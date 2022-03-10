Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN October 3, 6.00 pm EST - The two hundred-twenty-second (222) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military large-scale invasion continues.

E mbassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

October 3, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.10 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 60430 (+320),

tanks ‒ 2380 (+3),

APV ‒ 4991 (+16),

artillery systems – 1405 (+0),

MLRS – 338 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 176 (+0),

aircraft – 265 (+1),

helicopters – 228 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level – 1026 (+11),

cruise missiles ‒ 246 (+0),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3811 (+15),

special equipment ‒ 131 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

The two hundred-twenty-second (222) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to occupy the Donetsk oblast, hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defence Forces in certain directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war. There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the occupiers have launched 11 missile and 10 air strikes, carried out more than 65 MLRS shellings.

More than 35 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Ridkodub, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Netaylovye, Vodyane, Maryinka, Vremivka, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhya, Zaliznychne, and Mykolayiv.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types:

in the Siverskyi direction - in the areas of Ukrainske settlements of Chernihiv oblast and Basivka, Pysarivka and Kyyanytsia of Sumy oblast;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Novosadove, Terny, Yampil, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Toretsk, Mayorsk, Nelipivka and Yuryivka;

in the Avdiyivka oblast - Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Mykilske, Rivnopillia, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, and Mala Tokmachka settlements with mortars, tanks, and rocket artillery.

More than 45 settlements along the contact line were shelled in the South Buh direction.

According to the updated information, it was confirmed that enemy personnel and military equipment were damaged in the Zaporizhzhya region in the previous days. This is one personnel concentration area, three warehouses with ammunition, more than twenty pieces of weapons and military equipment, one S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex. In total, more than two hundred and fifty occupiers were injured. Information about liquidated ones is being clarified.

Over the past day, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Nevelske and Pervomaiske settlements.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out seven strikes during the past 24 hours. It was confirmed that the command post, five locations of weapons and military equipment, as well as the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex were hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down one Ka-52 helicopter, one Su-25 attack aircraft and eight unmanned aerial vehicles.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery, in particular, hit two command posts, fourteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three warehouses with ammunition and fuel and oil, as well as eight other important enemy facilities.

The operational update regarding as of 18.00, on October 3, 2022.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

President V. Zelelenskyy address to Ukrainians

Today, I will also begin my address with a message about what happened in Türkiye.

Finally, we managed to organize a meeting of our boys, commanders from "Azovstal", with their relatives. The meeting is in Türkiye, where our warriors stay in accordance with the agreement on their release.

They are completely safe – with the guarantees of President of Türkiye Erdoğan. They are provided with proper conditions. And now they can see their relatives.

They have not seen each other for many months. And now I thank everyone who made it possible for them to be with their families again.

And we will do everything to make such a meeting possible for the families of all Ukrainians who are still in Russian captivity one day – a meeting with their relatives.

Ukraine appreciates people. Saves people. And helps all those who need help. These are fundamental rules for our state. And it will always be so.

A large group of our officials continues the work on providing the necessary assistance to all those released from Russian captivity. As you understand, there are a lot of issues. This is not only treatment and rehabilitation, but also a large volume of social issues, often legal. The state will certainly help solve all of them.

At the same time, everything is being done quite intensively at various levels of government to restore normal life in the areas liberated from the occupiers.

In total, these are more than 450 settlements in the Kharkiv region alone – those that were liberated thanks to the defense operation that began in September and is still ongoing.

The work of transport, post office, police, normal supply of water, gas, electricity is being restored – as much as possible. The occupiers left many mined areas, many tripwires, almost all infrastructure was destroyed. The damage is colossal.

But life is returning – it is returning wherever the occupiers were driven out. We also make social payments – pensions, salaries. In particular, to the teachers who remained loyal to Ukraine and did not switch to the curriculum of the occupiers.

This is actually very important. Russian propagandists intimidate people in the areas still under the control of the occupiers that Ukraine will allegedly consider almost everyone who remains in the occupied territory as collaborators. Absolute nonsense.

Our approach has always been and remains clear and fair. If a person did not serve the occupiers and did not betray Ukraine, then there is no reason to consider such a person a collaborator. These are elementary things. If the teacher remained a Ukrainian teacher and did not lie to the children about who is the enemy... Or if a person remained a Ukrainian employee of the Ukrainian utilities service and, for example, helped preserve the energy supply for people, then such a person cannot be blamed for anything.

Hundreds of thousands of our people were in the temporarily occupied territory. Many helped our military and special services. Many simply tried to survive and waited for the return of the Ukrainian flag.

Of course, there were those who betrayed Ukraine. But such cases are quickly established by the Security Service of Ukraine and are not massive. Russia did not meet mass support in Ukraine, and this is a fact.

Today, the offensive movement of our army and all our defenders continued. There are new liberated settlements in several regions.

Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious - more and more occupiers are trying to escape, more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army, and there is a growing understanding that Russia made a mistake by starting a war against Ukraine.

Of course, there are many fanatics out there. Those who will never admit the obvious, that this is a pointless war for Russia that Russia cannot win. Because it is impossible to defeat a nation that preserves unity and knows what they are fighting for.

The same cannot be said about the people of Russia as about the Ukrainian people. None of those who are now being sent to war after criminal mobilization will be able to explain: what is the point of this for him personally? Why should he risk his life?

Among the dead occupiers we can already see those who were taken just a week or two ago. People were not trained for combat, they have no experience to fight in such a war. But the Russian command just needs some people - any kind - to replace the dead. And when these new ones die, more people will be sent. This is how Russia fights. That's how it will lose as well.

No sham referenda, announcements about annexations, conversations about the borders they invented and drew somewhere, will help them.

There is a clear and internationally recognized border of Ukraine. There are lives we must protect. There is security we must restore. And all this will happen. We are doing all this.

And one more thing.

Today, Russia was ultimately removed from decision-making in world aviation. There will be no more representatives of the terrorist state in the governing body – the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization. This is a crucially important world institution, a specialized agency of the UN, and this is a quite eloquent signal to all other international organizations.

A state that has violated so many norms of international law cannot be kept in any international organizations as a supposedly normal participant. Russia has no place in the global community.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/ukrayina-cinuye-lyudej-ryatuye-lyudej-ce-fundamentalni-pravi-78265

First Lady holds number of meetings during her visit to Republic of Turkey

During a visit to the Republic of Türkiye, the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, met with the First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and took part in the launching ceremony of the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built for our country.

During the meeting with Emine Erdoğan, the wife of the President of Ukraine talked about a new project – Olena Zelenska Foundation and invited Turkish business to cooperate. Anyone who wants to contribute to the restoration of the medical and educational sectors, as well as to the provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, will be able to do it through the foundation.

Zelenska briefed her colleague on the results of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which took place in Kyiv on July 23 of this year. Emine Erdoğan was an active participant of the summit.

"On the eve of the event, we launched a fundraising on ambulance vehicles for Ukrainian doctors and patients. Thanks to joint work, we managed to raise USD 6.4 million in one month. This is an extremely large amount. The Ministry of Health has already held tenders and purchased 87 ambulance vehicles using most of the funds. The first 18 ambulances have already arrived in Ukraine and have gone to Ukrainian cities to save people's lives," Zelenska said.

The first ladies discussed joint work on the evacuation of Ukrainian orphans to Türkiye. Hundreds of young Ukrainians have already found refuge in this country. Another group of children from two orphanages in Odesa is awaiting evacuation.

Emine Erdoğan spoke about her project "Zero Waste," an initiative to change the approach to the use of limited resources, reduce volumes of waste and its disposal by preventing, reducing, recycling and reusing resources. Under the project, special containers were installed in schools, children are taught sorting. Changes were also made to the law on recycling, reducing the use of plastic bags and plastic packaging.

The First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye said that she was inspired by the Ukrainian school nutrition reform implemented on January 1, 2022, which prompted her to introduce similar changes in local schools.

During the meeting with His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the First Lady together with Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Sybiha and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar thanked the Patriarch for support of our state.

"The Russian Church supports military aggression, blesses murderers and executioners. Such anti-Christian activity of the Moscow Patriarchate should receive a fair assessment at the inter-church level as well," Zelenska said.

She also thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Greek community of Türkiye for the humanitarian aid: in March, the Ecumenical Patriarchate sent a humanitarian shipment worth more than EUR 250,000. In addition, at the initiative of His All Holiness, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (the United States) initiated the creation of the Ukraine Relief Fund, which has already raised over USD 5 million.

On the first day of her visit to Türkiye, Zelenska also took part in the launching ceremony of the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built for Ukraine.

This is an anti-submarine corvette of the Ada type (MILGEM project). Corvettes of this type are designed to conduct operations in the coastal zone. They are capable of conducting anti-submarine warfare and patrolling in the open sea.

The corvette is being built in accordance with the contract signed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in December 2020 with the state-owned company of the Turkish defense industry. This is the first corvette of this class for the Ukrainian Navy.

Last year, on August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa." It was planned that by the end of 2022 the corvette would be delivered to Ukraine for its completion, but this was prevented by the war started by Russia.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Ukraine at the end of 2024.

"I am glad to launch the corvette that will serve Ukraine and at the same time have a Turkish heart," the First Lady said during the ceremony.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/persha-ledi-provela-nizku-zustrichej-u-mezhah-vizitu-do-ture-78245

Head of Office of Ukraine's President meets with chief adviser to President of Türkiye

As part of his visit to Turkey, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with chief adviser to the President of the Republic of Türkiye İbrahim Kalın.

Yermak thanked the Turkish side for their active participation in the recent release of 215 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity and expressed hope for Ankara's further assistance in this matter.

During the meeting, Turkey's key role in organizing the operation of the grain initiative and establishing the export of Ukrainian foodstuffs through the Black Sea was pointed out. It was noted that since its start, more than 250 ships with over 5.7 million tonnes of foodstuffs sailing to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa have left Ukrainian ports. Hope for the further smooth functioning of the grain initiative to prevent a global food crisis was expressed.

The parties also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Turkish side expressed its readiness to contribute to international efforts to prevent a nuclear threat.

The head of the Office of the President emphasized the importance of a tough reaction to Russia's holding of so-called referendums on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and the adoption of an illegal decision on their annexation.

Yermak thanked the Turkish side for its principled position in supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine and for its consistent position on non-recognition of illegal referendums.

The head of the President's Office also emphasized the importance of Ukraine receiving reliable international security guarantees, in particular, even before our country becomes a member of NATO.

The parties also discussed the situation at the front, specific issues of Ukrainian-Turkish defense cooperation and support of national initiatives within international organizations.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/kerivnik-ofisu-prezidenta-ukrayini-zustrivsya-z-golovnim-rad-78233

Head of Office of Ukraine's President meets with chief adviser to President of Türkiye, adviser to US President on national security issues

As part of his visit to Turkey, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a tripartite meeting with Chief Adviser to the President of the The Republic of Türkiye İbrahim Kalın and National Security Adviser to the President of the United States of America Jake Sullivan.

The parties discussed the situation at the front and the coordination of measures to respond to the latest aggressive actions of the Russian Federation.

The head of the President's Office emphasized the need for Ukraine to obtain reliable international security guarantees before our country becomes a member of NATO.

Yermak recalled that the International Working Group on Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which he heads together with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, has prepared recommendations regarding the Kyiv Security Compact, the conclusion of which should provide the Ukrainian side with effective security guarantees for this transitional period.

The head of the Office of the President emphasized the importance of a tough reaction to Russia's holding of so-called "referendums" on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and the adoption of an illegal decision on their annexation.

"These referendums are worthless, they do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. This is the principled position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the entire military-political leadership of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the head of the President's Office said.

The parties discussed the continuation of security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the urgent priority needs of the defense forces of Ukraine, and the importance of promptly receiving such support and increasing it.

Also, during the visit, Yermak held separate meetings with İbrahim Kalın and Jake Sullivan in bilateral formats.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/kerivnik-ofisu-prezidenta-ukrayini-zustrivsya-z-golovnim-rad-78237

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine met with the National Security Advisor to the President of the USA

As part of his visit to the The Republic of Türkiye, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States of America, Jake Sullivan, to discuss the latest aggressive actions of the Russian Federation.

Andriy Yermak highly appreciated the level of economic and defense support provided by the United States to Ukraine to counter full-scale Russian aggression. In this context, he noted the recent announcement of another US security assistance package in the amount of USD 1.1 billion and the signing by President Biden of the law approved by both houses of the US Congress on the allocation of additional support for our state in the amount of USD 12.35 billion.

At the same time, Yermak said, “the kremlin's decision to recognize the so-called "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories require an immediate adequate response from the world community. We cannot allow the Crimean scenario to be repeated. We will react strongly and in a consolidated manner."

During the meeting, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine briefed Jake Sullivan on the situation on the front line, drawing attention to the noticeable increase in shelling of civilian targets by the Russian army against the background of the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The parties discussed further security aid to the Ukrainian army.

Andriy Yermak emphasized the urgent priority needs of the defense forces of Ukraine and the importance of promptly obtaining such support and its increase.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the National Security Advisor to the President of the USA discussed in detail all relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.