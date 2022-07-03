Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 7, 10.30 EST

WAR BULLETIN March 7, 10.30 EST Aggressor violates the rules of international humanitarian law, shells civilians, "green corridors", takes women and children hostage, artificially creates a humanitarian crisis in the occupied settlements. It has been twice that the Russians blocked the launch of the humanitarian corridors by shelling the route of the humanitarian convoys. President of Ukraine: future of the continent is decided by Ukrainians, by our resistance and our real friends who help. The hearings under Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia in genocide case have commenced at the UN International Court of Justice. More than 140,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, have returned from Europe. WAR ROOM General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 07.03: personnel – more than 11 000 tanks ‒ 290 APV ‒ 999 artillery systems – 117 MLRS - 50 anti-aircraft warfare systems - 23 aircrafts – 46 helicopters – 68 vehicles - 454 boats - 3 fuel tanks - 60 UAV operational-tactical level - 7. https://www.mil.gov.ua/news/2022/03/07/vtrati-rosijskih-okupantiv-stanovlyat-ponad-11- 000-osib-znishheno-bilshe-110-litakiv-ta-vertolotiv-%E2%80%93-generalnij-shtab-zs-ukraini/ The twelfth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun. The enemy continues its offensive against Ukraine.

From the beginning of the day, the Russian aggressor continued to carry out rocket-bomb and artillery strikes on settlements in Ukraine. The invaders continue to use the airfield network of the Republic of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine. Acting insidiously, the aggressors violate the rules of international humanitarian law, shell civilians, "green corridors", take women and children hostage, place equipment, ammunition in residential areas of cities, artificially create a humanitarian crisis in the occupied settlements. Yes, the city of Irpin remains deprived of light, water and heat for more than three days, there is no supply of food and water, the aggressors forbade citizens to leave their homes. There are numerous cases of staging reports for Russian TV channels about the alleged humanity and humanity of the invaders' soldiers. Also, on social networks, the enemy continues to distribute content treated from the first person, which negatively covers the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy continues the offensive operation against Ukraine, concentrating its main efforts on the encirclement of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol, and Mykolayiv. He does not stop trying to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In the Polissya direction, the Russian aggressor is concentrating its main efforts on the encirclement of Kyiv. Concentration in the area of settlement Hostomel up to 2 BTGr; in the area of Bucha - up to 3 BTGr, reinforced by tank units; in the area of Borodyanka - up to 2 BTGr; in the area of Sitnyaki - up to 2 BTGr. In the occupied territories, the enemy immediately tries to establish an administrative-police regime with the help of undisguised terror directed at the local population. The occupiers are preparing to attack Vyshhorod. Also, the enemy is preparing to resume the offensive in the following directions: on settlements Hostomel, Irpin, Stoyanka. In the Siversky direction, the enemy focused its efforts on the following areas with the help of units from the two all-military armies and the tank division of the Central Military District. Brovary - up to 2 BTGr; in the areas of settlement n.p. Semenivka, Mena, Bobrovytsia - up to 3 BTGr; n.p. Boryspil - up to 4 BTGr. The Russian invader is trying to provide a tactical advantage in Brovary and Boryspil districts. They are trying to gain control of Chernihiv and are concentrating units of the 41st General Army of the Central Military District near its southern outskirts. They are trying to prepare for the attack on Sumy. In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is trying to continue the offensive in the direction of the Dnipro with the help of units of the tank army, two general armies and the army corps. The main efforts are focused on the directions of Kaniv, Dnipro and Severodonetsk. Carries out regrouping to continue the offensive in certain areas in order to take control of Kaniv Hydro Power Plant. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy with forces of up to seven BTGs continues offensive operations in the directions of the cities of the Dnipro and Zaporizhya, in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. Despite heavy losses, it is moving in the direction of Volnovakha. The aggressor made repeated attempts to break through the defences in the area of settlement Staromlynivka, as well as to capture settlement Zachativka, however, suffered significant losses and retreated to the area of settlement Lubymivka. At the same time, the enemy is trying to break through the city's defences in the areas of the west neighbourhood of Mariupol, Staryy Crimea. It is not successful. In the Tavriya direction, the invader with forces of up to 17 BTGr holds the borders in the Kherson region. The main efforts are focused on the following areas: Mykolaiv - up to 2 BTGs,

In the Bessarabian direction, the enemy is not taking active action, but the servicemen of the operational group of Russian troops in the security zone of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian region are on high alert. Despite a large number of troops, the occupiers have low morale and psychological condition. In the event of losses, enemy units lose their offensive potential and surrender en masse to the Defenders of Ukraine and the civilian population.

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Address by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov "Russian World" is trying to stifle the heroic city of Mariupol with a humanitarian crisis. The government is doing everything possible and impossible to provide humanitarian corridors. More than 140,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, have returned from Europe. Tens of thousands joined the Territorial Defense Forces. Already more than 20,000 appeals from foreigners who are ready to come to Ukraine and defend the world from the Russian Nazis on the Ukrainian front. I will not comment on the supply of weapons and ammunition - this is a delicate moment. Let the enemy be surprised. There is significant progress. Among other things, over the past 3 days, more than 50,000 helmets and bulletproof vests have been delivered to Ukraine or contracted. Our greatest advantage over the enemy is the unity of Ukrainian society. Russia does not understand what self-organization is and what real trust between the government and the citizens is. For decades, they have destroyed the freedom and dignity of the people in order to obtain a humble population. There are more of them, it's true. They predominate at sea and in the air. After all, one Ukrainian soldier and one Ukrainian citizen are guarding dozens of Russian aggressors during the war. We will return all temporarily captured towns and villages. Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Berdyansk and Henichesk have shown that it is better for the aggressors to leave before it is too late. https://www.mil.gov.ua/news/2022/03/07/praczyuemo-nad-otrimannyam-dopomogi-u- sferi-ppo-ta-pro-vid-partneriv-%E2%80%93-oleksij-reznikov/ Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vinnytsia, in particular, Vinnytsia Airport, joined the list of hotspots. Eight heavy shells hit the airport. Now rescue operation continues at the airport near the village Gavryshivka of Vinnytsia oblast. As of 7 a.m. on March 7, 15 people were released from the rubble, including 9 dead. Russian forces used Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers to shell the city of Mykolaiiv. As a result, there were 5 fires in the residential sector and industrial facilities. Kirovohrad police helped a wounded foreign journalist to reach the hospital. Guillaume Briquet, a Swiss citizen and independent journalist, worked in the neighboring region, covering events in Ukraine. On March 6 while moving towards Mykolaiiv his armored car was fired at by Russian military forces. The journalist suffered facial and forearm injuries. After the vehicle was stopped, the Russian invaders confiscated the citizen's documents, money, photo, video equipment, laptop and other valuables and released him. The wounded man was met at the checkpoint by Kropyvnytskyi police, who helped the man get to a hospital where he was provided with medical care. https://www.facebook.com/mvs.gov.ua POLICY Key messages of the address of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy It has been 12 days of war, which Ukraine never wanted. Ukraine was forced to fight and stand something that Europe never faced in 80 years. It is Ukraine, where it is being decided whether other countries of Europe will become victims of the same aggression. The future of the continent is decided by the Ukrainians, by their resistance and their friends by their aid. The President of Ukraine had additional phone conversations with the Presidents of Poland and France, the Prime Ministers of the Great Britain, Italy, and India, during which he received important signals, which will strengthen Ukraine. The President Zelenskyy stressed that in case the

invasion will continue, and Russia will keep up to its plans in relation to Ukraine, then a new sanctions package will be needed to restore the peace. Boycott of the Russian export, including the rejection of the Russian oil and petroleum products. Someone would call it embargo, other can call it morality, when you reject giving money to a terrorist. Boycott of the import to Russia – no goods and services from civilized world. The international society has to be even more pro-active. When someone loses his mind, the others have to lose their fear and forget about commerce, work on defense and both states and enterprises have to be moral, they have to fight against the inhumane force that wants to destroy the humanity as such. “Success of the Ukrainian army, will of the Ukrainian people, and adherence to principles with the international sanctions – is a way to peace”. The occupants shelled with reactive artillery the residential buildings in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and other cities of Ukraine. There was no military sense in these actions, only the terror. The residents of Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and many other cities, towns and villages temporarily occupied by Russia remain captive. The enemy is tired and demoralized. “They came to our land to search for something that has never been seen here – cowardice and consent to slavery”. After listing the Russian atrocities in Ukraine, the President Zelenskyy asked: “How do civilians in Kharkiv or Mykolaiv differ from Hamburg or Vienna? We are waiting for a decision. Securing the sky. Either with the power you have, or give us fighter jets and air defense systems that will provide us with the strength we need. This is the help that the world should provide not just to Ukraine, but to itself. To prove: humanity will win. As soon as possible.” The President then informed that the Government of Ukraine works already on restoration of Ukraine after the victory. The first part of the special package of assistance to business and employees has been created for the period of the martial law and at least a year after its end. Sole proprietors of the first and second group were completely exempt from paying UST for employees who were called to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense formations. In particular, the territorial defense. Exemption from land tax and rent for state and communal land in all areas where hostilities are taking place. The payment of taxes for all enterprises that are unable to pay them is postponed. All leaders of the central government have a clear task: to develop a system of action so that the recovery of Ukraine is rapid and focused only on people. First of all - on people. For us all to return to peace, to normal work. When we return our land, return peace to our land. I am grateful to all business owners and managers who continue to work and fulfill their obligations to their employees. To pay salaries to people - even if the company does not work as before - is to protect Ukraine. The state fulfills all its obligations. Indexed pensions have already been provided to the people. The salary in the budget sphere is paid as it should be. There are millions of Ukrainians who to fight for our future, state, freedom, and our national flag, which is blue and yellow. “We defend our flag because it is our worldview. Under the blue and yellow we gained victories at the Olympics. We unfurled this flag both in space and in Antarctica. Under our national flag, our rescuers, firefighters, peacekeepers, medics and everyone else came to the aid of Turkey, Greece, Israel and Georgia, Afghanistan and Montenegro, India, Italy, the Congo and many other countries.” The President said that Ukraine has never attacked other countries, seized foreign lands, killed peaceful people of other nations under this flag. Ukraine and terror are two different universes. “That is why there is no blood on our flag. There are no and will never be black spots on it. There are no and will never be any swastikas on it. The Ukrainian flag is the land. Peaceful, fertile, golden and without tanks. This is the sky. Peaceful, clear, blue and without missiles. It was so. And so it will be”, – he finished.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=359740456047818 VIDEO with English subtitles: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/788 Deputy Prime Minister I.Vereschuk It has been twice that the Russians blocked the launch of the humanitarian corridors by shelling the route of the humanitarian convoys. Now the Russians are saying that they can open the corridors, but they want the civilians to leave for the Russian territory, which is absurd, cynic and unacceptable. The civilized world must lay pressure on Russia. We need the humanitarian corridors badly. We have to let the civilians, both Ukrainians and foreigners, leave the hot areas. Only official statements of the Ukrainian authorities! Only those can be the true and legitimate basis for the humanitarian corridors on the Ukrainian territory. https://bit.ly/3MGeCBp Briefing of Mykhailo Arestovych, Counsellor to the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Yesterday the enemy did not manage to make advancement in any frontline points. Tonight the enemy was making rocket and aviation attacks at the Ukrainian cities: Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol and in Sumy region. At the same time, our Armed Forces rebuff and make counter-attacks on some separate points. We witness a sharp increase in information and psychological operations against the Ukrainian citizens, Armed Force of Ukraine and the Ukrainian leadership. It means that their actions on land and in the air do not bring success to them, making them increase the attack in other dimensions. Secondly, we understand that their aim is to make us lose our psychological possibility to resistance; hence, we should not pay attention to that. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=302708185294694 Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine The hearings under Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia in genocide case have been commenced at the UN International Court of Justice On behalf of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on March 7, the Ukrainian delegation presented a legal position in the UN International Court of Justice in the case against Russia, in accordance with the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. After World War II the international community came together in order to recognize two fundamental principles: protecting the sovereign states out of aggression and people’s defense from the rude violations of human rights, in particular against an act of genocide. Russia manipulates by international law and, in particular, the aforementioned Convention, which is a fundamental international treaty in the field of human rights protection, and has used it for armed aggression against Ukraine. Today, the Ukrainian delegation appeals to the UN International Court of Justice to impose the following precautionary measures in this case, in order to stop the bloodshed: • The Russian Federation must immediately stop the hostilities which have been started on the territory of Ukraine dated February 24, 2022 • The Russian Federation must make sure immediately that every military and any other armed formations under its authority, supervision or influence stopped to engage the hostilities "Ukrainian diplomacy continues to fight against Russian invaders on all fronts, including the legal one. We defend not only our freedom and independence, but also the entire international legal order. The UN International Court of Justice must stand with Ukraine and immediately impose precautionary measures: order to the Russian Federation to stop hostilities immediately" - said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. https://www.facebook.com/UkraineMFA/posts/332703852233420

In violation of the previously reached agreements, on 7 March 2022 the Russian Federation yet again sabotaged the opening of the humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the civil population from the besieged cities of the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. Russia's armed forces continue bombardments and missile attacks on Kyiv, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Sumy, Mykolayiv, Kharkiv and other cities, towns and villages. This prevents the safe exit of humanitarian convoys carrying Ukrainian and foreign citizens, as well as the delivery of medications and food. Russia must stop violating the ceasefire agreement, put an end to spreading disinformation and manipulating the lives of civilians. Evacuation through humanitarian corridors is only possible when the ceasefire regime is fully upheld. The Ukrainian side is ready for that. We also consider as inappropriate any attempts by Moscow to force civilians in the besieged cities to flee to the territory of Russia and Belarus, taking into account high probability of provocations, in particular taking those evacuated as hostages or using them by the Russian armed forces as human shields. Ukraine calls on the states, in particular those whose leaders maintain contacts with president Putin, to make all the possible efforts to force Russia to ensure the ceasefire regime is upheld in order to open humanitarian corridors and prevent a large scale humanitarian catastrophe. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues to remain in constant contact with embassies of foreign states whose citizens remain in the conflict zones, and provides them with maximum assistance for the evacuation of their citizens though the territory of Ukraine. https://www.facebook.com/100064814226458/posts/332806662223139/ Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal Slovenia collects all available StarLink satellite internet stations in the EU. It is expected that up to 5,000 pieces will be sent to Ukraine in the coming days. Thank you Janez Janša for such an initiative. https://twitter.com/Denys_Shmyhal/status/1500752803706425346 Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Another roundup of sanctions against Russia over the past 24 hours: «Netflix» suspended operations in Russia «TikTok» suspends operations, due to "fake news" law Visa and Mastercard withdraw from Russia and suspend transactions «Spotify» suspended the sale of Premium subscriptions Major graphics card maker «Nvidia» stops selling its products to Russia «American Express» suspends transactions in Russia and Belarus «PVH» ceased operations (owns Warner's, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, etc.) The «Qt Group» developer, whose products are used by Russian companies to create interfaces and programs, blocked the downloading of its products from Russian IP addresses. https://www.facebook.com/100064779754205/posts/326977446138245/?d=n Kyiv City Administration "The city is fully supplied with electricity, water, heat and communications. Thank you to the city welfare public services for their serious work on neutralizing network disruptions and adjusting the entire infrastructure. I want us all to appreciate their work," - said the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Nikolay Povoroznyk. Mykola Povoroznyk also noted the work of volunteers who have been working at logistics hubs for 10 days and providing the city with food, medicine, fuel, etc.

Naftogaz

Latest update on operation of Naftogaz Group enterprises

Gas supply company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” keeps supplying gas and providing services to its clients in full. All clients have the opportunity to pay for gas on-line and check their current account status via their personal accounts and chat-bots available and operating 24/7. During the day the company received more than 11 thousand payments from its customers. We would like to thank everyone for the timely payments.

JSC Donetskoblgaz has started to restore its damaged infrastructure wherever it is safe and possible. Significant amounts of local damages were eliminated due to applying bandages. Unfortunately, the lack of communication in the region make it difficult to determine the exact number of subscribers without gas.

JSC Ukrtransnafta continues to operate as usual.

The processing at Shebelynka Oil Refinery has not been resumed so far. Duty staff and the facility itself are safe. One of our network of petrol stations, i.e. U.GO, received minor damage as a result of the shelling. The staff was not injured.

The grid facilities of JSC Ukrtransgaz UGS are under enhanced security and keep operating as normal, except for Krasnopopivka underground gas storage in Luhansk region (shut down due to combat operations in close proximity to the facility).

LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz Trading” fulfils consumers’ orders for natural gas provision. The Company services almost 12,000 heat producers, budget and religious organisations, industry and other enterprises. The volume amounted to 70 mcm. The Company's resource allows to fully meet the current needs of the clients.

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya keeps producing gas at all its facilities sustainably, except for those located near the contact line.

JSC Ukrspectransgaz is operating meeting all the requirements of martial law status.

OJSC “Kirovohradgaz” is operating as normal.

https://cutt.ly/KAQruQM

GTS Operator of Ukraine

96 thousand consumers in the suburbs of Kyiv will lose gas supply due to shelling of distribution networks by Russian invaders.

Upon request of the operator of gas distribution networks of JSC "Kyivoblgaz" the GTS operator of Ukraine disconnected gas distribution stations (GDS) "Irpin", "Vorzel", "Blystavitsa", "Stoyanka", "5 (Gostomel, plants)", "Seagulls".

This means that 96,000 consumers in the suburbs of Kyiv remain without gas supply. The pressure in the system will be enough until the morning of March 7. The reason is numerous damages to the regional gas distribution networks as a result of shelling by the aggressors. Due to active hostilities, employees of the GTS Operator and Kyivoblgaz cannot repair the damage.