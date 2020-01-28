U.S. Keeps Air Power Pressure on Taliban Despite Peace Process by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The U.S. is still bombing the hell out of the Taliban and other militants despite ongoing peace talks and the expected kick off of intra-Afghan talks.

The high strike figures do not bode well for American hopes that the Afghan Air Force can sustain air power against the Taliban and other militants as American troops seek to exit the 18-year long conflict.

Just three days after Taliban announced on March 2 the resumption of operations against Afghan forces following a partial truce in late February, American warplanes were forced to bail out Afghan troops striking Taliban militants attempting to overrun a checkpoint…