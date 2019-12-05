U.S. Official: Florida Naval Station Shooter Was Saudi Student – Associated Press

A U.S. official says the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related.



Military from around the globe attend the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.



The shooter opened fire in a classroom building on Friday morning. The attack that left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded. The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week.



Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said four people had been killed and that the two sheriff's deputies who were the first to respond, including one who killed the shooter, were wounded but expected to recover…