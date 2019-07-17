U.S. Is Bringing Home Citizen Suspected of Fighting for ISIS by Warren P. Strobel and Gordon Lubold – Wall Street Journal

The U.S. government has taken custody of an American citizen suspected of fighting for Islamic State and is returning him from Syria to stand trial in the United States, officials said Thursday.

The unidentified individual, described by U.S. officials as being of Russian origin with dual Russian-American citizenship, had been held by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed group of primarily Kurdish fighters who have detained thousands of ISIS fighters. The officials didn’t specify which charges would be filed or where a trial would be held.

The United States and its allies, particularly in Europe, continue to grapple with what to do with their citizens who went to the Middle East to fight for Islamic State. Many were captured following the collapse of the group’s self-declared caliphate earlier this year…