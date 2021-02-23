U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF): Background and Issues for Congress Updated February 22, 2021
Access the 13 page report HERE
(Editor's Note: Important discussions on civilian oversight of SOF and the review of the MOA on SOF support to the CIA, to include support to paramilitary activities)
Contents
Background ..................................................................................................................................... 1
Overview................................................................................................................................... 1
Command Structures and Components..................................................................................... 1
Theater Special Operations Commands (TSOCs) .............................................................. 1
Additional USSOCOM Responsibilities................................................................................... 2
Army Special Operations Command......................................................................................... 3
Air Force Special Operations Command .................................................................................. 4
Naval Special Warfare Command ............................................................................................. 5
U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC).................................... 5
MARSOC to Consolidate at Camp Lejeune, NC................................................................ 6
Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC)............................................................................. 6
Civilian Oversight of USSOCOM .................................................................................................. 6
Acting Secretary of Defense Miller Announces Implementation of Section 922,
FY2017 National Defense Authorization Act (P.L. 114-328) ................................................ 7
DOD Review of DOD and USSOCOM Support to the Central Intelligence Agency
(CIA)...................................................................................................................................... 8
Potential Issues for Congress........................................................................................................... 8
Acting Secretary of Defense Miller’s Decision on the Status of ASD (SOLIC)....................... 8
DOD Review of DOD and USSOCOM Support to the Central Intelligence Agency
(CIA)...................................................................................................................................... 9
Contacts
Author Information.......................................................................................................................... 9