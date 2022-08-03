Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 8, 7.00 pm EST

​

WAR BULLETIN

March 8, 7.00 pm EST

In order to strengthen the grouping of troops in the direction of Kyiv, Russians plan to transfer up to a thousand militants from the private military company "League" (former "Wagner").

Russian forces shelled a minibus with staff of the family type orphanage.

Ukrainian Government decision providing aid to low-income families, single mothers, children with serious illnesses, and payments to internally displaced persons without the need to contact social security authorities.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Eastern direction, the Allied forces are conducting a defense operation in Donetsk, Slobozhansky and part of the Tavriya operational district. The circular defense of Mariupol continues.

In the Northern and Western directions, the defense operation continues in the Polissya, Volyn and Siversky operational districts.

Forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv continue to repel the attacks and deter the enemy. Ukrainian Armed Forces are defeating Russians around the defensive lines of the capital of Ukraine.

Defense of Chernihiv continues.

South sea coast of Ukraine is protected, defense of Mykolaiv and adjacent settlements holds strong.

According to the available information, in order to make up for losses, the enemy carries out covert mobilization under the guise of training exercises. Also, in order to stop the outflow of personnel, the military leadership of the Russian Armed Forces decided to ban the termination of contracts for military service.

In order to strengthen the grouping of troops in the direction of Kyiv, Russians plan to transfer up to a thousand militants from the private military company "League" (former "Wagner").

In violation of the requirements of International Humanitarian Law, the aggressor continues to hold civilians’ hostage, damage residential buildings, rob locals, carry out sabotage of infrastructure, place weapons and military equipment in densely populated neighborhoods, steal vehicles and disguise as civilians.

During the day, the enemy reduced the pace of the offensive operation, using mainly missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The main efforts of the enemy continue to focus on:

encirclement and capture of Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolayiv, Chernihiv;

creation of a land corridor between the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the mainland of the Russian Federation;

access to the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to the available information, the aggressors are considering the issue of organizing the effective provision of their own troops with fuel through the use of the existing stationary network of automobile gas stations and oil storage facilities.

Also, the enemy plans to create a network of field pipelines in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, with the possibility of connecting them to the central oil pipeline and pumping fuel from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the course of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the aggressors continue to suffer significant losses. Thus, according to available information, 14 separate special purpose brigades (Khabarovsk) lost more than 400 servicemen (to be specified), BTGr of the 25th separate motorized rifle brigade (Luga) of the 6th all-military army was withdrawn to the territory of the Russian Federation due to loss of combat capability.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy continues to hold the previously occupied frontiers and captured settlements, in particular Borodyanka, Kopyliv, Bucha, Demidov.

No active actions by the aggressors were noted in the direction of the settlement of Dymer. In the area of ​​the settlement of Pripyat there are forces up to two BTGs.

In the direction from n.p. Babinka, with forces of up to five BTGs, the enemy led the offensive, was stopped, and moved to the defense in the area of ​​Bucha.

In the area of ​ Buzova, with forces up to 4 BTGr from the 36th General Army (two BTGr from the 5th Separate Tank Brigade and 37th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade), despite the numerous losses, advanced to the area of Yasnohorodka.

In the northern direction, the aggressors did not stop trying to capture the city of Chernihiv.

From the area of ​Hlukhiv, with forces of up to five BTGs from the 90th Tank Division and 4 BTGs from the 2nd All-Military Army of the Central Military District, tried to intervene in the defense of the operative group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was stopped. In order to ensure the offensive in the direction of Kozelets is trying to guide and hold the pontoon-bridge crossing.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy did not stop trying to block Kharkiv from the north, but, without much success, it also launched missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure in order to intimidate the civilian population. The battle for Izum. The enemy leads pontoon-bridge crossings across the Siversky Donets and Berek rivers.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues offensive operations in the directions of the Dnieper and Zaporizhzhia in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Having carried out an unsuccessful offensive in the Troitskoye district, he tried to resume the offensive in the direction of Zaporizhia and capture the city of Mariupol.

In the Tavriya and Southern directions, the enemy forces up to seventeen BTGs hold the settlements of Kherson, Enerhodar, and Vasylivka, and regroup their forces for a further offensive in the direction of Zaporizhia by forces of three BTGr the Polohy.

The Black Sea and Azov operational zones are expected to strike civilian and military targets with cruise missiles from ships of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla.

Ombudsman of Ukraine

Shelling of a civilian minibus by the aggressor resulted in deaths of three orphanage educators

Today near the regional center of Mykolaiv Russian terrorists shelled the minibus with staff of the family type orphanage. The minibus was marked with red cross signs!

Three women educators died on the spot. Two more people received shrapnel wounds. The minibus was caught on fire.

Targeted fire on civilians and civil transport is a war crime and a cynical violation of Geneva Conventions for the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts (August 12, 1949).

“I ask the international community to take into account these facts of extermination of peaceful Ukrainians, to increase the sanctions against the terrorist state as much as possible and to finally decide to close the skies over Ukraine.” underlined Ombudsman of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova.

(https://bit.ly/3HU5zsH)

The Russian military continues to kill civilians with extreme brutality

Two volunteers who came to feed the animals, at the zoo on the outskirts of Kharkiv, were shot dead by Russian militants. Near the town of Makariv, Kyiv region, an enemy tank fired two shells at a civilian car killing everyone inside. The number of victims is currently being clarified. The bus with refugees from Makarov was fired at by the Russian artillery in the Zhytomyr region. People under fire walked four kilometers on foot with children in their arms. The aggressor's armed forces brutally exterminate civilians every hour by committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and all existing acts of international humanitarian law. Ombudsman of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova once again called for international community to increase the sanctions against the terrorist state. She addressed NATO member states asking to close the skies overUkraine!

(https://bit.ly/3sR1FN5)

Zhytomyr mayor

Direct speech: “A rocket and bomb attack has just been carried out on the dormitory of Korbutivka city district. It is completely destroyed.”

According to the mayor, the dormitory is inhabited by ordinary people, some of whom are former soldiers who served a long time ago - during the Soviet army, so this house has nothing to do with military infrastructure.

Authorities are gathering information on possible victims of the bombing, and one person is currently being injured.

The Russians also struck at the Izovat plant, which produces insulation for homes.

(https://bit.ly/3Mzj2tp)

POLICY

President of Ukraine Address to the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Mr. Speaker! Mr. Prime Minister! Members of the government, parliament, lords.

Ladies and gentlemen!

I’m addressing all the people of the United Kingdom. All the people of Great Britain. Great people. With a great history. I’m addressing you as a citizen, as President of a great country as well. With a great dream. And a great struggle. I want to tell you about our 13 days. 13 days of fierce war, which we did not start and did not want. But we are waging it.

Because we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours - Ukraine. Just as you did not want to lose your island when the Nazis were preparing to start the battle for your great power, the battle for Britain.

13 days of our defense.

On the first day at 4 am, cruise missiles were fired at us. So that everyone woke up - we, the children, all of us, living people, all of Ukraine. And we haven't slept since. We all took up arms becoming a large army.

The next day we fought off attacks in the air, on land and at sea. And our heroic border guards on Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea told everyone about the end of the war. Namely: where the enemy will go in the end. When a Russian ship demanded that our guys lay down their weapons, they answered him... As firmly as one cannot say in the parliament. And we felt the power. Great power of our people who will persecute the invader to the end.

On the third day, Russian troops openly fired at people and apartment buildings without hiding. Used artillery, air bombs. And it finally showed us, showed the world who is who. Who are great people and who are just savages.

On the fourth day, when we have already begun to take dozens of prisoners, we have not lost our dignity. We didn’t abuse them. We treat them like people. Because we remained human on the fourth day of this shameful war.

On the fifth day, the terror against us has already become outright. Against cities, against small towns. Ruined districts. Bombs, bombs, bombs, again bombs on houses, on schools, on hospitals. This is genocide. Which did not break us. It mobilized each and every one of us. And it gave us a sense of great truth.

On the sixth day, Russian missiles hit Babyn Yar. This is the place where the Nazis executed 100,000 people during World War II. 80 years later, Russia killed them for a second time.

On the seventh day, we realized they were destroying even the churches. Using bombs! Rockets again. They do not know the holy and great as we know.

On the eighth day, the world saw Russian tanks firing at a nuclear power plant. The largest in Europe. And the world began to understand that this is terror against all. This is a great terror.

On the ninth day, we listened to a meeting of NATO countries. Without the desired result for us. Without courage. That's how we felt - I don't want to offend anyone - we felt that alliances don't work. They can't even close the sky. That is why security guarantees in Europe must be built from scratch.

On the tenth day, unarmed Ukrainians protested everywhere in the occupied cities. Stopping armored vehicles with bare hands. We have become unbreakable.

On the eleventh day, when residential areas were already bombed, when everything was destroyed by explosions, when children were evacuated from a damaged children's oncology hospital... We realized: Ukrainians became heroes. Hundreds of thousands of people. Entire cities. Children, adults - all.

On the twelfth day, when the losses of the Russian army have already exceeded 10,000 killed, the general also appeared in this number. And this gave us confidence: for all crimes, for all shameful orders there will still be responsibility before the International Court or Ukrainian weapons.

On the thirteenth day, a child died in Russian-occupied Mariupol. Died of dehydration. They do not allow food or water to people. They just blocked it - and people are in the basements. I think everyone hears: people don't have water there!

In 13 days of the Russian invasion, 50 children were killed. 50 great martyrs. This is dreadful! This is emptiness. Instead of 50 universes that could live, they took them away. They just took them away.

Great Britain!

Ukraine did not strive for that. It did not seek greatness. But it became great during these days of this war.

Ukraine that saves people despite the terror of the invaders. Defends freedom despite the blows of one of the world's largest armies. Defends despite the open sky. Still open to Russian missiles, aircraft, helicopters. "To be or not to be?" - You know this Shakespearean question well.

13 days ago, this question could still be raised about Ukraine. But not now. Obviously, to be. Obviously, to be free. And if not here, where should I remind you of the words that Great Britain has already heard. And which are relevant again.

We shall not give up and shall not lose!

We shall go the whole way.

We shall fight in the seas, we shall fight in the air, we shall defend our land, whatever the cost may be.

We shall fight in the woods, in the fields, on the beaches, in the cities and villages, in the streets, we shall fight in the hills ... And I want to add: we shall fight on the spoil tips, on the banks of the Kalmius and the Dnieper! And we shall not surrender!

Of course, with your help, with the help of the civilization of great countries. With your support, for which we are grateful and on which we rely. And I am especially grateful to you, Boris, my friend!

Increase sanctions against the terrorist state. Recognize it as a terrorist state finally. Find a way to make our Ukrainian sky safe. Do what you can. Do what you have to. Do what the greatness of your state and your people obliges to.

(https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/zvernennya-prezidenta-ukrayini-volodimira-zelenskogo-do-parl-73441)

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Mariupol, Sumy - these cities are known today by people worldwide. In areas close to the combat zone, our heroic pilots, soldiers from National Guard, and territorial defense fighters are effectively repelling air and missile strikes and enemy airstrikes on civilians and critical infrastructure.

The government also continues to work for the victory of Ukraine. One week ago, a focal point was set up to receive and distribute humanitarian aid. Ukrainian authorities have simplified and continue to simplify the rules of import of such goods, removing most of the bureaucratic procedures on a daily basis. “On behalf of the government, I want to thank our partners, the people who are helping Ukraine today. In the last six days, almost 3,000 trucks carrying 20 tons of humanitarian aid have crossed the Ukrainian border. The humanitarian convoy included food, clothing, medicine, and medical supplies that Ukrainian Government is already sending to the regions.” stressed Shmyhal.

In addition, more than 10 billion UAH were transferred to an account specially created by the National Bank of Ukraine to support Ukrainian army.

The Cabinet of Ministers, is working to ensure that the most vulnerable receive uninterrupted assistance. The government has endorsed the decision that aid to low-income families, single mothers, children with serious illnesses, and payments to internally displaced persons will continue without the need to contact the social security authorities.

The second important area is benefits and subsidies. The government changed the order of their accrual. If the local social security authorities cannot perform their functions, all payments will be made directly by the Ministry of Social Policy through Oschadbank, even if the recipient has opened accounts in other banks.

(https://fb.watch/bDdwu-imhj/)

ENERGY

Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

As a result of the full-scale military aggression from the Russian Federation, critical components of Ukrainian energy infrastructure were significantly damaged.

Repeated and new damages of power grids and blackouts happen due to active warfare. The enemy deliberately destroys infrastructure, there are recorded instances of theft of equipment, capturing of emergency-restoring personnel.

Despite health and life risks, Ukrainian energy workers were able to restore gas supply to 17.23 thousand customers, and energy supply to 309 thousand customers March 7th.

(https://www.facebook.com/100064438669026/posts/325951582896128/)

Operational information regarding the activity of the Naftogaz Group

On the 13th day of the war, the Naftogaz Group enterprise, with some exceptions, continues stable operation, providing a full cycle of production, transportation, storage and supply of natural gas, oil, heat and electricity to consumers.