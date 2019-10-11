U.S. Forces Still Conducting Ground and Air Patrols in Syria Despite Turkish Incursion by – Shawn Snow – Marine Corps Times

U.S. forces in Syria are still conducting ground and air patrols in Syria, according to a coalition U.S. military official.

The patrols continue despite reports of a temporary pause in anti-ISIS operations in the country as Turkish forces continue to advance against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

The coalition official told Military Times that the patrols are necessary for the “security" of coalition forces in Syria.

The U.S. coalition official, who provided a statement to Military Times on condition of anonymity, said the patrols were not “directly associated with any activity related to tension along the border.”

“The ground patrols specifically avoid areas that have active combat operations. Coalition troops remain in Syria to defeat Daesh (ISIS) remnants,” the official said…