Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN May 28, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

May 28, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.05 were approximately:

personnel - about 30000 (+250),

tanks ‒ 1330 (+8),

APV ‒ 3258 (+12),

artillery systems – 628 (+5),

MLRS - 203 (+2),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 93 (+0),

aircraft – 207 (+1),

helicopters – 174 (+4),

UAV operational-tactical level - 503 (+0),

cruise missiles - 116 (+1),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2226 (+0),

special equipment - 48 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Avdiivka and Kryvyi Rih direction.

The ninety-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. This group was reinforced by electronic warfare maneuver groups operating along the state border of Ukraine. Training of reserve officers for the needs of manning units of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in educational institutions of the Republic of Belarus continues.

The 9K720 Iskander-M (SS-26 Stone) mobile short range ballistic missile system division has been relocated to the Luninets area of the Brest region. The threat of strikes on infrastructure facilities and units of the Defense Forces from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, Russian enemy is taking measures to strengthen the coverage of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. No significant changes in the activities of enemy units were noted.

In the Slobozhansky direction, Russian enemy fired at units of our troops to prevent their further advance in the direction of the State Border of Ukraine to the north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv. Takes measures to provide logistics and replenish losses.

Russians did not carry out active offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ternov, Prudyanka, Ruski Tyshky, Kutuzivka, Varvarivka, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Korobochkino and others. Conducted remote mining of probable areas of action of the Defense Forces.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, conducted intensive reconnaissance. The main efforts were focused on maintaining the occupied positions, replenishing losses and stocks, as well as creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

Russian enemy carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Sviatohirsk, Bohorodychne, Karnaukhivka and Virnopillya. Russian army aviation forces continued to strike in the area of the village of Dovgenke.

With the support of artillery, it tried to develop offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Pasika, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting active offensive operations. Continues fire damage to our units along the line of contact, strikes missiles. Increased the intensity of operational-tactical and army aviation.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy continued shelling with mortars and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Ozerne and Dibrova, where it struck airstrikes. It is trying to gain a foothold in the area of the Lyman settlement.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, Russian enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk, Oskolonivka, Toshkivka, had no success, suffered losses, retreated to previously occupied positions.

The enemy is trying to develop success in the Bakhmut direction, to reach the rear of our troops and disrupt logistics. With the support of mortar and artillery fire, it carried out offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Nahirne, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha, and Vidrodzhenna, but was unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians used artillery on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Novobahmutivka, Novoselivka Druha, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pisky and Krasnohorivka. Inflicted air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Yakovlivka, Avdiivka, Vesely and Kamyanka districts.

Russian enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Kurakhiv direction, deployed jet and barrel artillery at the firing positions, and fired on the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Marinka, Myslyvsky and Pavlivka.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Kamyanske and others. Russian enemy army aircraft operated near Olhivsky.

As a result of the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy suffered significant losses and retreated in the areas of the settlements of Novopil and Novodarivka.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers were concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and fortifying the positions of the third line of defense. As a result of the offensive actions of the units of our troops, the enemy suffered losses and took up defense on unfavorable frontiers.

The fighting continues. The invaders fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Blahodatne, Zorya and Tavriyske. Continues to increase the air defense system in the Kryvyi Rih direction. To replenish losses, the group provides obsolete T-62 tanks from decommission.

Over the past 24hrs, eight Russian enemy attacks have been repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, five tanks, ten units of armored combat vehicles and four enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units destroyed Orlan-10 UAVs.

As a result of the actions of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's tactical company group with equipment and manpower was destroyed. In the Kharkiv region, servicemen of the Assault Troops shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter.

Russians fired mortars four times at the positions of the border service units in the areas of the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Stari Vyrky and Znob-Trubichevska. In addition, an operational and tactical aircraft from the airspace of the Kursk region fired a missile at a civilian industrial facility in the Sumy region.

In order to clarify the position of our troops, Russian enemy conducted air reconnaissance with the help of UAVs in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining their occupied positions and preventing the further advance of our troops, and the engineering equipment of the positions in the area west of the settlement of Kozacha Lopan is underway.

In the Slovyansk direction, a group of Russian enemy troops is taking measures to resume the offensive in certain areas. The enemy continues to transfer weapons, military equipment and other material resources from the territory of the Russian Federation to the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region by rail.

After conducting reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles, it fired artillery at the positions of our troops in the settlements of Nova Dmytrivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, Dibrova, and struck with helicopters in the area of Dovhenke.

With the support of artillery, Russian enemy tried to develop offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Pasika, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor is conducting active hostilities in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Kurakhiv and Avdiivka directions. The main goal is to surround our troops in the areas of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk and reach the administrative border of Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Russian enemy units are consolidated on the captured frontiers in the settlement of Lyman. Assault aircraft struck three airstrikes near the village of Dibrova.

In the Severodonetsk direction, Russians, with the support of artillery, led the offensive in the direction of Borivsky, suffered losses, retreated to previously occupied positions. Conducts reconnaissance of the district in order to identify and suppress elements of the fire system of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders are trying unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Komyshuvakha and Novoluhanske. Fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian enemy inflicted intense artillery strikes along the entire line of contact, and fighting continued. Assault aircraft struck in the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele and Kamyanka.

In the Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia areas, Russian enemy waged a counter-battery battle and fired on our troops.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers.

Two cruise missiles with naval-based Caliber missiles are ready for use in the Black Sea.

As a result of offensive actions of units of the Defense Forces, Russian enemy suffered losses and occupied the defense on unfavorable borders near Andriyivka, Lozove and Bilohorka, in Kherson oblast. The fighting continues, occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Pribuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Blahodatne, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka and others. With the help of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the enemy continues to increase the air defense system.

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

The SSU continues to identify war criminals of Russian occupation groups. We have established the identities of Russian high-ranking officials who organized the armed seizure of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It has been established that the order to attack a strategically important Ukrainian facility was given by the former deputy commander of Siberian district of the National Guard of Russia, major general Oleg YAKUSHEV.

To execute the criminal order, colonel Andrey FROLENKOV, deputy commander of the combined special purpose unit of the National Guard of Russia in Bryansk region, directly supervised actions of his subordinates during the attack on the NPP.

Thus, the occupiers grossly violated the requirements of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Convention, which explicitly prohibits attacks on nuclear power plants in wartime.

In addition, after the armed seizure of the NPP, another Russian general of the National Guard of russia, Sergey BURAKOV, ordered his subordinates to illegally take to Russia 169 servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, who were defending the state institution.

https://www.facebook.com/mvs.gov.ua

Despite threats of execution and punishment, more soldiers are deserting Russian army

Soldiers flee from Russian army despite threats of execution and punishment. This is evidenced by numerous telephone conversations of Russian invaders intercepted by the SSU.‘The guys just decide and leave... Our brigade will be disbanded anyway, because many people have resigned. For example, one soldier leaves because his contract has expired… he gets on a Kamaz truck and 8 more guys get on with him, those who want to resign due to non-compliance [with orders]. And they just go and resign. And this happens all the time,’ the occupier tells his wife. He hopes that he will also be allowed to return home in late May, just after the 90 days that the ‘special operation’ was supposed to take.

After all, every day that Russians stay in Ukraine they risk to get on the list of ‘200’ [killed military], which already includes 29,500.

https://ssu.gov.ua/en/novyny/popry-pohrozy-rozstriliv-i-pokaran-v-armii-rf-vse-bilshe-dezertyriv-audio

Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Under the supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on May 28, 2022, at about 2:00 pm, Russian troops fired on the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. Enemy shells fell between private homes. One of the Russian shells pierced the roof, flew into the kitchen and did not explode. A 50-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured in the shelling.

The scene was inspected by the Investigation Departments of the 1st JI of the Bohodukhiv District Police Department of the GUNP in Kharkiv Oblast.

The pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings is being carried out by the SBU Office in Kharkiv Oblast.

https://www.gp.gov.ua/

23 million hryvnias of an enterprise controlled by the Russian Federation have been frozen

At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, almost 23 million hryvnias were seized by a decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv. These funds are in the account of the banking institution and belong to the business entity formed by the Russian PJSC "Rosneft Oil Company" and controlled by the Russian inveders.

The Prosecutor General office will supervise pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings on the facts of financing actions committed to forcibly change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power, change the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine (Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code).

The investigation established the circumstances of possible illegal activities - the financing of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the beneficiaries of one of the business entities located in the territory of our state and controlled by the Russian Federation.

https://www.gp.gov.ua/

A criminal enterprise has been exposed for transferring million hryvnia to the accounts of Russian-controlled enterprises

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office is supervising the criminal proceedings initiated on the facts of embezzlement and forgery (Part 3 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, from 2021, officials of the company, which belongs to a citizen of the Russian Federation - a former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the pro-government party, committed financial fraud in the purchase of production materials. They transferred to the accounts of companies located in the territory of the aggressor country, the overestimated import value of goods in the amount of over UAH 52 million.

Law enforcement officers conducted authorized searches at this enterprise, at the places of residence of the defendants and their premises. During the searches, the primary documents of financial and economic activities on import transactions and transactions with counterparties of the domestic market of Ukraine, financial statements and draft records were seized.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the SU of the State Unitary Enterprise of the National Police in Kyiv with the operative support of the National Police of Ukraine.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

The 94th day of the full-scale war is over. The situation is very complicated. Especially in those areas in Donbas and the Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result for themselves.

The key areas of struggle at the front are still Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Popasna and other cities where the Russian offensive is concentrated.

But our defense holds on. It's indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstand this onslaught of the occupiers.

We work every day to strengthen our defense. This is primarily a supply of weapons. Every day we are bringing closer the time when our army will surpass the occupiers technologically and by firepower.

Of course, a lot depends on the partners. On their readiness to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to defend freedom. And I expect good news on this already next week.

Today, the Russian army has launched absolutely senseless, openly barbaric strikes at the Sumy region. Missiles, mortars. And for what? And what does it give?

Ukrainians of the Sumy region, as well as any other region of our state, have already understood everything about Russia. And it will not be able to add anything by the new terror. And even more so, it will not be able to intimidate.

As a result of the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv today one person died, seven were wounded, two - in a grave condition. The shells hit a residential area, twenty meters from the kindergarten. These are the enemies chosen by the Russian Federation.

Again and again I will remind the world that Russia must finally be officially recognized as a terrorist state, a state - sponsor of terrorism. This is simply true. This is fair and reflects the daily reality that the occupiers have created in Ukraine and are eager to bring further to Europe. And this must be legally enshrined.

I am preparing for the meeting of the European Council, which will take place on May 30-31. I will address the participants of the meeting. In particular, I will talk about it. About terror, which has become in fact the only form of action of the Russian state in relation to Europe. Terror on the land of Ukraine. Terror in the energy market of Europe, not just our country. Terror in the food market, on a global scale. And what terror will be next?

Only together - all Europeans - will we be able to stop such a policy of such a state.

Of course, in my address to the European Council I will pay due attention to the progress in the development of our state, which has already been achieved and which can be achieved in the near future.

I will also continue to address the parliaments of European countries next week. There will be many other international activities aimed at strengthening our state and increasing the joint pressure of the whole free world on Russia.

I spoke today with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On defensive support and fuel supply to Ukraine. On how we can unblock Ukrainian ports, and therefore prevent the food crisis from unfolding.

Security guarantees for Ukraine were also discussed separately, and we need to intensify work on them.

There is more and more information that the occupiers are trying to limit the departure of our people from the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region. They do not provide any humanitarian corridors. And they have closed the individual departure of people.

Those who are confident in their position would definitely not make such decisions. This is clearly a sign of weaknracis. Manifestation that they have nothing to give pesople. And people do not want to take anything from them. So they try to take people hostage.

But Ukraine will return everything that belongs to it. Everything. Definitely.

And it's only a matter of time. And every day this time, the time of liberation, is reduced. We do everything for this.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/teror-stav-sogodni-faktichno-yedinoyu-formoyu-dij-rosiyi-i-s-75441

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Address by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to the Oslo Freedom Forum

I thank the organizers of the Oslo Freedom Forum and Mr. Kasparov for inviting me to address you today. Today marks exactly three months since Russia planned to destroy us in three days. All according to plan, as Russian officials often say, and we keep pushing Russian invaders out of our land.

President Zelensky once famously said that freedom is the absence of fear. Ukraine is one of the nations which knows this all too well. Our freedom has not been granted to us. We have won it in a lengthy, bloody, and difficult fight. We have defended our rights in three revolutions over the past three decades, and two wars, of which the current one is the most brutal, bloody, and devastating. It is therefore no surprise to us in Ukraine that the incredibly strong civil society has been one of the key factors of Ukrainian resolve in the past three months.

Ukrainians are a brave nation. Ukrainians are the people who played a crucial role in dissolving the Soviet Union in 1991. Ukrainians rejected attempts to steal their vote and their right to choose in 2004. Ukrainians refused to yield in 2013 when our country was forcibly dragged into Russia’s sphere of influence. In 2014 Ukrainians refused to allow Russia to destroy us militarily, and now we have no other option than to defend our right to exist and ultimately prevail.

Anyone trying to explain these processes through the lens of geopolitics will always get things wrong. By the way, this is the mistake that Putin has made. And the mistake that even some Western governments made by underestimating Ukraine.

These decades of a nation on the move and in the fight for its freedom are a result of what is inside Ukrainian men and women. Activists and lawyers, human rights defenders, journalists, medics and firefighters, teachers, soldiers, women activists, diplomats and politicians, workers and labor activists, farmers, civilian volunteers, and every Ukrainian person who simply wants to live a decent life. Have their dignity respected. Enjoy freedoms and opportunities of a free society. Being able to change a government and protest decisions they don’t like. Are they asking that much?

It’s obvious that the Ukrainian model of society is competitive to that of Russia. We rely on a decentralized, highly motivated and self-organized model with a strong social cohesion and solidarity. I want to assure you that Putin will never be able to defeat a nation like this. Past three months have proven my point. Ukrainians are united as never before in fighting a real people’s war. Where everyone contributes, from donations to volunteering, from saving civilians to evacuating animals from the war zone. No state in the history of humankind has ever won a war against the people.

Many of the consequences of Russia’s actions not only affect the lives of Ukrainians but also put millions of people around the world at risk of hunger, and undermine their livelihoods through its impact on energy and financial security. Moscow’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression is a war against us all and can be effectively defeated only through solidarity of the international community.

We are confident that with international support Ukraine will prevail. But no victory will be complete without accountability for massive violations of human rights and international humanitarian law carried out in the course of this aggression. International human rights mechanisms should be an important part of this process by establishing facts and preparing evidence for further trials. Among many instruments, we very much count on the effectiveness of the Commission on Inquiry established by the UN Human Rights Council. We expect it to become an important asset to ensure there is no impunity for perpetrators.

Russian aggression is also accompanied by a massive flow of lies that aim to mislead the international community. Such disinformation, which accompanies serious violations of international law, is a threat to human rights and requires strong countermeasures. Last April the Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on the role of states in countering disinformation’s impact on human rights. It was put forward by Ukraine and became an important milestone in addressing the problem of disinformation from a rights-based perspective. We count on further effective cooperation with all stakeholders engaged in countering this challenge.

To conclude with, I think that Ukrainians understand very well the fight many of you are fighting around the world to defend your rights. We know how difficult this fight may get, but we also know that the price of losing it is even higher. Freedom is not free. May our fight encourage people around the globe to stand up for what they care for and what they are entitled by birth. Freedom, dignity, human rights, and equal opportunities. I also encourage you to learn from Ukrainian experience and establish more people-to-people contacts with Ukrainians. The fight for freedom is a constant struggle that requires global effort.

https://mfa.gov.ua/en

Minister of Finance of Ukraine

Sergii Marchenko has approached 37 Finance ministers of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) member states and observers requesting their support for the initiative to expel the Russian Federation from the FATF and including it on the “Black list”. The reason for this is a gross violation by Russia of the FATF general principles, failure to comply with the FATF standards, and the subsequent impact on the security situation in Ukraine and the world.

All the recent actions clearly demonstrate that the Russian Federation abuses its position as a FATF member, and does not comply with the standards of the organisation. Furthermore, this undermines global efforts to prevent terrorism financing, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and money laundering.

After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and well-documented war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, a number of international institutions have excluded Russia from membership.

Given the FATF's role in complying with global financial crime rules and the FATF's powerful rule of law tools, the FATF is expected to take a more proactive and constructive stance in responding to Russia's systematic and flagrant violations of international law.

Excluding Russia from the FATF and its subsequent blacklisting will also contribute to the global efforts to stop the bloody war at the heart of Europe that was started by Russia and has already displaced over 10 million people and killed thousands of civilian Ukrainians, including children.

The FATF blacklisting will prevent the Russian regime from evading international sanctions, put on Russia over its brutal invasion of Ukraine, through various existing loopholes.

https://mof.gov.ua/en/news

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Speaker The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, thanked the Parliaments of Six Countries for Recognizing Russia's Actions as Genocide of the Ukrainian People.

"I sincerely believe that the number of states that are in solidarity with this decision will only grow. Recognition of Russia's crimes as genocide of the Ukrainian people is, first of all, respect for the memory of thousands of innocent Ukrainians killed, including children, "Ruslan Stefanchuk said, adding that Russia should be held accountable for war crimes.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament expressed hope that all civilized countries of the world share the position of our Parliament: "I believe that the whole world is with us and for us."

https://www.rada.gov.ua/newscenter

Ministry of the Economy of Ukraine

601 companies that took part in the relocation program have completed relocation from areas where hostilities continue. 390 of them have already resumed work on new sites in the western regions of Ukraine.

Another 87 companies are at various stages of transportation. The equipment is moved by Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrposhta facilities or own resources (with compensation). Soon another 151 companies will move, which are currently on the routes or drawing up the necessary documents.

Zakarpattia, Lviv and Chernivtsi remain the most popular areas for relocation of enterprises. The business is also finding new places to locate its facilities in Ternopil,Iivano-frankivsk, Vinnytsia and some other regions.

The relocation program helps to protect the industrial capacity of domestic enterprises of all forms of ownership. Moving businesses to safer regions creates new opportunities for economic development and allows businesses to operate in times of war.

To participate in the program you need to register on the digital interaction platform, which is available at https://auction.e-tender.ua/#/register

https://www.me.gov.ua/?lang=en-GB

Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Oleksandr Komarida: We are making efforts to enable purchase of Ukrainian medicines by refugees temporarily living in European countries..

One of the strategic goals of the Ministry of Health is to enable people who are temporarily in European countries due to the war with Russia to buy Ukrainian medicines there, which they used to buy at home. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida.

Registration of medicines in the EU is a very difficult process, as foreign markets protect themselves, and the Ukrainian product can become a strong competitor in the European market. It is a product with a lower cost, but in fact of the same quality as European medicines.