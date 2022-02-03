Ukraine WAR BULLETIN As of March 2, 10.00 a.m. (EST)

WAR BULLETIN

As of March 2, 10.00 a.m. (EST)

Many Ukrainian cities and villages are suffering from Russian terror, but most of all - Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kherson. Bombs, rockets and shells hit homes and civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces target hospitals and kill medics.

The enemy viciously fired on peaceful Zhytomyr.

New bayraktars have already arrived in Ukraine. There will be more Stingers and Javelins.

The Government of Ukraine is in close constant contact with diplomatic missions and consulates of foreign countries to ensure that their citizens are safe and able to return to their countries as soon as possible.

President: Uman was brutally bombed, millions of Jews around the world do not remain silent.

MFA established an emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine because of the Russian armed aggression.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total estimated losses of the Russian occupying forces from 24.02 to 02.03:

Personnel - 5840

Aircraft – 30,

Helicopters – 31,

Tanks ‒ up to 211,

APV ‒ 862,

Artillery systems– 85,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 9,

MLRS - 40,

Fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational and tactical level - 3,

Light speedboats – 2,

Vehicles - 355.

Data is being updated. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are beginning to seize the initiative of the Russian occupiers in some areas. The enemy is trying to keep the fighting capacity of their units, realizing that the "easy walk" did not work. He is trying to avoid direct clashes not only with the Ukrainian army but also with civilians blocking the movement of his columns. Russian propaganda ceases to operate in Ukraine and the "liberators" realize that no one was waiting for them here.

In the Volyn direction, the enemy has lost the initiative and is not taking active action.

In the Polissya direction, the Russian occupiers continue to advance in the direction of Makariv - Brusyliv - Fastiv, and a part of the forces - to Kyiv.

On the routes to Malyn and Irpin, the aggressor lost its offensive pace, suffered significant losses, and stopped at unfavorable borders.

In the Chernobyl direction, the enemy tried to develop an offensive toward Demidov and Irpin but having lost the offensive potential, stopped.

In the Zhytomyr region, Russian forces were trying to deploy advanced units in the areas of the settlements of Horenychy, Shpytky, and Petrushky.

At the same time, the enemy is deploying field and logistics camps in the areas of Borodyanka, Katyuzhanka, and Gavronshchyna.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy of the 1st Tank Army and the 20th Combined Army of the Russian Armed Forces, which launched offensive operations in the direction of Krasnograd and Izyum to create conditions to encircle the combined forces, suffered losses and was stopped at the borders of Bohodukhiv, Chuguiv, and Shevchenkove.

The enemy was stopped in the Chernihiv direction.

The movement toward Nova Basan, Kozelets was noted in the Nizhyn direction.

In the Donetsk direction the enemy focused its efforts with the 1st, 2nd and 8th armies on reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He didn't reach this goal and couldn't block Mariupol.

In the south, the enemy tried to continue the offensive in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, part of the forces - in Mariupol.

In the Black Sea Operational Zone, the Russian occupiers continue preparations for a naval landing operation on the Black Sea coast of Ukraine (Zatoka, Odesa districts). The deployment of naval fleet groups on the high seas was noted.

The enemy is demoralized and continues to suffer losses in personnel and equipment.

For the safety of civil navigation, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine restricted navigation in the north-western part of the Black Sea. At the same time, the Russian Black Sea Fleet continues the tactics of Russian ground forces trying to hide behind civilian lives.

For example, on March 2, 2022, the Russian side requires the civilian ship HELT to enter the dangerous zone of the Black Sea so that the occupiers can cover themselves with a civilian ship as a human shield, otherwise Russian warships would open fire on the ship HELT. This is nothing but 21st century piracy.

It will be recalled that during the full-scale invasion on February 24, the Russian fleet had already fired on 2 civilian ships and captured 2 ships of the Russian occupiers (including the search and rescue ship Sapphire having been sailed on a humanitarian mission).

Minister of Defence of Ukraine

147 hours of defenсe. The nature of events is changing. The Russian occupiers are trying to somehow maintain the combat effectiveness of their units. But it is getting worse and worse. This is evidenced by the repeated facts of the capture of groups of Russian soldiers and officers. As well as refusal to continue the offensive.

The enemy was afraid of direct contact with Ukrainian defenders. Therefore, it turned to the criminal tactics of long-range shelling of peaceful cities. Air and missile strikes from Russia and Belarus on residential buildings and schools, shelling of maternity hospitals - this is coward behavior of those who have no honor. These are not military - they are terrorists, representatives of the terrorist state.

The enemy viciously fired on peaceful Zhytomyr. This is an attempt to take revenge for the successful completion of the 95th Brigade task. The occupiers aimed at the brigade #39’s barracks and at nearby houses.

Many of our cities and villages are now suffering from Russian terror, but most of all - Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kherson.

Yesterday I had a long conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Even the experienced American military was astonished by the professionalism of our defenders and the resilience of our people. The amount of help we receive is increasing. The number of countries that provide this assistance is growing.

New bayraktars have already arrived in Ukraine and are on combat duty.

There will be more Stingers and Javelins. Europe is becoming our rear and supplying what is critical for defense. We are at the forefront of the free world.

Prosecutor’s General Office of Ukraine

Two civilians were killed in a car near Konotop in the Sumy region - an investigation has been launched. According to the investigative reports, on February 28, 2022, when leaving the village of Sloboda in Konotop district, the Russian military opened fire on the car. Two men were killed.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

In Zhytomyr residential buildings and the Regional Perinatal Center were affected.

During March 1 to March 2, the enemy continued air strikes and artillery fire on residential areas of Kharkiv city and Kharkiv region. Bombs, rockets and shells hit homes and civilian infrastructure. As a result, there were constant fires and destruction, killing and injuring people.

At around 8 am, enemy missiles hit the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building, destroying the building and killing at least 7 people. 24 people were injured, 11 of whom are in critical condition. Among the injured 1 child. Rescuers assisted in rescuing the victims, dismantling the debris and retrieving the victims and the bodies from the rubble. Сonstant shelling and the threat of new air strikes prevent further works on dismantling the structures.

During March 1, Kharkiv department of SES performed 58 rescue raids to extinguish fires.

Pyrotechnic units constantly demine and remove explosive devices. Rescuers received about 200 reports of unexploded ordnance.

In Kharkiv - missile strike hit the building of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, the building of National Police in the Kharkiv region and the building of the Kharkiv National University named after V. Karazin. Preliminary information - 3 people injured.

90 people and 21 vehicles were involved in SES rescue measures.

In Irpin near Kyiv Russian invaders bombed, attacked residential areas and destroyed a high-rise building.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The streets of Bucha town are all covered with destroyed military vehicles of Russian occupiers.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

It is the 7 day of war, and Ukrainians have shown the unprecedented unity that we never had before, even in 30 years of Ukraine’s independence. The President continued:

“Yesterday morning on the Svobody square we were all residents of Kharkiv, later the enemy destroyed us by striking at residential buildings in Borodianka, we were all bombed in Kyiv last night. And we all died again in Babyn Yar – from a missile strike. Although the whole world promises constrantly – never again.

For every normal person who know history, Babyn Yar is a special part of Kyiv and Europe, a place for prayer and remembrance for the hundred thousand people killed by the Nazis. The place of old Kyiv cemeteries. Who should you be to make it a target for missiles? You are killing Holocaust victims for the second time. During the Soviet era times, a Soviet era, a TV center was built on the bones there and also a sports complex, outbuildings, and a park to erase true history of Babyn Yar. But why was it bombed? This is beyond humanity. Such a missile strike shows that for many people in Russia, our Kyiv is completely foreign. They know nothing about our capital, about our history, but they have an order to erase our history, our country and all of us.

On the first day of war, Uman was brutally bombed, where hundreds of thousands of Jews come every year to pray. Then – Babyn Yar, where hundreds of thousands of Jews were executed. I am addressing all the Jews of the world – don’t you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world do not remain silent right now, as Nazism is born in silence. So shout about the killing of civilians, the killings of Ukrainians”.

The President also informed about the continued shelling of the Ukrainian cities with bombs, missiles, artillery, machine guns targeting at civilians and residential areas. Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and other cities became targets. President Zelenskyy also wondered whether other sacred places such as Lavra and Sofiia Kyivska would be targeted, too.

The President highlighted that the standing ovation the European Parliament yesterday was an assessment to the Ukrainian efforts and unity, which became a powerful impetus for the European Union to start a special accelerated accession procedure for Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomats and our partners around the world work for the sake of Ukraine and peace. Neutral Switzerland has aligned the EU sanctions against Russian oligarchs, officials, the state and enterprises. Many new countries, on which Russia relied before, have joined the anti-war coalition. “You can’t stay neutral right now!”, - said the President.

The sanctions Russia faced include restrictions in sport competitions, in popular culture, Russian goods are being banned, Russian banks are switched off from SWIFT. Its citizens are losing their savings and prospects. Russian mothers are losing their children in an absolutely foreign country to them - almost 6000 Russian soldiers died in 6 days (not counting the losses of the enemy last night) of a pointless war for them.

Cabinet of Ministers

It is the 7th day of the national liberation war against Russia. Our troops are fighting like lions in all directions and holding defence firmly. The enemy is getting exhausted, and in some areas is forced to retreat tactically.

At the same time, tens of thousands of reservists are joining our army. Weapons are coming to Ukraine from all over the world. Most importantly is that confusion and fear that many people had experienced in the first two days of the war have changed into concentration and valour.

Everyone understands that we are waging a liberation war for our land and for our future. And we will not forgive the enemy for the committed crimes. Not only the perpetrators but also the architects of this inhumane plan will incur punishment in the Hague for missile salvos against the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and others..

The Iron Curtain is increasingly falling over the aggressor. Global companies are leaving Russia, as they do not want to soil their hands on blood-stained money. Russia is near default. Most civilized countries have closed their skies from Russia.

At the same time, Ukraine is getting stronger. The European Parliament has accepted Ukraine's application to join the EU.

Ukraine is connecting to the European power grid ENTSO-E.

Rallies in support of our nation are taking place all over the world. Ukraine is now the centre of the world’s struggle for freedom.

The Government team is working together with the President of Ukraine in Kyiv and in the determined under martial law places. We are not going anywhere and will never surrender to the enemy.

Yesterday we simplified the state budget’s contingency drawdown procedure during martial law, which will allow us to quickly make decisions to allocate funds for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Government has also decided that humanitarian and technical assistance will be received with no delay and exempt from customs control procedures on the basis of a summary declaration.

The Government is now actively developing mechanisms for reliable supplies of food, medications and essential commodities throughout the country.

The Coordination Centre for Food, Medicine, Drinking Water and Fuel Supplies is fully operational and led by the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Humanitarian Aid Coordination Centre is working under the leadership of Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The whole Government and the whole state machinery are working hard to ensure stability of the country in this time.

Moreover, yesterday, on March 1, the first war bond auction took place. More than UAH 8 billion was raised. These funds will be used to support Ukrainian defenders and finance the state budget.

I thank every Ukrainian and every company that supports the state.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has established an emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine because of the Russian armed aggression.

Those who require assistance can call, Viber or Telegram the following number: +380 93418 56 84.

The questionnaire has also been created for collecting basic information about students and their whereabouts in order to advise them on the means available for their departure: https://cutt.ly/qAi9vBJ.

The Government of Ukraine is in close constant contact with diplomatic missions and consulates of foreign countries to ensure that their citizens are safe and able to return to their countries as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian border guards in cooperation with colleagues from neighboring EU countries and Moldova are doing everything possible to speed up the passage of all citizens from Ukraine and have never created obstacles that would hinder this.

The Ministry wishes to advise that all checkpoints on the western border are open 24 hours a day. Checks and check-in operations have been simplified as much as possible and the list of necessary documents has been minimized.

In Ukraine, there is no discrimination based on race, skin color or nationality, including when it comes to the crossing of the state border by foreign citizens. The first come first served approach applies to all nationalities.

In accordance with international humanitarian law, priority is given to women and children. All men, both Ukrainian nationals and foreign citizens, pass checks and check-in operations after women, children and elderly people.

All people at the border are asked to comply with law and order and to act responsibly in light of the challenging situation. This will allow the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to speed up the border crossing process. Those who are crossing are asked to have documents ready and to be as organized as possible. In addition, we ask that those crossing show mutual respect and understanding to everyone at the border during this extremely difficult time. Border guard personnel are working around the clock on both sides, in difficult conditions, to make the crossing as fast and and as straight-forward as possible.

We would like to reiterate that the ongoing severe humanitarian situation in Ukraine, including the situation at the western border of Ukraine, was caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Russia bears full responsibility for the killing and injuring of innocent people, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and creating obstacles for the safe departure of foreign citizens.

Ukraine calls on all foreign governments to demand from President Putin that he immediately stops his war in Ukraine. This will allow us to stabilize the situation and focus more on the safety and security of the population, including foreign students.

Appeal of the Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Lyudmyla Denysova

In carrying out an aggressive attack on Ukraine, the troops of the Russian Federation are carrying out targeted shelling of medical facilities and medical transport, violating the right to life and health of Ukrainians.

Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949, Convention for the Amelioration of the Condition of the Wounded and Sick in Armed Forces of 12 August 1949, Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949, and Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts), strict requirements for the protection of medical personnel, medical vehicles and medical institutions.

International humanitarian law prohibits attacks on medical personnel and facilities during armed conflict.

But the enemy insidiously targets hospitals and kills medics. Near Kyiv, the occupiers shot doctor M. Kalabina, who was trying to save a child injured by them.

The artillery fired at Hospital 3 in Kharkiv, Vasylivka Hospital in Zaporizhia Oblast, a military hospital near Kyiv, and maternity hospitals in mm. Zhytomyr and Mariupol and many other institutions.

At the same time, the occupier refuses to establish "green corridors" for the removal of the wounded and civilians and the delivery of medicines. Leaving both Ukrainians and their own military to their deaths.

Such actions of the interventionist are another evidence of the genocide of the Ukrainian people and should be taken into account by the criminal court in The Hague.

I appeal to the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, as part of my mandate, to promote the establishment of "green corridors" for the evacuation of civilians and the wounded from active combat areas and the provision of appropriate humanitarian assistance.

Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

28.5 million dollars was collected for the Ukrainian army. Such an amount was collected today at the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Namely:

The “Diia” app has already raised UAH 62,243,637 (over $2 million).

The https://putler.io/ portal also has just over $2 million (and that's the amount in almost half a day since donations were launched).

About $24,5 million was raised in cryptocurrency.

Administrative services centres provide help for internally displaced persons, soldiers and territorial defence to get essentials and find a temporary home. Help is already provided in 8 regions of Ukraine: Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Khmelnytsky. New centres are constantly joining the Initiative.

Vice-Prime-Minister - Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov informed that Apple also stopped working in Russia.

Ajax Systems developed an "Air Alarm” application. It will promptly inform about the beginning and end of the alarm. It will also send users the loudest critical notifications about air, chemical, man-made or other types of civil defense alarms, even in silent or sleep mode of the smartphone. New application can be downloaded at Google Play Market and AppStore.

ECONOMY

National Bank of Ukraine The National Bank of Ukraine has relaxed a number of bans on foreign exchange transactions. Thus, from 1 March 2022, instead of a complete ban on the issuance of cash from the client's account in foreign currency, a limit of up to 30 thousand UAH per day was established. In addition, the NBU determined that:

without restrictions, cash foreign currency will be withdrawn from the accounts of enterprises and institutions that ensure the implementation of government mobilization plans (tasks) and on the basis of separate permits of the NBU;

withdrawal of cash currency in branches of banks located in territories threatened by Russian occupation will be carried out within the balance of funds on the account, subject to their availability. The decision on the issuance of funds will be made by the head of the branch or bank branch.

In addition, the National Bank provided for the possibility of using payment cards abroad for payments and cash, adding them to the list of exceptions to the ban on cross-border transfers of currency values ​​from Ukraine on behalf of customers. At the same time, NBU emphasizes that since the introduction of Martial Law, the NBU has not imposed any restrictions on non-cash payments, including abroad. The National Bank also forbade crediting funds to the accounts of individual customers on transfers initiated using electronic means of payment issued by members of international payment systems operating in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. It is also prohibited to accept in Ukraine electronic means of payment (including transfers, settlements and cash withdrawals) issued by members of the relevant international payment systems.

ENERGY

Naftogaz

We keep protecting our underground gas storage facilities from enemies and diversionists. Yesterday night, thanks to professional work and vigilance of the area defence of Olyshivka village, that is a kilometre from the Olyshivka UGS, it became possible to reveal and apprehend two diversionists.

The perpetrators were quickly apprehended and handed over to police officers. They will further face the charges for the crime committed.

As of today, the Olyshivka UGS is under enhanced security. Security checkpoints are installed at all the access roads to the storage facilities. At the same time, local defenders assist our colleagues in intense patrolling and investigation of well stock day and night.

Gas is being withdrawn from the Ukrainian UGS as normal.

LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz Trading” consistently provides large consumers with natural gas. In the past 24 hours, there were no disorders in dispatch centre operation. The company is performing all financial liabilities to the counterparties and the state. During February, LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz Trading” transferred taxes and fees in the amount exceeding UAH 1.6 bn to the budgets of all levels.

Combat activities continue within the area of PJSC Donetskoblgaz. As of today, our colleagues had to preemptively cut off Donske u.t.s. From gas supply in order to prevent potential accident. Number of subscribers cut off makes 4,680.

Novoyavorivsk and Novyi Rozdil CHPs are operating as normal. Heat and hot water are supplied to all consumers. However, allowing for the circumstance, we are ready for any scenarios. That is why employees of Novyi Rozdil CHP are preparing road tankers to provide citizens with water shall the town be cut off from water supply. Branches of Novoyavorivsk power grids and Novyi Rozdil power grids are uninterruptedly supplying electricity to all consumers.

All digital services and site of LLC “Gas Supply Company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” are sustainably and flawless.

JSC Ukrtransnafta keeps operating as normal.

OJSC “Kirovohradgaz” is operating as normal.

JSC Ukrspectransgaz is operating meeting all the requirements of martial law status.

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya keeps producing gas at all its facilities, except for those located near the contact line.

JSC Donetskoblgaz continues to stand up for its customers despite extremely difficult conditions. During the night, Kostiantynivka was shelled, which resulted in damages of the gas infrastructure. Currently, the emergency repair team has already carried out the necessary work to restore gas supply.

Unfortunately, due to numerous damages to the gas pipelines, the subscribers from the village of Bohoyavlenka, Volnovakha district of Donetsk region were disconnected. It is about 407 subscribers. At present, it is impossible to resume supplies to the village. In total, 5,087 subscribers are left without gas.

Employees of Novyi Rozdil CHP strengthen the approaches to the heating plant with sandbags. CHP of Novyi Rozdil and Novoyavorivsk operate as usual. Heat and hot water are supplied uninterruptedly. Branches “Novoyavorivsk Electric Networks” and “Novyi Rozdil Electric Networks” supply electricity to all consumers.

LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz Trading” provides full supply of natural gas to large consumers in full. No violations have been registered. The company asks its partners to promptly report risks and problematic issues to be taken into account in its work. Ensuring a sustainable gas supply, in particular for industry, heat and electricity producers for households, is critical, especially in times of military aggression, and is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders.

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya keeps producing gas at all its facilities, except for those located near the contact line.

JSC Ukrtransgaz and JSC Ukrtransnafta keep operating as normal. Gas is being withdrawn from the Ukrainian UGS in the required volumes.

All digital services and site of LLC “Gas Supply Company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” are sustainably and are in constant contact with customers.

JSC Ukrspectransgaz is operating meeting all the requirements of martial law status.

OJSC “Kirovohradgaz” is operating as normal.

Energoatom

As of 8:00 on March 2, 2022, Ukraine's nuclear power plants are operating safely and in a stable way.

The current capacity of all four Ukrainian NPPs provides electricity for the country.

Under martial law and full-scale aggression of Russia, Energoatom strengthens control and determines the exceptional effectiveness of nuclear safety issues over everything else.

There are no violated conditions of safe operation. Radiation, fire and environmental conditions at NPPs and adjacent areas have not changed and are within current standards.

The main equipment of the reactor compartments of power units, premises and buildings of power plants, the perimeters of protected areas and adjacent territories, as well as particularly important NPP facilities outside their protected areas are under strict supervision and control.

Gas TSO of Ukraine

Operative information as of March 2, 2022: administrative buildings of the Linear Production Units in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv were damaged by shelling.

As a result of the shelling, the administrative building of the main gas pipelines unit in Mykolaiv and one gas distribution station were damaged. Employees are being evacuated to safe locations. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or casualties.

In Kharkiv, the facade of the control building was damaged due to the hostilities.

As of 12:00, Gas TSO of Ukraine continues to meet the needs of Ukrainian consumers, energy and industry, despite the hostilities. Yesterday, on March 1, we transported 73.4 million cubic meters of gas to the operators of gas distribution networks.

Though the gas transmission infrastructure works without critical damages, 7 gas distribution stations on the line of the military operations remain disconnected. Due to the hostilities, it is not possible to resume gas supply to the operators of gas distribution networks because of the risk of fire.

