U.S. Calls for Special Meeting of U.N. Atomic Agency Over Iran by Laurence Norman – Wall Street Journal

The U.S. called for a special session of the United Nations atomic agency board, increasing the pressure on Europe and others to take a stand against Iran after Tehran said it breached the 2015 nuclear treaty.

U.S. Ambassador Jackie Wolcott took the step on Friday following Iran’s Monday announcement that it had exceeded the permitted cap on its low-enriched uranium stockpile under the nuclear agreement, according a statement from the U.S. mission to the IAEA.

“The international community must hold Iran’s regime accountable,” the statement said. The U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal in May 2018…