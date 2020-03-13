U.S. Re-Positioning Some Troops from Smaller Bases in Iraq Following Deadly Rocket Attack by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The U.S. military says its re-positioning some troops from a few smaller bases following a deadly rocket attack in Iraq that claimed the lives of two U.S. troops and a U.K. service member.

Operation Inherent Resolve — the U.S.-led mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria — told Military Times in an emailed statement Monday that coalition troops were being re-positioned due to the the success of Iraqi forces in their fight against ISIS.

“These bases remain under Iraqi control and we will continue our advising partnership for the permanent defeat of Daesh from other Iraqi military bases. The Coalition remains in Iraq at the invitation of the Government of Iraq to defeat ISIS,” OIR said…