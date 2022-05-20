Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN May 19, 8.00 pm EST - The eighty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

May 19, 8.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.05 were approximately:

personnel - about 28500 (+200),

tanks ‒ 1254 (+3),

APV ‒ 3063 (+20),

artillery systems – 595 (+9),

MLRS - 199 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 93 (+2),

aircraft – 203 (+1),

helicopters – 167 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 455 (+14),

cruise missiles - 103 (+1),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2157 (+20),

special equipment - 43 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Slov'yansʹk, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The eighty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues. Russian enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The main focus of the enemy is on the Donetsk direction.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas remains without significant changes. The threat of missile and bomb strikes remains from the territory of the republic of belarus on the objects of civil and military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Siversky direction, Russian units continue to equip additional firing positions and defensive structures in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Russians fired artillery and mortars at settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, and fired missiles at the Desna settlement. The enemy continues attempts to conduct air reconnaissance with the help of UAVs in this direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the occupiers were focused on maintaining the occupied borders, conducting counterattacks in order to restore lost positions. The use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups by the enemy is noted.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation. With the support of artillery, it fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Velyka Komyshuvakha, had no success, suffered significant losses in some areas and was forced to withdraw to previously occupied positions.

In the Lyman direction, Russians fired on civilian infrastructure, fired missiles and tried to gain a foothold in previously occupied positions. It used operational-tactical and army aircraft to destroy civilian objects in the areas of the settlements of Loskutivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka and Orikhove.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers launched an offensive and carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Ustynivka, but were unsuccessful.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians launched an offensive to improve the tactical situation. He tried to carry out assault operations in the area of ​​Zolote-4, but was unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Yuriyivka, suffered losses and retreated. russain enemy was not successful as a result of assault operations in the areas of Novokalynove and Pervomaiskoye.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully launched an offensive near the village of Novomykhailivka. The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia areas. The fire of jet and barrel artillery and mortars affected the infrastructure and peaceful housing in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Malynivka and Huliaipole.

According to the available information, in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka, in order to replenish the losses of the 107th Rifle Battalion, which amounted to more than 50%, a replenishment of 260 servicemen arrived, who were previously involved in the Kharkiv direction.

The invaders did not carry out active hostilities in the South Buh area. The main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. The enemy fired mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lymany, Pryshyb, Trudolyubivka and Novovorontsovka.

No significant changes have been recorded in the Bessarabian direction.

In the absence of mobilization resources in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk oblast, the occupation military command plans to involve students of higher educational institutions in hostilities.

During the previous day, anti-aircraft missile units destroyed one plane and a cruise missile. Strike aircraft of the Air Force struck at the accumulation of enemy equipment, according to preliminary data destroyed about 20 armoured vehicles, ammunition and personnel.

Sixteen enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions last night, eight tanks, seventeen units of armoured combat vehicles, four special armoured vehicles and six conventional enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Fighting continues in the areas of Ternovo and Borshchiv. the enemy is conducting enhanced air reconnaissance.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Pryshyb, Hrushuvakha, and Bogorodichne.

In the Donetsk direction, in order to improve the tactical situation in some areas, Russians intensified offensive and assault operations.

In the area of ​​Severodonetsk, the enemy carried out assaults, suffered losses, and retreated to previously occupied positions. Fighting continues in the area of ​​Toshkivka.

The occupiers carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandropil (until 2016 - Rozivka) of the Yasynuvata district and tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Pylypchatyne, Druzhba, and Trypillya. It was not successful.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, Russians conducted assault operations in the area of Novobakhmutivka, had no success, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of jet artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, launched an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Stepne, Slavne, and Marinka, without success.

In the Lyman direction, Russians did not conduct offensive operations, firing on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Ozerne and Lyman.

Russians did not conduct active hostilities in the South Buh area. Undercover mortar and barrel artillery fire continued the engineering equipment of the positions. Strengthened the grouping of electronic warfare units.

The situation in the Bessarabian operational district in the transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova has not changed.

The enemy ship groups in the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out tasks to isolate combat areas, conduct reconnaissance, support ground operations and block civilian shipping.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the enemy continues to take measures on the administrative and police regime, violates the rights and freedoms of civilians, and prohibits free movement and relocation to the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine.

The personnel of Russian army are demoralized, and the promised payments for participation in hostilities by the command of the russian occupation forces are not made. russian personnel continues to suffer significant losses in battles with the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Cases of desertion of individual units of russian occupying forces are recorded.

Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

On May 18, 2022, occupation forces carried out a massive artillery shelling of Lyman, Donetsk region. Seven local residents were killed, including a minor girl, and seven others received shrapnel wounds. In addition, the attacks damaged more than 20 houses, as well as stores, local educational institutions, hospitals, and courthouses.

On May 19, 2022, the military of the Russian army shelled Chornobaivka village, Kherson region once again. A local resident was killed, and five other people received injuries of varying nature and severity. They are currently being treated in hospital. In addition, enemy shelling damaged the civilian infrastructure of Kherson region.

On May 19, 2022 at about 4:00 a.m., Russian soldiers shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, damaging the boiler room of a medical institution.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights

As of May 19, 2022, according to the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, as well as other sources that need confirmation, 231 children (+ 2 per day) have died and 427 children (+3 per day) have been injured since the russian federation invaded Ukraine.

It is impossible to establish the actual number of dead and wounded children due to the fact that the occupying forces are actively fighting in Ukrainian cities.

Yesterday, rescuers found the bodies of a woman and a 2-year-old child under the rubble of a house destroyed in a missile strike in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region. As a result of the same shelling, children aged 9, 12 and 17 were seriously injured.

It also became known that a 17-year-old girl died due to the bombing of the occupiers of the civilian infrastructure of the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Mykolaiv area on the highway eight people, among which the 5-year-old girl exploded on a mini. All of them received injuries of varying severity.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Region, young people are being forcibly and illegally mobilized. More than 100 students of the Maxym Gorkyi Donetsk Medical Institute were forcibly sent by the invaders to fight against the Ukrainian people.

The Sea of Azov is threatened by an ecological catastrophe.

There is a threat of complete extinction of the sea due to regular bombing by the occupiers of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

The destruction of the plant by the enemy probably damaged the technical structure, which holds back tens of thousands of tons of concentrated hydrogen sulfide solution.

If this substance gets into the waters of the Sea of Azov, all flora and fauna will perish. After that, hazardous substances could end up in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today, the 85th day of our defense, will be remembered for sure.

I am grateful to the United States for approving a new $ 40 billion package of support for Ukraine and democracy in our region. Today, this package was passed by the US Senate. It is a manifestation of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom.

A meeting of finance ministers, heads of G7 central banks and representatives of international donors also took place in Germany.

I always say frankly: the monthly budget deficit in Ukraine now is $ 5 billion. And to endure the war for freedom, we need quick and sufficient financial support.

And it's not just expenditures or a gift from partners. This is their contribution to their own security.

Because the defense of Ukraine also means their defense from new wars and crises that Russia may provoke. If it succeeds in the war against Ukraine. That is why we must all work together to ensure that there is no success for Russia in its aggression against our state. Neither military, nor economic, nor any other.

I spoke today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I personally thanked her for the macro-financial assistance in the amount of 9 billion euros, this package was proposed the day before.

I also spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On economic issues, in particular on the export of our agricultural products and fuel imports. And also about the situation in the areas of hostilities and the evacuation of our heroes from Azovstal. I am doing my best to keep the most influential international forces informed and, as much as possible, involved in rescuing our military.

I addressed students of Ukrainian universities. And it was a special address.

I hope it will be heard not only by students. Because now is the time when we have the opportunity to build the future for Ukraine that we really want. Our future, Ukrainian future. Without any obsolete and toxic things that have nothing to do with our national needs and our character. Ukraine has become the master of its own life and must decide for itself how to live.

In total, students of 25 Ukrainian universities took part in today's meeting. Geography is quite wide: Kyiv, Bila Tserkva, Mariupol, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, Donetsk, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Horlivka, Dnipro.

Not all universities operate in their cities. Some of them moved. But what was nice and right - students and rectors are confident that Ukraine will win and restore free life throughout the territory.

Important current issues were also discussed. Firstly, I instructed the Minister of Education to prepare changes that will allow applicants from all temporarily occupied territories to enter Ukrainian universities under a simplified procedure.

Secondly, I instructed the Minister to decide how to ensure the education of those students who study under contract, but come from the currently occupied territories. Obviously, it is extremely difficult to pay for a contract to study in such conditions. The state must help. Therefore, I expect relevant decisions from the Minister, the Government and, if necessary, the people's deputies.

We talked with students about post-war reconstruction and how to guarantee the security of our state for decades to come.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the liberation of the Kharkiv region. But in Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure. There's hell, and that's not an exaggeration.

The brutal and absolutely pointless bombing of Severodonetsk... 12 dead and dozens wounded in just one day. The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army - all this is not just hostilities during the war.

Russian strikes at the Chernihiv region, in particular the terrible strike at Desna, debris clearance continues, many dead; constant strikes at the Odesa region, at the cities of central Ukraine, Donbas is completely destroyed - all this doesn’t and cannot have any military explanation for Russia.

This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible.

This is what will be qualified as the genocide of the Ukrainian people and for which the occupiers will definitely be brought to justice.

The first trial in Ukraine against a Russian war criminal has already begun. And it will end with the full restoration of justice within the international tribunal. I'm sure of it.

We will find and bring to justice all those who give and carry out criminal orders.

Today I signed decrees on awarding our heroes. 210 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were awarded state awards, 48 of them posthumously. The title of Hero of Ukraine was posthumously awarded to Captain Serhiy Parkhomenko, commander of the aviation unit of the 299th tactical aviation brigade.

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to students and rectors of higher educational institutions of Ukraine

I am really glad to have the opportunity to talk to you today and I hope that this will be exactly communication. Not a lecture or seminar, which I'm sure you already have enough.

I would like to build a dialogue with you, so in my speech I will ask questions, and I am interested to hear each and everyone who would like to answer.

So when you ask your questions, please choose one or several of my questions and give your answer. Let's start.

This is a very special time for our country. Millions of our people are now fighting for the right to life and freedom for our people. And it really opens up a space of possibilities.

Right now it is our country that is in a situation where we can choose the future for it as we decide. That is, it is not just an adaptation to the conditions created for Ukraine by other generations or even other states. As it is for other countries, and as it was for our state before the war. We can consciously reshape our lives. Here is what is possible now.

These are great opportunities; this is the time to determine which Ukraine you want to live in.

So my first question to you today is about this: what should our state be like? And this question logically continues with a number of related questions.

Do you want to live in Ukraine? Do you expect changes from Ukraine to live here? Or, on the contrary, you believe that our country already has everything for you to live here.

Let's move on. There are many countries in the world that are talking about reforms. Even the most developed ones always have it. The words "the system is not working and needs to be fixed." This is a common narrative for many politicians.

But in few countries, as in ours now, there are opportunities not just to "fix" the existing system, but to create a new one. Based on what is best. Not only here, now. But also in those countries where it would be worth taking the best.

Of course, this war put an end to many things from the life of Ukraine before. But not to all. For example, our people who have gone abroad while the hostilities are going on say that certain things in our lives are much more progressive than in other countries.

Digitization, which we started doing in the public sphere. Internet and communication, which are very accessible due to business. The service sector, in which speed and willingness to work is often greater than in many European countries. It turned out so.

We must also not forget that even during a full-scale war, our institutions did not break down. Banking sphere works. The budget system and public administration have endured. Defense and logistics are ensured despite the fact that the enemy in some respects has more forces and equipment.

That is, society has a certain foundation, and it would be unwise not to use it. But we must understand that Russia will always be there. And it may always be a threat. After February 24, we have already achieved a lot. And now, for example, you can see how the world evaluates our potential in a fundamentally different way.

Perhaps you have seen how two Forbes articles are compared, very interestingly: the headline of February 12 - will Russia invade Ukraine; and the headline of May 16 - will Ukraine’s army invade Russia.

That is, the world began to look differently at the situation in our region and the balance of power.

But it is important what we think about ourselves. What our people feel about our state.

So, my next question to you: what should Ukraine be like so that you can be sure that we can protect ourselves from any threat?

This question also continues with a number of others.

For example, a professional contract army or with the addition of a certain form of conscription?

How big should the army be?

What share of public expenditures should we spend on defense? The biggest or not?

And even in the conditions of the future peace?

Should private military companies be allowed?

Should there be a universal military obligation in Ukraine for all boys and girls, as is the case, for example, in Israel, so that all our people can defend themselves when needed?

And should all citizens or a significant part, as is the case in other states, be involved in military training every year? Suppose, while maintaining the salary and job at the time of the training.

Are you ready to personally defend Ukraine with weapons in hands? Or do you think it is fair that someone else will fight on the battlefield?

These questions of mine are not rhetorical. We really need answers. And it's not just something purely functional. About state governance or politics. It's about how our people can understand each other and how to stay in Ukraine, because this is our home. Your home.

How not to quarrel in it and live developing common interests. For example, people often remain in the rear, but demand from those on the frontline to drive the occupiers all the way to Kuban. It is often the case that a person in the military sphere does not go beyond photographs in camouflage, but at the same time behaves as if he can lead the troops better than anyone else.

What is your attitude to such people, for example, in politics? Or in the media? Anyone, it doesn't matter. And how should their personal emotions and ambitions relate to reality, to real war?

Does a non-combatant have the right to demand something from warriors? Demand meeting some of your requirements and expectations?

Is that fair?

You probably see that this war can end for Ukraine with certain security guarantees.

And in this regard, I have the following question for you:

Which countries do you see among the possible guarantors of security for Ukraine?

Should we choose those we trust? Or should we focus on everyone who is strong enough?

Security guarantees for Ukraine are a really good opportunity to create a tool for decades that will allow us to live in peace. Although it will not allow us to be careless about security. All the same, we will always think about defense. And we must understand that there is no better security than the willingness of citizens to defend their own state. Because it is the protection of oneself first of all - one's family, one's home, one's land, one's way of life. This is the state - all this.

So, if any of you are not personally ready to defend the state - well, tell me why?

Perhaps you see your other contribution to the common national security, which is really special?

Maybe it's something in the field of cybersecurity. You may want to join some form of volunteering. Perhaps, as future businessmen or scientists - you see for yourself some other option, the third, fourth, fifth.

So, my next question to you:

Should the state regulate at its discretion who to involve in defense and how, or leave people the choice during the war?

Of course, I have my answers to these questions. But Ukraine differs from Russia and other tyrannies with the fact that not one person decides everything for the whole nation, but people can choose the rules of life for themselves.

So, the next block of questions.

Given that Russia will remain our neighbor, we need to consider the format of security inside Ukraine. The key question is about weapons.

Is there a need for the order of possession of firearms by ordinary people that, say, we see in the United States?

Or, as in Switzerland, in a society of "citizens with weapons" who can quickly join the defense of their country, and where, for example, a former soldier can keep at home the weapons with which he served.

What should be the weapons system?

Should it be allowed to carry it openly? Should it be limited to the right to own and keep it at home?

Should the rules be the same for all regions of the country or should more liberal ones be provided for those regions where there is a greater threat of invasion?

Do you know how to use weapons?

How should the border with Russia work after this war? Should it be completely closed or open?

In other words, how do you see coexistence with the Russian Federation and its citizens after the war?

Could there be what they call the word "relationship" between us and them?

Or should it be deliberately restricted, even if it occurs at some level?

Let's move on.

It’s been a long time since I was a student and that's understandable. And I think more about which universities my children will study at. Which Ukrainian universities. This is very important. Maybe my daughter, who will soon be 18, will be in an auditorium one of you is currently studying in.

But I remember well when I was a student. And I remember that many people of my generation felt a certain loss of time.

Years in auditoria, years of lectures... It seemed to many and, I'm sure, now someone thinks for sure that 5 or 6 years at university is a long time. Probably, if it is a medical specialty, it takes 7 years and a lifetime to study, taking into account all the nuances.

But if it is some other specialty, does it always take 5 years? Perhaps 2, 3, 4 are enough for some, given how the modern economy works and how quickly technology is transformed.

What do you think about it? And what economic life are you preparing for?

Do you anticipate that you will have to change professions during your life? Several times. Or what professions, in your opinion, will always exist and will not be replaced by artificial intelligence and robotics?

Maybe it is worth increasing the share of private business in the education system? What do you think about private universities, what do you think about private schools, private education?

Can your university's curriculum compete with the curricula and courses currently offered in a variety of formats outside of universities?

Don't you feel like you're wasting your time?

Because now in the world, even more than before, the main thing is speed. There is such a feeling. Speed in the ability to learn. In everything. At work, in the constant transformation that life demands of the individual. Modern life.

I must have been talking for a long time already. Then the last question. Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for three months already. After 8 years of war in Donbas. This war for us now is undoubtedly a war for independence. We can say that this is a postponed war. Postponed for 30 years, given how we gained independence in 1991. Or for hundreds of years, given the previous history of our great state.

I have no doubt that we will gain independence. And it will be in our history the same as in other countries that fought for independence and won. Countries that ceased to be beggars and became subjects. The real masters of their lives and their future.

But we must remember now and always that the price of all this is tens of thousands of lives. The lives of all those killed by the enemy.

Tens of thousands. For independence. And for the opportunity for each of you to choose how to live and which Ukraine to live in.

So, my question to you:

Is it worth it?

I really hope to hear the answer to this question.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Financial support of the G7 members is a solid foundation for Ukraine, says Denys Shmyhal

Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine, but against the entire civilized world, emphasized the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in his address at the session with the participation of the G7 Finance Ministers on May 19.

"The aggressor is trying to create a food crisis by limiting the opportunities for Ukrainian exports. It provokes a migration crisis, forcing millions of Ukrainians to seek refuge in European countries. It uses energy resources as a hybrid weapon, which is already causing a sharp rise in global inflation," stressed Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister cited data from the International Monetary Fund forecasting a slowdown in economic growth this year for 143 countries, which account for 86% of world GDP. Global growth, according to the IMF, will slow from about 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. The Prime Minister accentuated that all these were the consequences of the war Russia had unleashed.

"Today, Ukraine stands the ground defending the whole of Europe and the world. We have proven our resilience. We have demonstrated that we stand ready to take the blow on all fronts. The Ukrainian banking system shows stability. The energy system proves stable. The tax and credit incentives introduced by the Government have allowed some businesses to resume their work," urged Denys Shmyhal.

Meanwhile, according to the Prime Minister, the monthly deficit of the Ukrainian budget is about USD 5 billion. That is why financial support is essential for Ukraine.

"Nowadays we call on the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with emeregncy funding for the imminent needs of the budget. We need at least USD 15 billion over the next three months to cover such needs. This is as critical to us as the arms you provide to combat Russian aggression," the Head of Government emphasized.

Denys Shmyhal welcomed the European Commission's proposal to disburse EUR 9 billion to Ukraine as macro-financial assistance. According to him, Ukraine also hopes for a speedy decision by the United States on a USD 40 billion aid package, of which up to USD 9 billion can be provided to fill the Ukrainian budget.

The Prime Minister highlighted that such support from the G7 countries would be a solid foundation for Ukraine’s victory.

Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

The Diia Summit of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will be held abroad for the first time! Every day at this challenging time, we continue to digitize the country. It is now more essential than ever to support everyone to end the war as soon as possible. The peaceful digital future depends on the will of the leaders of the free world. That is why the International Diia Summit Brave Ukraine will take place in Davos within the framework of the World Economic Forum on the Ukrainian House platform on May 24.

The date of the event was chosen not just like that. On February 24, a new history of Ukraine began, which taught us to be braver than ever.

And on May 24, exactly three months since Ukraine has heroically resisted the gloom of the past to protect its free future. In such conditions, the Ministry of Digital Transformation continues to fulfill its main task - to build a digital state that will be convenient for every Ukrainian.

In Davos, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov presents to the international community our new bold vision of digital state development, innovative tools to fight the enemy, new services and the future path to the digital economy. Also, the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation will share the best cases and creative solutions of wartime.

As part of the event, ministers of digital transformation from different European countries will take part in a panel discussion, where they will talk about the features of digital transformation in their countries. Among the Diia Summit speakers:

Mykhailo Fedorov - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Mark Boris Andrijanič - Minister of Digital Transformation of Slovenia

Janusz Cieszyński – Secretary of State at the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland, Government Plenipotentiary for Cybersecurity

Petr Očko - Deputy Minister for Digitalization and Innovation, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic

Veronika Remišova - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic

François-Philippe Champagne - Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada

Vittorio Colao - Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition of Italy

Artūrs Toms Plešs - Minister of Environmental protection and Regional Development of Latvia

The Summit will be broadcast online. Register at the link.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba: "Spoke with my UK friend Liz Truss on ways to hold Russia accountable for its aggression and unblock Ukraine’s food exports. Russia bears full responsibility not only for killing, torturing, and raping Ukrainians, but also for starving people across the world, including in Africa".