Ukraine: War Bulletin March 6, 2.00 p.m. EST

War Bulletin

March 6, 2.00 p.m. EST

Urgent address of Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Eight rockets hit a peaceful city of Vinnytsya. The city airport is completely destroyed. Russia continues destroying Ukraine’s infrastructure. President urged international partners to close the skies over Ukraine and provide the airplanes for defense.

Russians disrupted the opening of humanitarian corridor in Mariupol.

Website of International defense Legion of Ukraine and website for collecting evidence of Russian crimes have been launched.

Russian forces disrupt evacuation of women, children and the elderly.

Russia’s war against Ukraine threatens the world with food shortages.

WAR ROOM

Ministry of Defence of Ukraine



The total combat losses of Russian forces from 24.02 to 06.03:

personnel - more than 11 000,

tanks ‒ 285,

APV ‒ 985,

artillery systems – 109,

MLRS - 50,

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 21,

aircraft – 44,

helicopters – 48;

vehicles - 447,

light speedboats - 2,

fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational-tactical level - 4.

​





(https://bit.ly/35x60Mo)



General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Despite losses in personnel and equipment, the occupiers, with the support of the air forces, focused their efforts on encircling the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv and reaching the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, and creating a land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Unable to achieve the goal of capturing the capital of Ukraine in the first days of the war, the occupiers focused on active action in the southern regions, in order to deprive Ukraine of access to the Black and Azov Seas. The invaders have spent almost all their reserves and are preparing to send additional units from the Eastern, Central and Western military districts.

Ukraine continues to conduct a defense operation. In the eastern direction, a defense operation is being conducted in the Donetsk, Slobozhansky and, in part, Tavriya operational districts.

The Joint Forces Group is conducting a defense operation in the Donetsk direction. In the Slobozhansky direction, mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending the cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka. The defense of Chernihiv continues in the Sivers'kyi region.

In the village of Liptsi (Kharkiv oblast), the occupiers confiscated the phones of local residents, forced them to wear white and red armbands, and hung white rags on buildings.

At about 2 p.m., the enemy launched a massive missile strike at Vinnytsia airport, and shelling of Mariupol, Irpen, and other Ukrainian towns and villages continued throughout the day.

Due to the significant losses suffered by the occupiers since the beginning of the war, in order to attract volunteers, the Krasnodar Territory began covert mobilization, increased the spread of propaganda materials about "neo-fascist atrocities and the need to destroy fascism" (data to be clarified).

Defined units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked in the Mariupol direction and destroyed 3 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored vehicles "Tiger" and about 30 Russian occupiers, 2 invaders were taken, prisoner. The enemy has losses in other areas.

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulses missile and air strikes and means of air attack of the enemy, concentrates its efforts on air cover of important (critical) objects of Ukraine and groups of troops.

(https://www.facebook.com/100069092624537/posts/266089222370830/?d=n)

The website of International Defense Legion of Ukraine was launched

The website https://fightforua.org contains all the necessary information for citizens of foreign countries who want to join the International Defense Legion of Ukraine. The government has also set up a dedicated call center: For foreign volunteers already in Ukraine +380800507028; For foreign volunteers located abroad +380443395987.

After Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and began striking at civilians and infrastructure from day one, the Ukrainian state called on foreigners to join our struggle for peace and democracy in Europe and around the world.

A decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 1, 2022 introduced a visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine for citizens of foreign countries who are willing to join the International Defense Legion of Ukraine, except for citizens of the aggressor state.

Foreigners who want to help Ukraine can find detailed step-by-step instructions on how to join the fair fight against the aggressor at https://fightforua.org/.

In particular, in order to join the International Defense Legion of Ukraine, it is necessary to apply to the Embassy of Ukraine in your country.

(https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/266132239033195)

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The most large-scale consequences of the fighting affected civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Bucha district of Kyiv oblast and Korosten district of Zhytomyr oblast.

During the day, State Emergency Service units made 422 visits to the scene, including 198 visits to eliminate the consequences of shelling of settlements and civilian infrastructure by Russian troops, 64 people were rescued.

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service carried out 63 operations, 605 explosive devices were neutralized.

In the Zhytomyr region police are documenting the consequences of night shelling of settlements.

On the night of March 6, Russia carried out several air strikes on residential buildings in the cities of Korosten and Ovruch. As a result of the shelling, several dozen private houses were destroyed. There are victims among the civilian population.

As a rocket attack on the private sector in Korosten killed 1 person and injured 2. 10 private houses were destroyed and 1 building was burnt down. 5 children were rescued from the basement.

As a result of a missile strike on the private sector in the city of Ovruch, 15 private houses were destroyed, 5 of them completely.

(https://www.facebook.com/mvs.gov.ua)

Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Despite the Russian aggression the Ministry of Health of Ukraine continues to respond to challenges to maintain the smooth operation of the medical system. For the past day the transportation and temporary storage of medicines of JSC "Ukrainian Railways" is allowed. Ministry is trying to ensure the supply of medicines to every corner of the country and demand the creation of humanitarian corridors in areas of active hostilities.

(https://moz.gov.ua)

POLICY

Urgent address of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Eight rockets hit a peaceful city of Vinnytsya. The city airport is completely destroyed. Russia continues destroying our infrastructure and life we were building, and many generations before us. We repeat every day: “Close the skies over Ukraine for all Russian rockets, fighter jets, all these terrorists, make a humanitarian air zone without rockets and air bombs. We are people and this is your responsibility to defend us and you can do this. In case you will not do this, in case you will not provide us with the airplanes so that we could defend ourselves, then only one conclusion can be done – you also want Ukraine to be killed very slowly. This is a responsibility of politicians around the globe, Western leaders from now on and forever”.

(https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/784)

Address of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The President started with words of support by the international partners and friends, which were supported by the concrete actions. Every day the President is holding phone conversations with the leaders of other states and business associations. At night, there was a conversation with the U.S. President, and President Zelenskyy thanks his counterpart for his determination to prepare new decisions for Ukrainians and Europeans, including new sanctions against aggression. Conversations were also held with the U.S. congressmen and senators, who are very sincere in their willingness to help Ukraine. Such conversations multiply our confidence.

The world has a power to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine for Russian rockets, fighter jets, and helicopters. Ukraine needs airplanes to make the safe sky for Ukraine and Europe.

The President had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Australia, and the President is thankful for the position of Australia on the Russian export. Not a single port must exist where the state-terrorist is able to earn money. The Prime Ministers of Albania, Bulgaria and Israel provide support to Ukraine. There was an inspiring conversation with Elon Musk, who does rockets for the sake of future and does not kill with rockets for the sake of past. The support from the global international business is no less important than support from the leading world states. Combined together we receive a doubled defense, tripled weapon, and a possibility for the future.

He addressed the Ukrainians by saying: “We have already won out our future, but we are still fighting for this day… We fight for the position where the border will be established between life and slavery, and it’s not only our decision”.

He addressed the Russians, too, by claiming that the Russian citizens also do this choice at this moment, when the evil can be won without irreparable losses. With material losses but not with execution. He called on them not to lose this opportunity. “Social networks, friends, acquaintances, colleagues and relatives – you must be heard!”

He continued: “We, Ukrainians, want peace! Citizens of Russia for you this fight is not only for the peace in Ukraine, this is a fight for your country. For the best it had. For the freedom you saw. For the wealth you have felt. If you keep silent now, then only your poverty will speak for you later. And only repression will be an answer it. Do not be silent”.

The Russian servicemen, who were taken captive by our defenders started speaking. Hundreds and hundreds of prisoners. Among them are the pilots of the planes that bombed our cities and our peaceful people. “We have heard their testimonies, and saw documents, maps, plans that were elaborated not yesterday. This is not an improvisation, but a war. They prepared this invasion exactly this way – cruelly, cynically, consciously violating the rules of war. Therefore, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol, and many other Ukrainian hero cities have faced pure evil and atrocity. This was planned, but this will not kill our humanity”. Despite this Ukraine treats war prisoner under the Geneva Convention, our missiles do not hit in response the Russian or Belarussian civilian facilities, from where rockets and aviation fly to our territory every day, columns of military equipment go against peaceful civilians and cities. Zhytomyr, Korosten, Ovruch, suburbs of Kyiv, cities in the south… They are preparing to bomb Odesa, where Russians have always come to Odesa and felt only warmth and sincerity there. It will be a war and a historical crime.

For 11 days the Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, state, and withstood. Ukraine already understands how it will rebuild the country, and is already forming four special funds for reconstruction: Fund for the Restoration of Destroyed Property and Infrastructure, Fund for Economic Recovery and transformation, Public Debt Service and Repayment Fund, Small and Medium Business Support Fund, and many more programs to support its people.

(https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=979835792958939)

Briefing of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk

-Russians disrupted the opening of the humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. At night Ukrainian side agreed to open a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. The gathering of people was to take place from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Unfortunately, at about 9:20 PM, the bombardment with multiple rocket launcher system Grad began. The humanitarian corridor didn't work.

-We organized a humanitarian convoy to arrive from Zaporizhia to Mariupol. Eight trucks with food and medicine. Thirty buses to help transport women, children, and the elderly from Mariupol on the way back. All this did not happen as Russians were again cynically shelling the path Ukrainian humanitarian convoy was about to take.

-Address the issue of international students separately. Hundreds of citizens from India (more than seven hundred), China, Turkey, Pakistan, and other countries (in total, more than two thousand) today suffer along with Ukrainians from Russian aggression. We had correspondence with all representatives of embassies all night on how to evacuate the citizens. Question to those who are still trying to reconcile Putin (for example, to Mr. Erdogan, who had a conversation with Putin today) Do those who decide to do everything possible to make Putin show his brutality in civilians know this?

-We are trying to help Chinese students, and I am constantly contacting the Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine. We are trying to agree on a humanitarian corridor for more than a hundred students from Sumy.

-What needs to be done to understand that there are no citizens of China, India, Turkey, or others today - we do not distinguish between a Ukrainians and citizens of Turkey, or China. We help everyone. Once again, we passed information to the Russian Federation that foreign citizens are in the column we are forming from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia. We passed a note from the Turkish ambassador, we gave letters, exchanged all the necessary formal documents to save foreign nationals.

-We call on the entire civilized world to say an explicit "no" to Putin's aggression, killing citizens of the free world. We must say “yes” to the humanitarian corridors together because it is necessary to save the lives of your citizens.

(https://fb.watch/bAGaZGmRx3/)

Briefing of Advisor to the Head of Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich

The military and political situation around Ukraine remains controlled by the leadership of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At night the enemy was shelling with rockets and artillery the cities of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Gostomel, Korosten, Starokostiantyniv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv. The situation around Kyiv remains tense. Our military makes artillery strikes at the enemy in the North-West of Kyiv. Due to humanitarian reasons, our forces took other positions in Bucha and Gostomel so that to avoid any casualties among civilians. Chernihiv is standing and is shooting down the enemy’s aircrafts, rebuffs attacks on land. In Sumy the enemy is trying to push forward to the city. Kharkiv made a counter-attack and rebuffed the enemy, and is fixing its positions in Northern lines. In Bryanka region (Joint Forces Operation area) our army rebuffed the serious attempt by the enemy’s offensive, and the enemy suffered massive losses. Mariupol is standing. The Government of Ukraine and the international humanitarian organizations are taking care of the humanitarian situation, while the Armed Forces supported by other armed formations keep securely the defense of the city. In Kherson the enemy somewhat moved away from the city, the residents are resisting, the enemy is trying to move closer to Mykolaiv and Vozenesensk, trying to cause threat to Pivdennoukrainska (Southern Ukrainian) nuclear power plant, however, the situation remains controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is preparing the defense. Mykolaiv is standing and has rebuffed yesterday several attempts of attack, and has downed the enemy’s helicopter landing. Odessa is holding an air and sea defense, downed at least two airplanes of the enemy.

The enemy concentrates his main efforts on the offensive in the north of Mykolaiv, and yesterday there was an attempt to move from Kharkiv to Dnipro city, which was terminated by the airborne army of Ukraine.

(https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=376622707641470)

Address by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the people of Ukraine

Key messages:

- We must quickly move to the "Martial Law Economy" - to rebuild the efficient operation of all necessary enterprises, mobilize resources, create new logistics;

- Local authorities of those regions that are now in the hinterland should provide evacuees with work;

- If possible, business should gather workers and resume production in safer regions;

- An updated eSupport program will be launched next week. Under this program, every employee, every self-employed person whose job was taken away by the war, will be able to receive 6.5 thousand hryvnias;

- We are negotiating financial assistance with all international organizations and countries. According to the latest decisions, the European Investment Bank will transfer 639 million euros from other projects to the state budget of Ukraine. We have already approved the necessary documents in the Government;

- The Ministry of Finance has already issued the first issue of military bonds, the second is on the way;

- Funds which will be used to restore Ukraine are now being created. The government has already authorized the relevant ministries to open four accounts with the National Bank, which will be credited with funds from individuals, organizations, companies and international financial organizations. Such funds will be: the Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation, the Fund for Small and Medium Business Support, the Fund for Restoration of Property and Destroyed Infrastructure, ss well as the Public Debt Service and Repayment Fund;

- The state has already begun to place government orders at enterprises to meet the most critical needs. It's not just about weapons. We are talking about food, medicine, fuel and other important goods;

- The government also decided to restrict the export of a number of socially important goods and raw materials from which they are made. Control over food security is currently one of the priorities of the Ministry of Economy.

(https://www.kmu.gov.ua/news/zvernennya9-premyer-ministra-denisa-shmigalya)

Iryna Venediktova, Prosecutor General of Ukraine

warcrimes.gov.ua is the main platform for collecting evidence of Russian crimes.

All important information about the crimes of the enemy must be accumulated and properly documented. The Prosecutor's General Office created a single resource for this - https://warcrimes.gov.ua. This is a kind of evidentiary hub that all law enforcement and government agencies work with.

The Prosecutor's General Office continues to play a coordinating role even under martial law. On this platform we bring together law enforcement officers, experts, representatives of public and international organizations, journalists and all those who want to help and record the brutal killings of civilians and other crimes of the Russian Federation on our soil.

For the information gathered to be used later by the Prosecutor's General Office in the International Criminal Court in Hague and in Ukrainian courts and during potential special international tribunals, it must be responsibly and professionally collected and documented according to internationally recognized standards. This evidence will be used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the UN International Court of Justice and by the Ministry of Justice at the European Court of Human Rights.

(https://fb.watch/bAl2Ia_ug7/)

Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities are in constant and intensive negotiations with international organizations, in particular the International Committee of the Red Cross. They appeal to the Russian leadership so that, in accordance with humanitarian law, evacuation corridors can be organized for our civilians from the places of the fiercest battles. The process is complicated, the Russian side does not always adhere to its commitments and does not profess the principles of humanism inherent in modern civilization.

There have been some successes, but there are constant obstacles to the evacuation of women, children and the elderly. For example, the continuous shelling of Mariupol, in particular the shelling of depots with evacuation buses, the shelling of the railway near Irpin in the Kyiv region, the destruction of the bridge on the way to Volnovakha - forced to adjust plans and routes.

(https://bit.ly/3Cghpw2)

Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

In order to prevent the occupiers from blocking our television and disseminating lies, together with the streaming service MEGOGO we are launching an online broadcast of Ukrainian TV channels in the Diia application - Diia TV. Due to this, Ukrainians will have free access to news anywhere and anytime. Now Diia TV broadcasts the marathon of unity "We are strong together", which was joined by leading Ukrainian TV channels.

(https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/mincifri-ukrayinske-telebachennya-teper-u-diyi)

Kyiv City Administration

Kyiv's infrastructure is stable, with light, heat and water. Hospitals are working in an intensified mode. In the capital, fortifications have been built at the entrances to the city, checkpoints have been set up.

The city has a curfew from 20:00 to 7:00. At this time, citizens are prohibited from going outside. The only exception: when in case of air alarm, you need to get to the shelter.

ECONOMY

The National Bank of Ukraine

As of 6 March 2022, an equivalent of more than UAH 10 billion has been transferred to the special account the NBU opened to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (https://cutt.ly/UAbwqV5). Money has been coming in from people and businesses in Ukraine and from all over the international community (including the U.S., the UK, Poland, Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, China, France, Canada, and many other countries). Over UAH 2.9 million of that amount has been received from abroad in foreign currencies. To help the Ukrainian Army, funds can be transferred both to IBAN and from a card: https://bank.gov.ua/en/about/support-the-armed-forces Special Fundraising Account for Humanitarian Purposes

As of 6 March 2022, an equivalent of more than UAH 57.5 billion has been transferred to the special account of the Ministry of Social Policy the NBU opened for humanitarian aid (https://cutt.ly/JAbequW). Now, the funds on the account of the Ministry of Social Policy amount to UAH 57.5 million. The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine is both the recipient and administrator of the funds credited to the account opened by the NBU for humanitarian aid from Ukraine and abroad. To help the people affected by the war, funds can be transferred both to IBAN and from a card: https://bank.gov.ua/en/about/humanitarian-aid-to-ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrainian railways save Ukrainian food exports. Russia's illegal military aggression has led to the seaports' closure, which Ukraine used to export agricultural products to consumers worldwide. This situation causes problems not only for Ukraine. The share of Ukrainian grain on the world market is 11%, the share of sunflower oil - is 55%. Every tenth loaf of bread in the world is baked from Ukrainian grain. The war against Ukraine threatens the world with food shortages. To prevent the global food crisis and save Ukrainian exports, JSC Ukrainian railways is ready to organize agricultural products delivery by rail urgently.

The logistics of grain delivery to the border with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland are already being worked out, from where the grain will be delivered to ports and logistics hubs of European countries. In particular, the Ukrzaliznytsia team is working on logistics routes that will allow grain delivery through the following crossings:

In the direction of Romania:

Reni Station (capacity 87 carriages per day)

Giurgiuleşti Station (capacity 5 carriages per day)

Izmail station (capacity 18 carriages per day)

Vadul-Siret Station (capacity 40 carriages per day)

In the direction of Poland:

Maciejów Station (capacity of 20 carriages per day)

Mostyska-2 station (capacity 25 carriages per day)

In the direction of Hungary:

Batyovo station (capacity 17 carriages per day)

In the direction of Hungary and Slovakia:

Chop station (capacity 20 carriages per day)

Mukachevo station (capacity of 10 carriages per day)

Esen station (capacity 30 carriages per day)