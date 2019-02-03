U.S.-Backed Syrian Forces Claim Turkey Bombed a Commando Camp Housing Coalition-Trained Counterterrorism Forces by Shawn Snow – Military Times

U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria claim a Turkish air strike targeted a training camp housing a secretive coalition-trained commando force.

Turkish forces launched an operation to clear Kurdish militants from northern Syria on Wednesday following the withdrawal of a small number of U.S. special operations forces from the area.

The Syrian Democratic Forces press office on Thursday Tweeted out pictures it claimed were of the bombed out training camp.

The SDF claim the camp housed members of the Yekineyen Anti-terror, or YAT — an anti-ISIS commando force that the SDF says “operates alongside” U.S. forces and the coalition…