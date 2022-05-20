Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN May 20, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

May 20, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.05 were approximate:

personnel - about 28700 (+200),

tanks ‒ 1263 (+9),

APV ‒ 3090 (+27),

artillery systems – 596 (+1),

MLRS - 200 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 93 (+0),

aircraft – 204 (+1),

helicopters – 168 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 460 (+5),

cruise missiles - 103 (+0),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2162 (+5),

special equipment - 43 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bahmut direction.

Russia does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and shelling the area along the line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk operational area and in the Slavic direction.

The Russian occupiers are launching missile strikes on infrastructure facilities and residential areas in Ukraine. Artillery shelling of Ukrainian cities continues results in numerous civilian casualties.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus (up to seven battalions) perform tasks on a rotating basis to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

According to available information, two missile divisions of the Tochka-U tactical missile complex and the Tornado multiple rocket launcher division have been deployed at separate ranges in the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

Meetings with conscripts are planned to be held in the Gomel region from June 22 to July 1 this year.

The threat of rocket bombings and artillery shelling from the territory of the Republic of Belarus has not disappeared.

In the Seversky direction, in order to clarify the position of our units, the enemy conducts air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs, continues the engineering equipment of positions on the territory of the Russian Federation along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor fired artillery at the positions of our troops north of the city of Kharkiv. Inflicted air strikes and conducted remote mining on the routes of possible deployment of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Slavic direction of the enemy group, the main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations, regrouping troops, as well as the accumulation of material and technical resources. The enemy fired artillery at the positions of our troops south and southwest of the city of Izyum. In order to clarify the position of our troops, he conducted air reconnaissance with two Orlan-10 UAVs.

According to available information, in the area of the village of Yaremivka, the enemy is trying to build a pontoon crossing over the Seversky Donets River.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the enemy continues to block the work of Ukrainian mobile operators, distributes propaganda materials, and tries to broadcast Russian TV and radio channels.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to conduct active hostilities in the Lyman, Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Lyman and Severodonetsk directions, the enemy fired on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Siversk, Lysychansk, and Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, he is conducting an offensive, trying to seize new frontiers in the area of the settlement of Popasna, but has no success.

In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery and assault aircraft, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Novomykhailivka (10 km south of Marinka), but had no success.

In Mariupol, the enemy is filtering the local population.

In the Novopavlovsk, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya areas, the enemy continues to fire on units of our troops.

In the South Buz and Tavriya directions, the grouping of the occupying forces focuses on the maintenance of the occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions and logistical support of units.

The enemy continues engineering work on the equipment of the second line of defense.

In order to prevent the offensive of our units, the bridge over the Ingulets River near Davydovo Brod was mined.

As part of the recruitment of units that suffered casualties, in the area of the village of Chornobaivka, the enemy moved about 130 units of military equipment.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy took measures to provide logistics to the troops.

In the Bessarabian direction, Russian special services are taking measures to destabilize the situation in the region. Information about the mining of social infrastructure facilities and so-called "state" institutions in the cities of Tiraspol, Bender, Dubossary and Rybnitsa has been spread again.

Cyber / telecommunication

The National Centre for Operations and Technology Management of Telecommunications Networks (NTNOC) under the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine together with Ukrainian companies keep ensuring Ukrainians are provided with Ukrainian television, communication and Internet access. Kyivstar specialists launched more additional base stations, one in Irpin and Bucha of Kyiv region each, restored coverage in Blystova village of Chernihiv region and improved connectivity in Kharkiv city by installing one more base station at Barabashovo marketplace. Ukrtelecom repair teams have finished addressing the effects of incidents in Lviv and Kyiv regions and have resumed the provision of services.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today my appeal is broader than usual. And this address is dedicated to the subject on which we will work together in the near future. Namely, compensation for all the losses that Russia has inflicted on Ukraine through its aggression.

Please take a look at how this day has passed. Missile strike of the Russian army at the Kharkiv region. In the town of Lozova, the occupiers destroyed a house of culture.

Of course, Russia has already done everything possible to ensure that there is no place left for culture on its territory. But what does our Kharkiv region have to do with it? Let them undermine what is left of their houses of culture in Russia, if they want to.

The invaders also hit the Odesa region, Poltava region, Zhytomyr region. Attempts to attack Donbas continue. They completely ruined Rubizhne, Volnovakha, just as Mariupol. They are trying to do the same with Severodonetsk and many other cities.

They do everything to erode any normal life in the Kherson region, in those areas of the Zaporizhzhia region where they entered.

All this and much more that the Russian army has done since February 24 and since 2014 needs a fair response.

First of all, liberation. We must fight until we clear our land of the occupiers and guarantee Ukraine's security.

Secondly, it is the prosecution of all Russian war criminals. In the Ukrainian courts, in the international tribunal and just on the battlefield while the war continues.

But, thirdly, we are working to ensure that Russia compensates in one way or another for everything it has destroyed in Ukraine. Every burned house. Every ruined school, ruined hospital. Each blown up house of culture and infrastructure facility. Every destroyed enterprise. Every shut down business, every hryvnia lost by people, enterprises, communities and the state.

Russian money as compensation should reach every affected person, family, business.

Of course, the Russian state will not even recognize that it is an aggressor. But its recognition is not required.

We urge our partner countries to legally recognize that Russia must be held financially responsible for the crimes it committed. This is important not only in the context of this war waged by Russia. But also in the context of any other aggressive actions, whether by Russia or any other potential aggressor. Evil must get a retribution and know that it will be punished.

Therefore, we invite the partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism through which each and every one who has suffered from Russia's actions will be able to receive compensation for all losses.

Under such an agreement, Russian funds and property under the jurisdiction of partner countries must be seized or frozen, and then confiscated and directed to a specially created fund from which all victims of Russian aggression can receive appropriate compensation.

That would be fair. And Russia will feel the true weight of every missile, every bomb, every projectile it has fired at us.

We invite our partners to become the founders of such a fund, as well as members of a special international commission that will consider lawsuits, i.e. appeals from both individuals and legal entities.

It is clear that this task will not be easy. But in fact, the debate has begun about the need for such compensation at the cost of Russian assets.

The world is already talking about it. So we have to do it. And we are starting such a special dialogue with our partners. To make the aggressor feel that the war is capable of inflicting maximum damage not on anyone else, but on the one who went with it to a neighbor.

The world has seen that existing international organizations and instruments cannot cope with all the challenges. Therefore, it is necessary not only to use the opportunities that already exist, but also to offer new ones. It will be effective.

I also spoke today about Russia's responsibility for this war with representatives of Ireland who visited Ukraine. The Chairpersons of both Houses of the Irish Parliament were in the capital. We had very meaningful talks with them.

And one more thing. Today I definitely want to thank our people who do not stop fighting the occupation. And especially those who are now in the territory that is temporarily under the control of Russia, its army. In particular, the rescuers in Enerhodar who protested today deserve support from all of us. Thank you.

Each and every one must show that the occupiers have no right to decide anything on our land. This is an important component of our victory.

Another decree on awarding our defenders was signed today. 202 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were awarded state awards.

In total, during the full-scale war, more than 14,000 of our defenders have already been awarded for bravery and efficiency in defending the country and helping our people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Chairperson of the Upper House of the Irish Parliament Mark Daly and Chairperson of the Lower House of the Irish Parliament Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of increasing coordinated, unified pressure on the aggressor by Ukraine's international partners. The key to this is now the introduction of the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia.

The President stressed that our country feels the support of Ireland for our accession to the European Union. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of making all relevant decisions that the Ukrainian people expect and deserve as soon as possible.

The Head of State and the chairs of the Irish Parliament also discussed the prospects for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about the relevant planned work, which is already underway, and invited Ireland to join the implementation of future projects in the framework of the reconstruction of our country.

“42 states took Ukraine’s side in the case against Russia at the International Court of Justice and intend to join the proceedings. Grateful to partners who chose the right side of history. The side of truth, international law, and justice. Together, we'll hold Russia accountable.”

The Prime Minister of Ukraine

Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine, but against the entire civilized world, emphasized the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in his address at the session with the participation of the G7 Finance Ministers on May 19.

The Prime Minister cited data from the International Monetary Fund forecasting a slowdown in economic growth this year for 143 countries, which account for 86% of world GDP. Global growth, according to the IMF, will slow from about 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. The Prime Minister accentuated that all these were the consequences of the war Russia had unleashed.

According to the Prime Minister, the monthly deficit of the Ukrainian budget is about USD 5 billion. That is why financial support is essential for Ukraine.

Denys Shmyhal welcomed the European Commission's proposal to disburse EUR 9 billion to Ukraine as macro-financial assistance. According to him, Ukraine also hopes for a speedy decision by the United States on a USD 40 billion aid package, of which up to USD 9 billion can be provided to fill the Ukrainian budget.

The Prime Minister highlighted that such support from the G7 countries would be a solid foundation for Ukraine’s victory.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Opening address by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at the Time to Decide Europe Summit 2022 in Vienna, Austria

War is a moment of truth. When black is black and white is white.

Now, when this full-scale war drags on for almost three months, we should not forget how it started. It started with a petrifying lengthy speech that Putin gave as he ordered 240 thousand troops to cross Ukrainian borders from all directions.

He laid it all out. And it was hardly about NATO enlargement. Or about Donbas. Or about Russia's security concerns. These were all lies, and remain lies. Putin’s speech was an imperialistic manifesto. It was about Ukraine being a mistake of history that should not have existed in his view. It was full of hatred and genocidal intent. The reason for him to give such an insane speech without even trying to mask his real intentions was that it had been designed for a blitzkrieg. He was simply so sure that in a few days ‘the Ukrainian question’ would be ‘solved’ once and for all and everyone in the world would simply have to accept the new reality.

What happened next has astonished the whole world and will go down in history as a Ukrainian miracle, a David and Goliath moment of our times. The reason for Ukraine’s successes is that this is a real people’s war for us. Putin’s speech and the massacre revealed later in Bucha leave no doubt: Russia’s intentions are much darker than anyone could have imagined. We have no other option than to fight back, survive, and ultimately prevail.

War is a moment of truth. A time to set things straight. We have warned the world for years that Russia wants war, not dialogue. We have shouted at every corner that Russia must be contained before it’s too late. We had also warned of a global food crisis if Putin decides to launch an all-out war and blocks our ports. Our warnings have been mostly disregarded and now we bear the fruits of it.

This is why at this moment of truth; we don’t mince words anymore. Even me as a diplomat. My message is clear. Please, start listening to Ukraine.

We all face some very challenging choices today. They require difficult decisions. Russia’s war on Ukraine is not only about Ukraine, and we should act together in our and your best interests. If Putin hypothetically succeeds, he will certainly go further. Help us stop him now so that you don’t have to later deal with him yourselves. We appreciate all the words of admiration, but we request some very concrete actions: providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, imposing tough sanctions on Russia, and granting Ukraine EU candidate status. These are three shortest ways to peace. The only thing that is needed is the political will in key capitals. My work is to generate it.

War is a moment of truth and we need to also clearly see the big picture. Europe is changing. The global order will never be the same. A new world is being born out of the fires of this war and it’s up to us, Europeans, to shape it. Will it be an order where the might makes right? Or an order where international law matters? Will we and our kids live in a century of war and tyranny or a century of peace and freedom? These are the questions that will be answered one way or another. None of you are spectators. You are all participants and decision-makers.

Helps us craft a new and better world order. Ukraine is the center of the global fight for freedom. Ukraine fights for a better future. Not only it’s own, but that of Europe. A future where governments are elected and accountable. A future where nations have a right to decide their own path. A future where freedom is the sacred value, both in the streets and online. A future where inventions, collaborations, and ideas matter more than weapons, oil revenues, and propaganda.

Today, we need to fight for this future and win it in a fight against tyranny and forces of the past. Including with arms in our hands, because this is the choice we are given. We need all of you aboard if you agree with Ukraine’s vision for the future of Europe. Join forces with us. By a donation, a post, a demo, a demand for your government to act. The time to decide is now. Required decisions are clear. What we need is moral clarity and bravery. War is a moment of truth and a time to act resolutely. I count on all of you in doing so.

ECONOMY

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko Gave a Speech at G7 Meeting of Finance Ministers

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko delivered a speech at the session of the Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors of the G7 countries, EU leaders, the IMF, and the World Bank, which is currently taking place in Germany. The war in Ukraine and its consequences were the main topics of the Bonn meeting.

“Military support, funding, and strict sanctions are necessary to accelerate our victory. Ukraine needs more active funding from our international partners to win soon. Grant funds are a priority, not increasing the debt burden is important for us”, said Sergii Marchenko.

The monthly need of the Ukrainian budget to finance only social and humanitarian expenses is USD 5 billion. These estimates were confirmed by the teams of the IMF and the World Bank. Minister said that in March team could talk to partners about estimates and planning, now we are talking about concrete actions and clearly defined next steps.

“We are already working on a plan to rebuild Ukraine from the destructive criminal actions of Russia. The frozen assets of the Russian Federation should be direct to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure. Russia's aggression is a global threat and it will have catastrophic consequences if we don’t stop it”, - added Sergii Marchenko.

Ukraine Received EUR 504 Million Grant From The World Bank Trust Fund

Ukraine received another part of the grant funds of EUR 504 million. The funds were provided from the World Bank's Donor Trust Fund under the Second Loan Program for Development Policy in support of the Economic Recovery of Ukraine.

Under this tranche, the State Budget received grant funds from the United States (USD 500 million) and the United Kingdom (GBP 24 million).

These funds will be used to provide priority social and humanitarian expenditures, healthcare expenditures, and support for internally displaced persons.

The Trust Fund was established by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association. The contributions have already been received from Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Norway, Austria, and the United States.

Ukraine has received €600 million in Macro-Financial Assistance

Ukraine has received the second tranche of Macro-Financial Assistance from the European Union in the amount of 600 million euros under the current program totaling 1.2 billion euros.

The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war.