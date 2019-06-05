U.S. Navy Assisting 2 Tankers Targeted in Gulf of Oman by Jon Gambrell – Associated Press

Two massive tankers off the southern coast of Iran near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked on Thursday, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels.

No one has claimed responsibility or explained how the tankers were attacked.

At least one U.S. defense official reportedly said it was “highly likely Iran caused these attacks.”

Iran’s foreign minister called the attacks “suspicious.”

The U.S. Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran…