Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN September 1, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

September 1, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 01.09 were approximately:

personnel - about 48350 (+450),

tanks ‒ 1997 (+23),

APV ‒ 4345 (+33),

artillery systems – 1115 (+24),

MLRS – 287 (+2),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 153 (+1),

aircraft – 234 (+0),

helicopters – 205 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level – 851 (+2),

cruise missiles - 196 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3239 (+3),

special equipment - 104 (+1).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) in the Donetsk and Kurakhove directions. Data are being updated.

The one hundred ninetieth (190) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, as well as maintaining the captured areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile attacks on military and civilian objects on all the territory of Ukraine.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissya directions. Units of the Armed Forces of the republic of belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the republic of belarus remains.

In the Siversky region, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy, using barrel artillery, shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Kamianska Sloboda and Zaliznyi Mist settlements of Chernihiv oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, using tanks, combat vehicles, barrel, and jet artillery, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Klenove, Dementiivka, Ruski Tyshky, Velyki Prohody, Petrivka, Peremoha, Bayrak, Shevelivka. It continues conducting aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Slovyansk direction, it carried out shelling with the use of tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS in the areas of Krasnopilla, Virnopilla, and Hrushuvakha settlements. Conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to conduct active combat operations, concentrating the main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Exercises fire influence and tries to improve the tactical position, actively conducts air reconnaissance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was carried out with the use of barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Berestove, Rozdolivka, Tetyanivka, Mala Piskunivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Siversk.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling of military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of settlements Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, Diliivka. Enemy units tried to conduct offensive battles in the areas of Vesela Dolyna and Zaitseve settlements.

In the Avdiyivka direction, it carried out shelling with the use of barrels, jet artillery, and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Opytne, Pervomaiske, and New York. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Neskuchne, Oleksandropil.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, it shelled the positions of our troops with the use of tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket launcher systems in the area of ​​the settlement of Zolota Nyva. An airstrike was carried out in the area of ​​Maryinka settlement. It led an offensive battle in the area of ​​the settlement of Vodyane, but was unsuccessful.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, it shelled the positions of the defenders of Ukraine with the use of barrel and jet artillery, tanks in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoyakovlivka, Dorozhnyanka, Zelene Pole, Charivne, Bilohirya.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions. The enemy is taking measures to replenish losses. Conducted shelling with the use of tanks, barrels and jet artillery along the contact line. Fired objects of civil and military infrastructure in the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Novomykolaivka, Stepove, Partyzanske, Andriivka, Myrne, Prybuzke, Mykolaivka, Zorya, Luch, Ivanivka, Knyazunka. For the purpose of conducting aerial reconnaissance, the UAV was actively used in the indicated direction. The enemy is trying to restore the logistical support of his troops.

The enemy ship group continues to focus its efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Operational update as of 6 p.m. CET, September 1

The enemy is trying to establish complete control over the territory of the Donetsk oblast and to hold the captured areas of the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy is holding separate units of the armed forces of the Russian federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy shelled the areas of Kamianska Sloboda, Zaliznyi Myst, Senkivka of Chernihiv oblast, and Starykovo of Sumy oblast with mortars and barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding the previously occupied areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled targets in the areas of Udy, Sosnivka, Velyki Prohody, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkaskie Tyshki, Stariy Saltiv and Pryshyb with the use of tank weapons, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Slavyansk direction, enemy units shelled the areas of Hrushuvaha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Vernopillya, Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Dibrivne, and Nova Dmytrivka settlements with barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems.

It used aviation to strike the areas of the settlements of Nova Dmytrivka and Bohorodychne.it made an attempt to attack in the direction of Dolyna settlement, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Piskunivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Yakovlivka, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Zvanivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

With offensive actions, it tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmutske, and Zaytseve, but was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Avdiivsk direction, the enemy fired with tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Rozivka, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Vodyane, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Pisky.

It carried out an airstrike on the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Neskuchne, and Oleksandropol.

With offensive and assault actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Opytne, it was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, it shelled the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Prechistivka settlements. An airstrike was carried out in the area of ​​Maryinka settlement.

With offensive and assault actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlement of Vodyane, but it did not succeed, and withdrew.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled objects in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Luhivske.

In the South Buz region, the enemy tried to use tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery to hit important objects in the areas of Potemkine, Andriyivka, Novohryhorivka, Shyroke, Partyzanske, Novopetrivka, Lyubomirivka, Shevchenkove, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Lupareve, Oleksandrivka, Pervomaiske, Lozove, Olhyne settlements.

The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas continues to conduct reconnaissance, perform the task of supporting the actions of the ground group and block civilian shipping.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Hackers are attempting an attack on Ukrainian, Austrian and German organizations.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) under the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine has the following warning to communicate: On August 30 and 31, 2022 mass emailing of messages themed “Technical Drawing” (“Technisches Zeichnen”) to Ukrainian, Austrian and German organizations was detected.

Experts note that similar bulk emails were detected also on August 11 — the messages had a topic and an attachment titled “Contract Documentation” (“Договірна документація” in Ukrainian) then.

https://cip.gov.ua/en/news

State Enterprise «National Nuclear Energy Generating Company «Energoatom»

Ahead of IAEA mission visit, the Russian military resorted to new provocations at ZNPP.

Today, September 1, 2022, at 4:57 am, due to another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces at the Zaporizhzhya NPP site, the emergency protection was activated and the operating power unit 5 was shut down.

Furthermore, the ZNPP 330 kV backup power supply line used for in-house needs was damaged. In the transitional mode, the non-operating power unit 2 was de-energized with the start-up of diesel generators.

This is the second time in the last 10 days that the criminal actions of the Russian military have caused the shutdown of the unit and the power plant blackout.

Power unit 6 keeps operating in the power system of Ukraine and at the same time powers the ZNPP's in-house needs.

https://t.me/energoatom_ua/9334

International Atomic Energy Agency

AEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) led by Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived today at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to conduct indispensable nuclear safety and security and safeguards activities.

https://twitter.com/iaeaorg/status/1565308387339927554?t=kuZWZlK5HHxZ0hIRyH7Sqg&s=09

https://twitter.com/rafaelmgrossi/status/1565381009364893699?t=y2oCd5zsr-a5AreA1xdZCw&s=19

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today, a new academic year began in our country, as it should be. Despite everything. More than six months of full-scale war. Extraordinary destruction caused by the occupiers. But the education of Ukrainian children continues.

It takes place in various formats, yet systematically and professionally everywhere. And I am grateful to all our educators who continue their work and guarantee with their attention to children that all young Ukrainians have an opportunity to become educated and live a decent modern life. More than 300,000 first-graders, almost 4 million pupils - this is the scale of September 1 this year.

So, in addition to many other conclusions, a very important political conclusion can be made today - about the resilience of our state, about the strength of our society. Our educational institutions are effective. Our state and local communities ensure the restoration of education even in those areas where schools were destroyed during the occupation.

Today I was in Irpin, Kyiv region. I saw the beginning of the work of such a restored school. 1,300 pupils will get their education there. The children went to the first grade, as is customary. I was happy to see them starting to study and to see the conditions it happens in. A good, comfortable, humanly warm school. And it will be the same on the entire territory of our state, which we will definitely oust the invaders from.

No matter what they destroyed, we will restore everything, we will rebuild everything. No matter how much they want to destroy Ukraine and anything Ukrainian, our children will still go to their schools and universities and get an education absolutely freely. National education. Humanistic education. Education built not on lies and propaganda spread by the terrorist state, but on real knowledge, openness to the world and the best human values.

Today, the IAEA mission arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP. It's good that it happened. The fact itself despite all the provocations by the Russian military and the cynical shelling of Enerhodar and the territory of the plant. Ukraine did everything to make this mission happen. But it is bad that the occupiers are trying to turn this IAEA mission - a really necessary one - into a fruitless tour of the plant. I believe that this will be prevented.

It is good that the IAEA representatives have an opportunity to draw objective conclusions about the risks that have arisen at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the first time in history. Moreover, the risks that have arisen precisely because of the occupiers. The main thing is to have the will to draw objective conclusions. Constant shelling, the presence of Russian military and weapons at the plant, tormenting Ukrainian personnel and attempts to put the plant under the control of Rosatom representatives who are not at all capable of a responsible attitude towards such an object... These are the reasons for the risks.

We have clear evidence that Russia did a lot of cynical things to deceive the mission. In particular, with the help of intimidation of residents of Enerhodar. The occupiers forced people to lie to the IAEA representatives - to hand over some papers, sign something, say something.

When we met with Mr. Grossi and members of the mission in Kyiv, we agreed that the mission would be accompanied by journalists from Ukrainian and international media. Independent journalists. For the world to see the truth. To see what is really happening. Unfortunately, this wasn’t done. Although it was promised. Unfortunately, the occupiers did not let the journalists in, but organized a bunch of their propagandists. Unfortunately, the IAEA representatives did not protect the representatives of independent media.

We are hopeful that the mission will nevertheless draw objective conclusions from the circumstances at the plant. For more than three decades, 5 facilities have been under the control of our specialists - the Chornobyl plant and 4 operational nuclear power plants. The IAEA never had any claims regarding the activities of any of these facilities until Russia invaded our territory and brought its madness here.

When the Russian military finally leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, when they take away their weapons, ammunition, when they stop shelling Enerhodar and neighboring areas and cease their provocations, the Zaporizhzhia plant will be able to return to a completely safe functioning, which has always been the case under the control of Ukraine.

And the key thing that should happen is the demilitarization of the territory of the plant. This is exactly the goal of Ukrainian and international efforts. And it is bad that we have not yet heard the appropriate calls from the IAEA. Although we talked about it with Mr. Grossi at our meeting in Kyiv. This was the key - the key! - security point of our agreements. It was clearly stated: demilitarization and full control by Ukrainian nuclear specialists.

Today I had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark who arrived in Ukraine. I thanked him for the support, which is a very useful support, in particular in the field of defense. We discussed further steps to defend Ukraine and the entire united Europe, the sanction policy and the restoration of our state after hostilities.

I held the first conversation with the new Prime Minister of Israel Lapid. I emphasized the necessity of Israel’s accession to the sanctions on Russia, sanctions for all the evil brought by this war. The evil that should have never returned again.

I addressed the Polish people - September 1 is the anniversary of the beginning of World War II. I said an important thing in this address: just as that aggressor was defeated and convicted, this aggressor will inevitably be defeated and convicted as well. When the free world is united and the victim of aggression is not left alone, when no one signs disgraceful pacts with evil, the war ends with the victory of the forces of good.

I signed another decree on awarding our warriors. 155 combatants were awarded state awards, 22 of them posthumously. In total, since February 24, 28,042 Ukrainian warriors have received state awards. Those who heroically defend our state in all directions. Who ousted the enemy from the north, who are beating the occupiers in the east, who are destroying them in the south and, what is very important now, are working for the liberation of our Crimea.

And today I especially want to express gratitude to our defenders in the Kharkiv direction - the 92nd brigade, all warriors and сommanding officer of the brigade Fedosenko. Thanks for your bravery guys!

And also to our Air Forces. Yesterday, the anti-aircraft troops in the Donetsk region did a very good job - shot down another helicopter of the occupiers, already the 205th during the full-scale war, and two UAVs. In total, more than 800 Russian drones have already been destroyed. Today, our Air Forces did a good job against enemy missiles - thank you for the result!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/same-demilitarizaciya-teritoriyi-zaporizkoyi-aes-ye-metoyu-u-77489

We will do everything so that Ukrainians, Poles and all the peoples of Europe live freely – President of Ukraine addresses the people of Poland on the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War

Already 83 years separate us from that morning that put Europe and the world on the brink of ruin. On September 1, 1939, around 4 a.m., the Polish city of Wieluń was the target of a terrible bombardment. Nazi Germany went to war against all free nations, starting with Poland.

And there will not be such a generation of Ukrainians, Poles, all Europeans or people in general who will forget what Nazism brought and what the Nazi executioners were held accountable for.

People believed that it would be possible to avoid the repetition of those terrible crimes and such a cruel war. But it was such a morning again. Only on February 24, 2022, when bombs and missiles hit peaceful cities. Once again, the ideology of hatred is trying to seize space in Europe through mass murder and terror.

Wieluń is repeated – in Kharkiv, in Mykolaiv, in the cities of Donbas, in Mariupol. Burnt cities and villages were repeated. Katyń was repeated – in Olenivka. The deportation was repeated.

But there is something that did not happen again. No one made criminal pacts with hatred. And from the first minute of this war, we receive real help from true friends and brothers, who have become our powerful rear and are doing everything to help us win.

We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainians, Poles and all the peoples of Europe live freely. So that every generation of our peoples, all Europeans and people in general remember what racism was and what the racist executioners will be punished for. We will do everything to ensure that the morning of September 1, the morning of June 22 and the morning of February 24 do not repeat. Never again. We will do everything so that hatred finally loses.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/mi-zrobimo-vse-shob-ukrayinci-polyaki-i-vsi-narodi-yevropi-z-77477

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Support for Ukraine, the development of public-private partnership and the restoration of our state were among the issues for discussion of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Denmark Jeppe Kofod during a meeting in Kyiv on September 1.

Denys Shmyhal thanked Jeppe Kofod for the current visit and emphasized that his visit to Kyiv in the first months of the full-scale war had been a very important signal of support on the part of Denmark.

"Denmark will further remain our reliable partner. We highly appreciate comprehensive support, in particular in the field of supplying military technology and weapons, in the field of humanitarian aid, and the creation of relevant places for the treatment of wounded people in Ukraine," the Prime Minister noted.

The Head of the Ukrainian Government noted that the supply of weapons was number one task for Ukraine these days in order to protect the country and European borders. Therefore, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to Denmark for advocating the EU's allocation of appropriate military aid in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion.

Apart from that, Denys Shmyhal and Jeppe Kofod tackled the issue of gas supply in the context of the recent meeting of the heads of government of Northern European countries and Germany, as well as the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine had responsibly managed five nuclear power plants for more than 30 years.

Now, during this war, Russia has seized the Zaporizhzhia NPP and is creating high risks at the plant. Russian troops do not have a culture of dealing with nuclear facilities. And this is a great threat to us, Europe and the world. The IAEA mission is to visit the station today. We expect that this will be the first step towards the complete demilitarization of the ZNPP," stressed Denys Shmyhal.

Separately, the Prime Minister thanked Denmark for cooperation in the field of public-private partnership, in particular in the context of leveraging private investments to Ukraine in the coming years.

"After the Conference in Lugano, where we presented the Ukraine Recovery Plan, we consolidated the countries around the discussion on how we will rebuild our state. Now we have to implement the first part - rehabilitate critical infrastructure. We engage in talks with our partners on how to implement this as soon as possible," said the Head of the Government.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark thanked Ukraine and Ukrainians for fighting for their freedom and for the freedom of everyone in Europe. Jeppe Kofod emphasized that Denmark would prolong its support for Ukraine, both in the military sphere and in reconstruction. In particular, a new aid package is already being prepared.