“These are not daily occurrences, but they have been increasing in number, and thus it is troubling,” Mr. Jeffrey told reporters here on Wednesday…