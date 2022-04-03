Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 4, 11.00 a.m.

WAR BULLETIN

March 4, 11.00 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the shelling and seizure of the Zaporizhzhya NPP site in the town of Energodar by the occupying armed forces of the Russian Federation.

There have been changes in the tactics of Russian Armed Forces.

Ukraine requests the International Committee of the Red Cross to urgently assist in creating humanitarian corridors.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged international partners to provide Ukraine with immediate assistance.

NBU Head Kyrylo Shevchenko called on the US and the EU to freeze the assets of all Russian banks.

WAR ROOM

losses of the enemy

from 24.02 to 04.03 were approximately:

personnel - aprox. 9166;

tanks ‒ 251;

APV ‒ 939;

artillery systems – 105;

MLRS – 50;

Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 18;

aircraft – 33;

helicopters – 37;

vehicles – 404;

light speedboats – 2;

fuel tanks – 60;

UAV operational-tactical level – 3;

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the 4th March in the sky over VOLNOVAHA, the air defense units of the Joint Forces shot down another russian enemy Su-25 attack aircraft. The plane bombed civilian homes and civilian infrastructure. The pilot was ejected; active searches are conducted.

As of 06:20 a.m, the fire in the building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.

The main efforts of the occupiers are focused on the encirclement of Kyiv and the weakening of resistance in the blocked settlements. In the course of this task, the groups of the RF Armed Forces exhausted most of the operational reserves and began preparations for the transfer of additional forces and resources from the Southern and Eastern military districts. The second echelons and most of the operational reserves of the occupying groups were put into operation.

In the Volyn direction, the enemy with the help of two BTGs moved to defensive operations in the areas of Poliske and Kukhari. It is possible that the occupier will carry out armed provocations at the border in order to involve the armed forces of Belarus in the war against Ukraine.

In the Polissya direction, a group of occupiers consisting of military units of the Eastern Military District with forces of up to fifteen BTGs is conducting an offensive operation in the Kozarovychi, Vyshhorod, Fastiv, Obukhiv lanes, concentrating efforts in the direction of Byshiv and Ukrainka. In the struggle abroad in the area of ​​the settlements of Poliske, Kukhari, Borodyanka, Byshiv, Gorenychi, Demidiv, the enemy partially lost its offensive potential.

The main enemy forces were blocked and stopped in the Makarov area. The occupiers withdrew from Bucha and Gostomel airfield.

In the northern direction, a group of troops from the Central Military District with forces of up to fourteen BTGs, as well as the 14th Army District of the Northern Fleet is conducting an offensive operation in the Oster, Zazimya, Berezan, Vyshenky, focusing on Kyiv. At the same time, the enemy regrouped in order to continue the offensive in the direction of Brovary.

In the Slobozhansky direction, a group of troops of the Western Military District with forces of up to sixteen BTGs

The second echelons and most of the operational reserves of the Russian Armed Forces were put into operation.

In Slobozhanshchyna, units 20A of the enemy maintain efforts to carry out attempts to continue the offensive on the Joint Forces in the Novoaydar and Severodonetsk directions.

In the Donetsk operational direction, the enemy is trying to keep the encirclement around the city of Mariupol with the help of six BTGs. To minimize the negative effect of the losses in the Donetsk region, Russian curators began to bring Russian Armed Forces servicemen to the Ilovaisk station.

The main goal of the enemy remains the encirclement of Kyiv and the weakening of resistance in the blocked settlements. In the course of this task, groups of the RF Armed Forces exhausted most of the operational reserves and began to transfer additional forces and resources from the Southern and Eastern military districts.

In the Black Sea the Black Sea Fleet was withdrawn from naval bases with the task of striking the surface forces of the Navy forces, but more often civilian ships and their crews become the victims of Russian pirates.

Having an intention to take over the Black Sea coast, the enemy continues to prepare for the landing of marines in the region Zatoka - Chornomorsk. 40 km east from Chornomorsk there are two large landing ships of the occupiers.

Up to 80 representatives of the Russian media and a large group of "demonstrators" were set up in the occupied cities of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea to organize public gatherings of "local residents".

They will probably be sent to Kherson in the near future to organize fake rallies with the participation of propaganda media, to support the change of the Ukrainian government on the ground, and to legalize the occupation.

the use of airborne troops to ensure the construction of bridges over water obstacles has increased;

the Russian occupiers pay considerable attention to intensifying measures of psychological influence on the population and troops;

There have been changes in the tactics of Russian criminals:

failing to fulfill the task of military "blitzkrieg", the Russian Federation is turning to openly terrorist methods of conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine;

special units are used as assault units in the city suburbs;

in the near future, we should expect a comprehensive and large-scale spread of fake news by the enemy, which will be carried out with the involvement of the full range of modern media.

Ukraine requests the International Committee of the Red Cross to urgently assist in creating humanitarian corridors.

Due to constant shelling by Russian troops, a number of Ukrainian towns and villages are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Thousands of people are in urgent need of evacuation. These cities lack food, water, medicine, electricity, and water.

Settlements in the areas of hostilities that require the creation of humanitarian corridors are located in the Sumy region (Sumy, Shostka, Romny, Konotop, Okhtyrka), Chernihiv region (eastern and northern parts), Kharkiv region (all of the region except the south-eastern parts), Kyiv (Bucha, Irpin, Vyshhorod, Ivankiv, Vasylkiv, Borodyanka), Mykolaiv region (Bashtansky, Snihuriv, Bereznehuvatsky directions), Zaporizhzhia region (Tokmatsky, Berdyansk, Velykobilozersky directions), Kherson (Chaplynka, Kalanchak, Henichesky, and Novokakhovsky directions), Luhansk and Donetsk regions (Volnovakha district, Mariupol district), etc.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the shelling in Donetsk region, a low-pressure pipeline was damaged in Toretsk city, 2 gas distribution points were turned off. Gas supply to 19 nearby cities was cut off, as a result of which 400 residential buildings, 8 secondary schools, 9 children's educational institutions and 10 medical institutions were left without heating.

As a result of a shelling in Kyiv city 8-storey administrative building and a warehouse for the manufacture and storage of polyurethane foam were set on fire. The total fire area was 10,000 square meters. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

As a result of the shelling of a multi-storey residential buildings in Kharkov region, a number pf buildings and structures were destroyed. 70 people and 20 vehicles were involved in search and rescue of people and fire extinguishing.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Russian troops intensified attempts to capture the Zaporizhzhiia Nuclear Power Plant.

Despite the fact that roads to the city of Energodar were blocked by representatives of the territorial defense and local residents, 2 tanks and 2 armored personnel carriers approached the city, trying to break through the defense. Chaotic shooting with small arms has begun. Russian occupiers are also trying to break down engineering barriers to gain access to the road leading to the station.

Kharkiv: Russian troops struck at the civilian population.

Chernihiv: as a result of air strikes the bodies of 33 dead and 18 injured were removed from the rubbles. Rescue work has been suspended due to heavy shelling.

Russian invaders sank a civilian ship under the flag of Panama. The shelling of a Russian military ship flooded a dry cargo ship "HELT", which the invaders took hostage the day before yesterday.

Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukrainian, doctors have continued to provide medical care.

During the week of hostilities, there is no doubt that the occupiers are targeting civilian and critical infrastructure, trying to deprive people of medical care, communications, food and other necessities. Their goal is to create a humanitarian catastrophe and sow panic among the citizens.

The ministry of health is currently working with the team to ensure that oxygen therapy is continuous in hospitals with COVID-19 patients, they plan and calculate logistics routes, the necessary amount of medication so that everyone has insulin and timely delivery of dialysis consumables.

POLICY

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya

Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) by the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the shelling and seizure of the Zaporizhzhya NPP site in the town of Energodar by the occupying armed forces of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the shelling on the territory of the nuclear power plant, a fire broke out, killing and injuring several people. The fire has now been extinguished.

The Zaporizhzhya NPP site as well as the Chernobyl NPP are currently under the control of Russian armed forces.

Employees of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant are monitoring the condition of power units and ensuring their operation in accordance with the requirements of technical regulations for safe operation. The radiation background is currently within the norm.

Cooling of the nuclear fuel within Zaporizhzhya NPP power units is maintained by dedicated systems of power units, in accordance with the requirements of technical regulations for safe operation. If, at any point, the cooling process is disturbed, this could cause radioactive damage across large territories and have irreparable consequences for Europe's environment. Thousands of people – including civilians who are currently unable to evacuate the area near the plant due to ongoing shelling and fighting - would be hurt by this.

In addition to the six power units at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, there is a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel on site. Any damage to this facility can also lead to nuclear radiation release.

As a result, a nuclear disaster of this scale may exceed all previous accidents at nuclear power plants, including Chernobyl and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disasters.

Russia has consciously undertaken an armed attack on the nuclear power site, an action that violated all international agreements within the IAEA, in particular the IAEA Charter, the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management, the Convention on Nuclear Accident Warning and the Convention on the Protection of Nuclear Accidents and the Convention of Protection of Nuclear Facilities and Nuclear Material. The shelling of the Zaporizhzhya NPP is also a gross violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism.

We are disappointed by the reaction of the IAEA, whose statement did not go far enough to include any mention of the attacking side. We demand clear and decisive action from the IAEA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to strongly condemn the actions of the Russian occupiers, which could lead to an unprecedented nuclear catastrophe.

We call on our partners to take urgent steps to force Russia to withdraw its armed forces from the nuclear power plant and create a security zone.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has already instructed Ukrainian diplomatic missions to start urgent contacts with partners, in particular through the IAEA, in order to prepare an international response to Russia's aggression of the Russian Federation against nuclear infrastructure.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba took part in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Key messages to Alliance:

- Ukraine appreciates assistance but more decisive steps are needed till Ukraine prevails.

- Don't let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria, Russians exercised the same tactics in Syria.

- We continue to fight but we need the help of partners in the form of decisive and swift actions.

- Please help save lives of peaceful civilians, otherwise, you will be partially held responsible for their loss. We have to act together before it’s too late.

State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

A number of websites of local authorities and local governments were hacked.

The sites affected by Russian cybercriminals allegedly contain an appeal by the President of Ukraine to sign a peace treaty with the occupiers.

We ask citizens not to trust this information. The enemy wants to make us believe in defeat and give up. We have no right to do that. Our soldiers courageously hold the defense and do not allow the enemy to capture and destroy our state.

Putin and his gangster forces will use all possible means - banned weapons, exposing people with human shields in front of the military, striking homes, hospitals, orphanages, cheating and spreading fakes.

ECONOMY

The National Bank of Ukraine

NBU Head Kyrylo Shevchenko called on the US and the EU to freeze within their jurisdiction the assets of all Russian banks, suspend Russian access and financial resources in the markets around the world, and instruct their banks to sever correspondent relations with all banks of the aggressor state.

“Confidence has been and remains a foundation for the operations of banking system. Ukraine has compelling evidences of distortion of any internationally recognized standards and commitments in order to achieve its criminal goals by current regime in the Russian Federation, of which the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is an integral part. To keep on trusting and expecting proper actions from all Russian banks in the face of international financial sanctions against some of them and hope that these institutions will adhere to international AML/CFT standards means to ignore reality,” the NBU statement reads.

“To maximize the impact of financial sanctions and prevent the direct or indirect involvement of the US and EU financial and banking systems in financing terrorist attacks on civilians in Ukraine, we urge you to take decisive actions that will help in international fight against financing of the terrorism,” the NBU Head stressed.

Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

80 million hryvnias were raised for the Ukrainian army through “Diia” App.

Such an amount was transferred for military assistance by 85 thousand users of the application. And it's just 5 days since the Ministry launched "Help the Army" service in “Diia” App.