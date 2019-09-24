U.S. Intelligence Finds Syrian Government Conducted Chlorine Rocket Attack in May by Michael R. Gordon – Wall Street Journal

Syrian government forces carried out a chlorine attack in May, the first confirmed violation of the international accord banning chemical weapons since President Trump authorized a U.S. military strike on Syria in 2018 over its alleged use of poison gas, a new U.S. intelligence assessment says.

The episode took place on May 19 near the village of Kabana as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces sought to subdue resistance in Latakia province, a senior U.S. official said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the assessment Thursday in an effort to dissuade the Assad government from repeating its use of chemical agents on the battlefield…