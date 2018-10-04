U.S. Launches Airstrikes on al-Shabab in Response to Attack on U.S. Commando Outpost in Somalia by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The U.S. military said it launched retaliatory airstrikes targeting al-Shabab militants following the group’s brazen attack on a U.S. commando outpost.

The U.S. assessed it killed 10 fighters and destroyed a vehicle after launching two airstrikes and engaging militants with small arms fire, according to a news release.

Somali-based insurgents launched attacks on Western targets across Somalia targeting a commando outpost believed to house U.S. forces, military officials said.

A suicide car bomber targeted Italian peacekeepers in Mogadishu in a separate attack. The explosion missed the convoy but wounded nearby Somali civilians.

The Somali military says it repelled the al-Shabab attack on the Baledogle airbase, which was hit by two suicide bombings and heavy gunfire…