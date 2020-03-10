U.S., Allies Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq by Gordon Lubold, Nancy A. Youssef and Isabel Coles - Wall Street Journal

The U.S. began conducting airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq, U.S. officials said Thursday, an operation launched in retaliation for an attack earlier this week that killed two Americans and a British servicemember at an Iraqi base.

The U.S. strikes targeted weapons storage facilities in Iraq that belonged to a Shiite militia group, officials said. The U.S. attacks were ongoing and the damage to the facilities were unclear, officials said.

The strikes came after a series of attacks in recent weeks against bases in Iraq where American military personnel are stationed. Most of those strikes had been unsuccessful, but a strike Wednesday killed the two Americans and a U.K. service member…