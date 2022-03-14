Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 14, 10.30 EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

March 14, 10.30 EST

Mercenary recruitment centers for support of Russian war in Ukraine have been opened in Syria. More than a thousand people have been recruited in recent days, and about 400 people have already arrived in Russia.

Prosecutor General - 90 children were killed and more than 100 wounded as a result of Russian armed aggression as of the morning of March 14, 2022. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr regions suffered the most casualties.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov is still in captivity. The fate of Dniprorudne mayor Yevhen Matveev, who was abducted by the occupiers, is also unknown. The occupiers also detained rescuer Oleksiy Danchenko.

The power line, which supplies the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the town of Slavutych was damaged by the occupying forces after the Ukrenergo repair crew restored the line.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 14.03:

Personnel - more than 12 000 persons,

Tanks - 389,

APV - 1249,

Artillery systems - 150,

MLRS - 64,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 34,

Aircrafts – 77,

Helicopters – 90,

Vehicles - 617,

Fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational-tactical level - 8.

Operational information as of 12.00 on 14.03.2022

Main tasks of defeating groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and establishing control over the left bank of Ukraine have not been fulfilled by the enemy.

Russian troops were stopped in Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih.

Without significant success, the enemy continues to conduct systematic combat operations with bombers in order to destroy the military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Uses high-ammunition and indiscriminate action on civilians. Such actions are classified by international humanitarian law as war crimes.

In the Volyn direction, the enemy continues measures to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border by units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, with the help of UAVs conducts air reconnaissance of certain areas along the State border.

In the Polissya direction, the Russian occupation forces continue to try to overcome the barrier along the Irpin River and gain a foothold in the area of the settlements of Bucha and Irpin. They are trying to organize defense operations. Sabotage and reconnaissance groups are being prepared for actions under the guise of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Seversky direction. Carries out regrouping in order to resume the offensive in the direction of Kyiv.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on restoring the losses received as a result of a decisive repulse near the city of Kharkiv and a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Izyum.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to conduct active hostilities. Due to the advantage in numbers Russians are partialy success in some areas.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to continue the offensive in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. Russian regroup troops and replenish supplies on the achieved frontiers. The enemy is attempting to surround Mykolayiv.

The Russian aggressors continue to accumulate reserves on their territory to wage war against Ukraine. Detachments of mercenaries are being formed who are ready to carry out the criminal orders of Russian commanders for a reward. According to available information, mercenary recruitment centers have been opened in Syria, where more than a thousand people have been recruited in recent days, and about 400 people have already arrived in Russia. Camps for their accommodation and training have been set up near the Ukrainian border in Rostov (Russia) and Gomel (Belarus) oblasts.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on manpower and military equipment, demoralizing its personnel both in combat areas and in reserve formation areas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted devastating blows on the rear infrastructure (field bases and warehouses) in order to disrupt the system of logistical support of the enemy in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the occupiers. During the previous day, four planes, three helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles were hit by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (information on the type is being clarified).

The occupying forces did not have significant success in conducting an offensive operation in all directions. The main efforts of the occupiers were focused on consolidating and retaining the previously occupied borders.

Repeated cases of the enemy's use of civilian infrastructure, including religious sites to equip firing positions, deploy weapons and military equipment, have been reported.

The moral and psychological state of the enemy remains low, which leads to the refusal of servicemen of the rf Armed Forces to carry out the orders of the command. According to available information, a military camp of the Belhorod Military Commandant's Office is located in the city of Belhorod on the territory of the russian federation. The camp holds russian servicemen who have been discharged from hospitals after treatment and are waiting to be sent to units. Also in the specified camp there are servicemen of the Armed Forces of the russian federation who refuse to take part in hostilities, with them actions of pre-judicial inquiry are carried out.

Regarding the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to wage war with Ukraine. According to one of the high-ranking officials of the special operations forces of the Republic of Belarus, special forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will not take part in the war with Ukraine.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The guards of the Ukrainian sky have already shot down 77 planes and 90 enemy helicopters.

The air defense system, talked about as non-existent, saves thousands of peaceful lives every day and night. Since the beginning of the open war of the russian federation against Ukraine, as of the morning of March 14, 259 missile strikes have been carried out on our territory, and 395 cruise missiles have been fired. Those who came to us with the sword will die by the sword.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Operational situation on the diplomatic front

Ukrainian communities abroad are actively helping diplomats to secure reliable support for Ukraine from foreign governments. Thanks to thousands of rallies and actions of solidarity with our state, which took place on Sunday, the pressure on Russia is becoming stronger.

Sanctions

- The Central Bank of the Bahamas has banned accountable financial institutions to conduct transactions of Russians and Belarusians who are imposed to Western sanctions

Isolation of the Russian Federation

- Footwear manufacturer Vans suspends delivery of goods to customers in Russia

- Toyota Motor Russia has suspended production at its plant in St. Petersburg, as well as car imports to Russia

- Paysend's British remittance system is shutting down in Russia because of the war against Ukraine.

- 6,500 Russians can neither fly out of Thailand nor pay for services because their cards are blocked due to sanctions

- Activists of the Ukrainian community in Poland have launched an indefinite blockade on the movement of goods to Russia and Belarus. Due to this, a 15-kilometer queue of trucks with Russian and Belarusian license plates has appeared on the Polish-Belarusian border

Deputinization of the world

- Korean carmaker Hyundai has suspended a sponsorship deal with English football club Chelsea over sanctions against club owner Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

- The German Football Association has withdrawn the title of honorary member of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who is the head of the committee of directors of Russia's state oil company Rosneft

- The Ukrainian community in Warsaw mounted a protest to make the Putin people get out of Poland. The walkout took place in front of the complex where Russian diplomats live

Rallies in support of Ukraine

- During March 12-13, mass rallies in support of Ukraine took place in different parts of the world

- More than 20,000 people demonstrated in Berlin to support Ukraine

- In the center of Helsinki, thousands of people marched on the "Mothers for Peace" march in support of Ukraine. Finnish mothers organized the event to demonstrate support for Ukrainian mothers and families suffering from the war

- Tens of thousands of protesters rebelled on the streets of Canadian cities against Russia's war in Ukraine. People demanded that the Canadian government tighten sanctions against Russia and close the skies over Ukraine

Helping

- A group of Ukrainian children suffering from cancer has arrived in the UK for treatment

- 12 Starlink satellite communication terminals have arrived in Kyiv

- The Mayor's office of Vienna has sent 6 humanitarian aid trucks to Ukraine, including 150 hospital beds, 50 stretchers, blankets, and ultrasonic equipment

- On March 13, 25 trucks, 9 buses, and 58 humanitarian aid cars left Poland for Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba

To those abroad scared of being ‘dragged into WWIII’. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons. Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Today 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed.

In Kyiv region:

- from the villages of Bohdanivka and Novobohdanivka - to the city of Brovary;

- from the village of Peremoha of Baryshivska united territorial community - to the city of Brovary;

- from the village of Bobryk - to the city of Brovary;

- from the city of Gostomel - to the village of Bilohorodka;

- from the villages of Nemishaieve and Vorzel - to the village of Bilohorodka;

- from the village of Dmytrivka - to the village of Bilohorodka.

In Luhansk region, we are waiting for humanitarian corridors:

- from the city of Severodonetsk - to the city of Sloviansk;

- from the city of Popasna - to the city of Sloviansk;

- from the village of Gorske - to the city of Sloviansk.

Also, today we will try to finally unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy with food and medicine from the city of Berdiansk through Mangush to the city of Mariupol.

https://www.facebook.com/MReintegration

Prosecutor General’s Office

Just yesterday, two children were killed and two more wounded as a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.

379 educational institutions were damaged due to bombardment and shelling, 59 of which were completely destroyed. Most of the damage occurred in the Donetsk region - 119 educational institutions. In the Mykolaiv region - 30, Sumy region - 28, Kyiv region - 35, Kherson region - 21, in the capital - 24.

These figures are not final, due to the lack of opportunity to inspect the sites where the Russian armed forces are actively engaged in combat operations and in the temporarily occupied territories.

On the morning of March 14, 2022, the Russian armed forces shelled Kramatorsk. Two elderly people died as a result of a fire in a private residential building.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy continued to destroy civilians and civilian infrastructure in the surrounded city of Mariupol. Four people were killed and one was wounded. Residential buildings on Myru Prospect and Mytropolytska Street were damaged. Data on casualties as well as damaged and destroyed property is being established.

Three residents of Popasna, Luhansk region, were taken to a hospital in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, with multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling of the city on March 13.

Private residential buildings in Avdiivka were damaged as a result of mass attacks by Russian occupants. A part of a Tochka-U missile fell on the territory of the «Zaliznychnyky» park. Fortunately, no one was injured.

On March 14, 2022, at about 5 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces fired rockets at a residential area in Kyiv. A shell hit a nine-story apartment building in Obolon. Several floors were partially destroyed and apartments were set on fire.

According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and ten more were injured. The search continues. The number of dead and injured is being specified.

State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

Investigators in Lviv have launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a missile strike by the Russian occupiers on the territory of the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security (Yavoriv in the Lviv region).

8 Russian missiles hit the location at nearly 5:30 a.m. on March 13, 2022. The strike killed 35 people and injured more than 130.

According to preliminary information, the air strike was carried out from the Black and Azov Seas. In total, the air force of the occupying country fired about 30 missiles.

Criminal proceedings were instituted under Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Conducting aggressive war or aggressive military action).

Ministry for Digital Transformation of Ukraine

The more brutally the aggressor strikes at our homes, the stronger the world affects the normal life of Russians, gradually returning them to the Soviet Union.

During the last day:

· ASUS joins the digital blockade and leaves Russia

· Japanese company Ricoh, which produces printers, cameras, etc., suspends the supply of goods

· Instagram has stopped working in Russia

· The Bahamas, one of the most popular offshore zones, has joined sanctions against Russia and Belarus

· Diplomas issued by Russian universities are no longer recognized worldwide

· Access to the PS Store and Xbox was blocked, some developers have closed the possibility for Russians to buy their games on Steam and Epic Games

· International money transfers company Paysend left Russia

· Toyota has stopped production and supply of cars to the Russian market

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Today, volunteers are all those who feel a free call to defend Ukraine - address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians! Good weather, which we now almost do not notice. Clear sky... There is no such thing over Kyiv today. Over Kyiv and other cities of our state. Due to missile strikes, traces of enemy aircraft. The streets are quiet, but I know, I believe it's not for long. Not forever. That's why we work. That is why we fight. That's why we don't give what’s ours.

Today we celebrate our purely Ukrainian holiday. Volunteer Day. It is our ability to instantly unite during ordeals, find common ground and fight together that creates our character, Ukrainian character.

We may not notice each other in everyday life. Agree, this happens to us. But when we see a threat to our way of life, to our spirit, when we see a threat to Ukraine, our state, we do not hesitate even for a moment. If we are Ukrainians.

We unite. We do everything to protect what’s ours. Ukrainians do not need to be persuaded to become volunteers. Ukrainians do not need to be encouraged to start helping each other. Strong support for the Armed Forces by all the people of Ukraine, sincere volunteer movement, mass joining the territorial defense, solidarity of all our people - these are the prerequisites for victory. Prerequisites for the liberation of our entire country... The only and the best.

For us, Ukraine is not just a territory, as for the invaders. They do not distinguish anything here. They do not understand anything. That is why for them everything is just a target. For us, Ukraine is millions of happy moments, native symbols, memorable places.

We feel this land. For us, Ukraine is our life, and that is why millions of people have come to the defense of our state today. That is why today we are all volunteers. All those who defend Ukraine, our children, those who defend our future.

To all who feel this free call... A call to defend Ukraine... Who are volunteers in battles. Or in the information troops. Who protects roads and cities. All diplomats - official and informal. Everyone who helps with technology. Who keeps the business. Who supplies the necessary goods, products. Who saves and heals under any circumstances. Who works in transport. Who provides communication and repairs networks. I am grateful to everyone. And I sincerely congratulate you!

Each of the volunteers. Each of the millions working together to win. The 19th day of our resistance. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding on bravely. And creatively. We inflict such losses on the enemy that he no longer knows where else to look for reserves. Where else to look for help.

Help for himself. Help for the invader. This is pathetic. But we have no right to relax.

The Russian state has been preparing for war for decades. They have accumulated significant military resources. For the evil. For the conquest of neighbors. And for the destruction of Ukraine, Europe, as we know it, as we value it.

That's why we have to hold on. We have to fight. To win. To come to the peace deserved by Ukrainians. Fair peace. With security guarantees for our state. For our people. And to put it on paper. In negotiations. Difficult negotiations. The video meeting of the delegations has already started today. It continues. Everyone is waiting for the news. We will definitely report in the evening.

As long as the state is at war, as long as the people are defending themselves, the economy must be preserved and restored. As much as possible in the current difficult conditions.

Life must appear on the streets of the cities. Where security allows. Where people can provide it. Pharmacies, trade, any business that can work. For the country to live. For the restoration of Ukraine to already begin. And it depends on each of us, on each of us who is able to work.

Economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the tasks of the war against us. And we have to fight back from that as well. Save our economy. Save our people.

Therefore, the government has received a clear instruction - to return small and medium-sized businesses. Remove any obstacles. Reduce taxes as much as possible, remove all difficulties, absolutely all. So that the system does not press, so that people know that they can work the way they can. Where they can.

A new tax model is needed for the war and for the post-war development. The financial rules also need to be updated. To make people feel that they can be flexible. Feel that all the money and valuables will be saved. And that you shouldn’t be afraid of losing something, because the state guarantees the security of assets and savings.

The Cabinet of Ministers is already working on how to regulate this. A day or two - and there will be details. Ukrainians! Russian troops continue to destroy our infrastructure, continue to destroy our cities. Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv, south, Donbas.

But know - we will rebuild everything. We will restore everything. Every street of every city. Every house, every apartment of every Ukrainian. After the war, I'm sure we can do it quickly. We will direct all our efforts to this. All the help of the world. We are already creating funds for Ukraine to live.

But now that the invaders are still on our land, we must beat them as best as we can. Drive them away in any way we can. Defend the cities. Defend the villages. Defend every meter of our land. And every part of our heart. Ukrainian heart. Ukrainian soul.

Help each other! Support each other! Support the defense! And protect the state!

Together we will definitely win.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Joint Declaration by the Prime Ministers of the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Lithuania and Ukraine

On the occasion of the meeting of the Prime Ministers of the “Lublin Triangle”, we, the Heads of Governments of the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Lithuania and Ukraine:

Deplore in the strongest terms Russia’s unprecedented, brutal, unprovoked military invasion against Ukraine. We consider this premeditated attack against a sovereign, peaceful and democratic state as a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law;

Pay tribute to the victims of war and to tremendous military effort of Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as of the entire Ukrainian nation in defense of their Homeland against this barbaric assault by the Russian Federation;

Recalling the United Nations General Assembly Resolution adopted on March 2 with the overwhelming majority, we:

demand that the Russian Federation immediately ceases all its military operations and unconditionally withdraws all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and returns all troops and equipment amassed at the Ukraine borders, including in Belarus, to their bases of permanent deployment;

demand that the Russian Federation immediately and unconditionally reverse the decision related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine;

condemn the indiscriminate use of Russia’s military force against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and residential buildings, protected under international humanitarian law.

We call upon international community to further increase pressure upon the Russian Federation, including through further expansion of strong, consistent and long-lasting sanctions policy and by massive practical support to Ukraine which has been fighting in self-defence as enshrined in Art. 51 of UN Charter;

Underline that all perpetrators of international crimes committed during this invasion must be brought to justice; and express strong support for of the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor’s decision to start the investigation. We express full readiness to provide with necessary help in this respect;

Condemn reckless and extremely dangerous attacks by Russian troops on nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Such attacks are unprecedented in world history and put the world at the brink of a nuclear catastrophe;

Call on the international organizations, in particular the IAEA and the UN to respond to Ukraine’s demands and ensure safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine as well as ensure protection of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilian population;

Condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine and call on Minsk to abide by its international obligations.

At the same time, we consider that future democratic Belarus has its place among friendly European nations and that the Lublin Triangle remains open to their representatives;

Call upon Russian and Belarusian people to speak up and demand that their governments stop this raw military aggression against neighbouring Ukraine;

Reiterate the non-recognition of the illegal annexation by the Russian Federation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as non-recognition of the self-proclaimed „Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics“ and underline our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Emphasize that Ukraine belongs to the European family and should be offered a status of

a candidate country now, following its bid for accession to the European Union tabled by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy;

Underscore the need for the EU’s independence from the energy resources imported from Russian Federation as soon as possible;

Emphasize the unchangi ng role of the Lublin Triangle as an ever more important forum of regional cooperation in Central Europe.

Poland and Lithuania express their joint, unwavering support to the democratically elected authorities of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, who took up the arms in order to defend the sovereignty of their country and the values of the entire free world: liberty, democracy, respect of fundamental human rights as well as the human dignity.

We express our readiness to continue providing support to Ukraine, its government and its people in this existential struggle by every possible mean including economically, by providing military equipment and humanitarian assistance.

Poland and Lithuania acknowledge the European choice of Ukraine and see it as a Member State of the EU in the nearest future. Warsaw and Vilnius underscore that Ukraine should be granted the EU candidate state status immediately and become a member of the EU through a fast-track procedure.

Together we reiterate that since 2013, Ukraine has been paying a high price, like no other European country, for its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and its will to consolidate its democracy by adhering to European values.

We underscore that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war can find a safe haven in Poland and Lithuania, where they are being provided with the necessary humanitarian assistance.

Ukraine expresses its gratitude to Poland and Lithuania for unprecedented level of support and solidarity with the President, Government and the people of Ukraine in their efforts to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, for their leading role in holding Russia accountable for its brutal and inhuman invasion on Ukraine as well as for generous assistance to the citizens of Ukraine forced to flee from their homes due to Russian aggression.

Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine appeal to our partners to undertake extraordinary measures in order to coordinate response to the growing humanitarian crisis at the European level.

As countries of the Lublin Triangle, we stand together, united by our joint heritage and common values, firmly rejecting yet another attempt of Russia, driven by its imperialistic inclinations, unacceptable in the 21st century, to force its will on a sovereign, peaceful and democratic country in the very heart of Europe by means of a military invasion.

Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

With the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the National Free Hotline on combating human trafficking and counselling for migrants, including safe travel abroad, operates daily from 08:00 to 20:00: 0-800-505- 501 and 527

Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

As of March 14, the Ministry of Social Policy had evacuated 2,274 children from vulnerable categories. These are orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in institutional care, children from foster families and family-type orphanages.

The situation with the evacuation of children from orphanages is complicated. There are still 1251 children there and only 194 children were taken to other countries.

The main difficulty is that most children in orphanages have complex diseases, complex developmental disorders and require special conditions of transportation, special transport, and appropriate medical staff nearby. This is very difficult to do during a long trip abroad. As well as the necessary care in the country where the evacuation is carried out. We are looking for opportunities to meet these needs.

ENERGY

Ministry of energy of Ukraine

Operation of the power system of Ukraine during March 13, 2022

Electricity

Ukraine's energy system has been operating stably under fire from Russian invaders for the 18th day in a row. The frequency in the network is maintained by Ukrainian power engineers at the level of 50 Hz.

All types of power plants work: nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, RES. The level of consumption has stabilized.

As a result of a missile strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security near Novoyavorivsk in the Lviv region, 2 high-voltage 10 kV lines were damaged, which supply electricity to several settlements. By 2.00 pm CET, electricity supply has been restored to all consumers.

Atomic generation

Ukrainian experts of NEC Ukrenergo completed repair works on the 330 kV Lisna-ChNPP line and resumed power supply to the Chornobyl NPP and Slavutych. The cooling systems of spent nuclear assemblies will again operate normally, not from backup power.

Ukraine's nuclear power plants are operating stably. The current capacity of four Ukrainian NPPs provides the necessary electricity production for the country's needs. Radiation, fire and environmental conditions at operating nuclear power plants and adjacent territories have not changed and are within current standards.

Oil and gas industry

Facilities of Ukrtransgaz - Storage Facility Operator of Ukraine's UGS network, are under heightened security and continue to operate normally, except for the Krasnopopivsky underground gas storage facility in Luhansk region (stopped due to hostilities in the immediate vicinity of the facility).

JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannya continues to produce gas at all its facilities, except for those near the line of contact.

JSC "Ukrtransnafta" and JSC "Ukrspetstransgaz" continue to work in a regular mode under martial law.

The Shebelinsky Refinery (Refinery) has been suspended for more than two weeks due to the threat of shelling.

Gas transmission system

Employees of the GTS Operator of Ukraine are working to localise the damage caused by the shelling and resume gas transportation to Ukrainian consumers.

On 13 March, 37 gas distribution stations - the last links in the gas transmission infrastructure leading to Ukrainian consumers - remain disconnected. The company's emergency crews resume gas transportation to the country's settlements as soon as possible.

In particular, in the Luhansk region, OGTSU gasmen launched the Popasna GDS, 20,000 residents of the city are again with gas. In the Mykolaiv area enemy shells damaged objects of the Operator of GTS and a network of regional gas. The Bashtanka and Prybuzke gas distribution stations were shut down. At the request of Mykolaivoblgaz the station was stopped because of destructions of the city gas distribution grids.

Ukrenergo

The power line, which supplies the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the town of Slavutych was damaged by the occupying forces after the Ukrenergo repair crew restored the line.

Yesterday, March 13, the Ukrenergo team repaired a high-voltage power line that supplies the Chornobyl NPP and the city of Slavutych. At 18:07 CET Ukrenergo started to feed the line to restore the infrastructure of Chornobyl NPP and the city of Slavutych.

However, before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again. The repair crew of NEC Ukrenergo should head to the occupied territory near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant again, to find and repair new damage to the line.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that the Chornobyl NPP is an important facility that cannot be left without a reliable energy supply. The power supply of Slavutych residents also depends on the power lines of the nuclear power plant. Therefore, unimpeded and quick access of Ukrenergo repair crews to these lines for inspections and repairs is extremely important not only for Ukrainian consumers but also for Europe as a whole.

A stable power supply will help avoid a repeat of the Chernobyl disaster and save the lives and health of people who might be affected.

Naftogaz

Our colleagues from PJSC Donetskoblgaz keep heroically performing their work. Approximately 20 m of gas pipeline sections have been replaced today. 107 houses in private sector (including one settlement) have their gas supply restored. Currently, 606 flats in high-rise buildings are cut off from gas supply.

Aviation of Russian invaders stroke a missile attack on the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre located not far from Novoyavorivsk. Casualties and wounded reported. Explosions damaged 2 high-voltage 10kV lines that supply electricity to several settlements. In order to restore electricity as soon as possible, two brigades of energy engineers of Branch Novoyavorivsk power grids have commenced repairs immediately after the end of air-raid warning. By 15:00, electricity supply has been already restored for all consumers. Branch Novoyavorivsk power grids is operating as normal supplying electricity to all consumers of the enterprise. CHPs of Novyi Rozdil and Novoyavorivsk are operating sustainably, and residents of the two cities are uninterruptedly provided with heat and hot water.

The grid facilities of JSC Ukrtransgaz UGS are under enhanced security and keep operating as normal, except for Krasnopopivka underground gas storage in Luhansk region (shut down due to combat operations in close proximity to the facility).

During 12 March, LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz Trading” provided consumers with 88 mmcm of natural gas. Daily consumption increased by 16% due to thermal power plants (by the government decision, the company was imposed with special obligations on natural gas supply for 12 CHPs until 30 April 2022 (CMU resolution No. 222 dated 06 March 2022)). LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz Trading” has sufficient resource to meet all requests.

All digital services of LLC “Gas supply company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” are completely accessible. The clients which indicated their e-mail addresses received their bills within a day. The company received 48,000 payments yesterday. We are grateful to all our clients who pay the bills in these complicated times — we are working thanks to your responsible position.

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya keeps producing gas at all its facilities sustainably, except for those located near the contact line.

JSC Ukrtransnafta and JSC Ukrspectransgaz keep operating as normal under conditions of martial law.

Opertion of the Shebelynka Oil Refinery has been suspended due to the threat of shelling for more than two weeks already.

OJSC “Kirovohradgaz” is operating as normal.