U.S. to Send ‘Mechanized Forces’ to Secure Syrian Oil Fields by Shawn Snow - Military Times

The U.S. military is planning to send some kind of mechanized force to help keep oil fields in eastern Syria from slipping into the hands of a resurgent ISIS as American troops withdraw from the region.

But the plan to send armor to Syria could add extra manpower and logistical strains for U.S. forces in Syria at a time when President Donald Trump is seeking to end America’s involvement in the country and put a stop to the forever wars.

“We are reinforcing that position, it will include some mechanized forces, again I’m not going to get into the details but the mission in Syria remains what the mission in Syria began with, it’s always been about defeating the ISIS coalition. That is the core mission," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told NATO defense ministers in Brussels Friday…