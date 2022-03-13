Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 12, 7 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

March 12, 7 pm EST

Ombudsman of Ukraine - since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine 79 children have been killed and about 100 wounded. The actions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation pose a direct threat to the life and health of the entire civilian population of Ukraine - the aggressors are brutally torturing our people.

Russia plans to organize a sham “referendum” in Kherson region.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Due to an unsuccessful attempt to conduct an offensive, the occupiers were forced to change tactics. Because of the significant logistical problems and stretched communications, the enemy is unable to provide its units with fuel and lubricants, food and ammunition, which encourages the occupiers to resort to looting and looting of locals, shops, pharmacies and more. In addition, the actions of the occupiers are accompanied by numerous cases of serious crimes against civilians.

Abandoned occupation units are demoralized and have an extremely low morale and psychological condition. The number of cases of attempts to return to the territory of the Russian Federation on their own has increased.

Given the heavy combat losses of personnel and problems with the recruitment of reserve units and units, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation involves in combat operations in Ukraine so-called "conscripts" from the territory of ORDLO and mercenaries from Abkhazia, South Ossetia and prisoners from correctional facilities of the Russian Federation.

In almost all areas of advance, the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the previously captured borders, but have not had much success.

The enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on critical infrastructure, residential neighborhoods and airfields, cynically disregarding the rules of international humanitarian law.

In the Volyn’ direction, there is a threat of sabotage at military facilities and civilian infrastructure.

The group of defense forces continues to conduct a defense operation in the southern, eastern and northern directions, covering the state border of Ukraine and the sea coast.

The enemy carries out measures to restore combat capability and regroup troops, as well as prepares for the continuation of the offensive in the Polissya, Siversky, Slobozhansky, Donetsk, Tavriya, and South Bug areas.

Throughout the fighting on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy met with fierce resistance. It did not achieve the goal of the operation in any of the areas. The nature of the actions indicates the uncertainty of the military leadership of the russian federation in matters of strategic objectives and the ultimate goal of the so-called "special military operation".

The occupying forces inflicted heavy losses, slowed down the pace of the offensive, and stopped in the vast majority of directions. Military and civilian infrastructure continues to be destroyed. In order to compensate for the losses, the occupiers organized the training of additional forces and means for conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Volyn direction. The military leadership of the Republic of Belarus has strengthened the protection of the border with Ukraine. There is a high probability of direct participation of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the military operation against Ukraine. There is an air reconnaissance of objects on the territory of Ukraine with the help of UAVs, probably from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

No active offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Polissya direction. Measures are being taken to restore combat capability and regroup troops. The enemy is trying to reconnoiter and clarify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and possible ways of attack. The occupiers continue to tax the logistics system by creating repair bases on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the northern direction, the enemy focused on improving the operational construction of troops and the logistics system of the group.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the area of settlement Izyum, further trying to move in the direction of settlement Slavyansk. After the losses received in the area of the city of Kharkiv, he withdrew to the territory of the rssian federation (Belgorod region) one of the BTGs of the 6th All-Military Army to restore combat capability. At the same time, it strengthened the groupings in this direction due to the introduction of units from the Northern Fleet.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy carried out assault operations and fire raids. It does not abandon attempts to storm the city of Mariupol. The Russian occupiers are trying to prepare reserves and go on the offensive in Severodonetsk, Ugledar, and Zaporizhya. The enemy has had little success in the Volnovakha direction - it has captured the eastern outskirts and is trying to move on.

At the same time, the enemy does not refuse to attempt an offensive on Kryvyi Rih. It did not succeed. It looks for weaknesses in the defense of Ukrainian defenders. In order to increase efforts, puts into operation reserves from the Airborne Forces. In some areas, it is trying to keep the previously occupied borders.

Russia plans to organize a sham “referendum” in Kherson region

Tomorrow, on March 13, 2022, Russia wants to proclaim the creation of the so called Kherson People's Republic. For this purpose, buses for transportation of so-called «supporters» have already been prepared. The Russian military is actively looking for members of parliament (Kherson Region Parliament) and civil activists in order to force them to participate in the “gathering” under the threat of reprisals.

They also want to bring to downtown Kherson the prisoners from the City prison #90 and put pro-Ukrainian activists instead of them in prison. The same scenario was implemented in 2014 in the Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

March 13, 2022 is the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from the Nazi invaders in WWII (March 13, 1944).

At the extraordinary meeting, Kherson oblast council adopted a resolution stating that Kherson is Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba: Following 2014 playbook, Russians now desperately try to organize a sham ‘referendum’ for a fake ‘people’s republic’ in #Kherson. Given zero popular support, it will be fully staged. Severe sanctions against Russia must follow if they proceed. Kherson is & will always be Ukraine. https://twitter.com/DmytroKuleba/status/1502694650418810884?s=20&t=eeRUpGRJInYEhcDE62KP0A

The National Police of Zaporizhzhia region

The car stopped on the side of the road between the villages in Orikhiv district. Russian war criminals knocked it down by a tank. As a result, two adults died and a minor boy burned in a burning car.

Police is now identifying the bodies. The Investigative Department of the GUNP in the Zaporizhzhia region initiated criminal proceedings.

https://bit.ly/3MKSGov

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Now, the main task of the occupiers is to gain a foothold in the existing positions, hiding behind

the local population. At the same time, units of Putin's troops remain cut off from supplies indefinitely and have been instructed to move to "self-sufficiency" until further orders. That is, to take away everything necessary from the local population and rob warehouses, shops, pharmacies. In addition, they are accompanied by numerous instances of serious crimes against civilians: murder, torture, rape, including minors. This is a purposeful policy of terror of the occupying state, encouraged by its top leadership.

https://www.facebook.com/100069042885845/posts/269120212066073/

Ombudsman of Ukraine - Liudmyla Denisova

As of 1 p.m. on March 12, 2022, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 79 children have been killed and 100 wounded.

As a result of the shelling of residential buildings in the town of Pologi, Zaporizhia region, an 8-year-old girl and a boy were wounded - their legs were torn off. The wounded children were taken away in an unknown direction by the Russian military.

Yesterday, the Russian army fired at the mosque in Mariupol, where 86 Turkish citizens were in hiding, including 34 children. Their fate is currently unknown.

Under the threat of execution, Russian aggressors didn't allow to render help and take to hospital the inhabitant of the village of Kandybine of the Mykolaiv area in which premature childbirth began. The local nurse online with the obstetrician-gynecologist from Mykolaiv helped the woman to give birth at her house.

The actions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation pose a direct threat to the life and health of the entire civilian population of Ukraine - the occupiers are brutally torturing our people. Each of these facts is a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

https://bit.ly/3t4Nm7y

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine / Minister for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories

Deputy Prime Minister I.Vereschuk informed on the situation with humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

In Sumy, we helped 800 people. In Krasnopillya, Konotop, Lebedyn, Kapisarivka - a total of about 3,000 left dangerous area.

-Zaporizhzhya oblast: Enerhodar - the corridor did not work. A convoy of humanitarian cargo left, stopped at a roadblock in Vasylivka, and the Russian occupiers did not let them pass despite the agreement. Now the column will spend the night there and leave again in the morning. Enerhodar received humanitarian aid yesterday, but it was partially stolen by the Russian occupiers, according to the administration. A request to those who distribute the cargo - do not leave it overnight; distribute everything quickly.

- Kyiv oblast. It also worked in part: Vorzel and Irpin did not work, but Bucha started working - almost 1,000 people were deported, thanks to the Ukrainian Red Cross for evacuating the home for the elderly “ComfortLife.” 600 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from Gostomel. Kozarovichy - corridor did not work. Borodyanka - there were shellings; unfortunately, we could not reach to people; tomorrow, we will continue trying to reach out to the civilians. Nemishayevo - 1264 people were evacuated; thank you all, who helped do so.

Appeal to the Russian Federation: We demand the release of Oleksiy Ihorovych Danchenko, an employee of the State Emergency Service, who accompanied the evacuation of the population from Gostomel by bus. You have not been legally detaining our employee, who was on the agreed list for two days now.

If more than 7,000 people were evacuated yesterday, today, a little less than 13,000 were evacuated, which is encouraging.

The following routes are Luhanska and Kyiv oblast, from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol via Berdyansk. Our column was at a roadblock for a long time (more than 5 hours) and could not get to Mariupol today.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=saved&v=1031633594423823

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Ukraine and its citizens deserve to be in the EU - Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Promoting Ukraine's membership in the European Union is one of the important means of support for our state by European countries. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of foreign media in Kyiv.

"We believe we deserved to be in the European Union. We do not need promises. We need concrete support. The best thing the government, its prime minister, can do, if we are not speaking of weapons, but speaking in the context of the EU, which also motivates us, is to say specifically that he or she stands for Ukraine being a member of the EU," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that it is important for Ukraine to get an answer to this question right now. "For what reasons, why, when - no one is interested in that. We have a war today, we want to hear the answers to all the questions we ask the world today," he said.

The President also stressed the importance of all EU member states speaking out as regards this issue. “If the European Union says “yes”, then it is necessary to say “yes” specifically and everyone should say that. Do not balance between the raindrops of diplomacy, because you will be completely under the rain," Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced.

The Head of State noted that even in spite of the circumstances in which our state has found itself due to Russia's invasion, not all EU countries agree that Ukraine's accession to the European Union should be considered.

"I believe that Ukraine is a worthy country. And the most important thing is people. Our people have shown that they are brave, strong, European, that they will not leave anyone in trouble, which is important. They proved that they can fight. I think this only strengthens the European Union," said the President.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/ukrayina-ta-yiyi-gromadyani-zasluzhili-buti-v-yes-volodimir-73521

Address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Italians and all Europeans (key messages:

- Ukrainians are experiencing a terrible war in Ukraine. Europe has not seen such a war since World War II. This is a brutal and cynical Russian invasion of Ukrainian land. This is a war against the Ukrainian people - against peaceful and sincere people, whom I am sure you have known very well during the years of our independence.

- The war is going on and thousands of people have lost their lives in it. And 79 children have died in this terrible war.

- Russian troops besiege Ukrainian cities. They are trying to destroy them. Imagine! Entire cities! In 2022! In Europe.

- This is a war against the values that unite us. Against our ability to live. Live, not kill like the Russian military on our land.

- The EU has to put pressure. The sanctions against Russia are needed so that every Russian soldier knows the price of every shot at civilians. We need such principles of European business that the Russian state does not have the money to ruin lives.

- You know that we must be together in the European community, this is very important for you, for Europe. Because this will strengthen Europe. This will protect Europe. This will stop the war forever. Choose Ukraine. For the sake of peace!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/zvernennya-prezidenta-ukrayini-volodimira-zelenskogo-do-ital-73525

We still need to fight and inflict maximum damage on the enemy in all areas of defense - address by the President of Ukraine

The 17th day of the war is over. War for the right to be free. For the right to live on our land the way we, Ukrainians, want it. Not the way someone came up with for us. And against us. Against our nature. Against our character.

The Russian invaders cannot conquer us. They do not have such strength. They do not have such spirit. They are holding only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, which they have a lot. But the invaders have no natural basis for normal life. So that people can feel happy and dream. They are organically incapable of making life normal! Wherever Russia has come to a foreign land, dreams are impossible.

Only a very hard struggle for survival.

As a result of the attack on our land, on Ukraine, the Russian leadership is actually turning its state into an analogue of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR". Into a large area isolated from the rest of the world. Where poverty will reign. Where everything will be determined only by violence. And where people will flee. In any manner they can and whoever can.

Look who is leaving Russia now. Who withdraws business. These are professionals who can be competitive at the global market. These are IT specialists who do not want to live in an area where there is no freedom. These are businessmen who feel that everything will be taken away from them at any moment. These are artists who know that creativity in a territory where human life is worthless is also worthless.

Russia loses its brains. Loses talent. Loses money.

But if this is happening to Russia, then what awaits the so-called "DPR" and "LPR"? Their analogues? Solely complete degradation.

The invaders in the Kherson region are trying to repeat the notorious experience of the formation of pseudo-republics. Blackmail local leaders, put pressure on deputies. Look for someone to bribe. They’re trying to organize the so-called "KPR". Stillborn as "DPR" and "LPR". To organize some "committees" against the legitimate government on our land. And against the will of the people who go out to protest every day. And who want Ukraine. I am grateful to them.

I want to tell some figures who lacked the disgust to refuse to talk to the invaders... I want to say - if some of them were suddenly tempted by proposals from the invaders... You sign your sentence.

The sentence is to follow more than 12,000 invaders who failed to understand in time why Ukraine should not be encroached upon.

An emergency meeting of the Kherson Regional Council took place. 44 deputies decided that the Kherson region is Ukraine, and no pseudo-republics have a place there.

Ukraine will stand the test. We need time and strength to break the military machine that came to our land.

I will not underestimate the threat. And I will not exaggerate the achievements. We are honest people, not Russia's Ministry of Defense. Which lies to everyone - millions of its citizens and even the head of the Russian Federation. So I say frankly: we still need to hold on. We still have to fight. Every day and every night we must look for ways to cause maximum damage to the enemy. In all areas of defense. Near Zhytomyr and Kyiv, near Chernihiv and Sumy, near Kharkiv and Luhansk, near Donetsk and Mariupol, in the south of the country and on the diplomatic frontline.

Having such tactics and having self-confidence, we will regain what’s ours.

We will come to Melitopol and Henichesk. We will come wherever our land is. And let the invaders know. Let all the collaborators they find know. That Ukraine will not forgive them. Nobody. Nothing.

Ukraine will not forget. Ukraine will find and prosecute. Every single one. In any possible way.

By the way, all humanitarian corridors, which were agreed upon, worked. 12,729 people were evacuated. The humanitarian cargo for Mariupol is to arrive tomorrow afternoon. Due to the complexity of the route they had to spend the night in Berdyansk.

On every occasion, I constantly repeat to our friends and partners abroad that they should do more for Ukraine, for Ukrainians. Because it is not only for Ukraine. This is for everyone in Europe.

Evil that purposefully bombs peaceful cities... Evil that fires even at ambulances and blows up hospitals will not be able to stop at one country. If it has the strength to go further.

I said this at a very important rally in support of our people, which was organized in Europe. More than a hundred thousand people in the squares of Italy and other countries of the continent gathered for a rally in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

Millions of people heard my appeal later thanks to broadcasts and recordings.

We now enjoy the greatest support in the history of Ukraine for our aspirations and our independence.

You can take a public opinion poll in any country and you will see that Ukraine is among the leaders of those who are sympathized with and supported.

And Russia is not just among enemies. It is even a bigger enemy, bigger evil than North Korea. That's what Americans think, for example. Ordinary people in all states. As well as ordinary people in all European countries.

And I am grateful to them for this extraordinary support. Grateful for understanding our struggle. Because we are united by one dream - to live freely on our land. And we have the right to what everyone has in the free world. To a safe sky, as well as to our own land.

The world has always loved those who fight against evil.

It was our resistance, the courage of all our people that inspired the world. Millions of people in different countries. Who 17 days ago might not have felt what they all have in common. We all have. And now it's obvious. Peace. Freedom. And love for our children. The children we are fighting for. For them to have a future.

I signed two important decrees.

On awarding 106 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who bravely showed themselves in the battles for the independence of Ukraine. 17 of them, unfortunately, posthumously. But they are heroes.

I - the decree on conferring the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star to:

Senior Sergeant Vasich Serhiy Viktorovych. Posthumously. He bravely defended our positions in the Kyiv region. Destroyed enemy equipment and a significant amount of enemy manpower.

Senior soldier Parkhomuk Vitaliy Vasyliovych. Posthumously. During the counterattack on the enemy near the city of Makariv, he inflicted significant losses on the enemy and died heroically defending his brothers-in-arms.

Soldier Mrochko Kostiantyn Vasyliovych. Posthumously. He fought bravely against the overwhelming forces of the enemy. Thanks to his effective actions, the invaders suffered painful losses.

Soldier Svynchuk Oleh Anatoliyovych. Posthumously. He heroically performed his duty in the battle against the overwhelming forces of the enemy. He was helping his brothers-in-arms until the last moment.

Sergeant Khanin Andriy Pavlovych. Posthumously. Defending Volnovakha, Donetsk region, he destroyed an enemy tank and about 10 enemies. During the battle, when he was wounded, he helped his wounded brothers-in-arms and performed his duty to the last.

Sergeant Derusova Inna Mykolaivna. Posthumously. Since February 24, the senior combat medic has performed tasks in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region. She saved more than 10 servicemen, risking her own life. She died from artillery shelling by Russian troops, helping the wounded. The first woman - hero of Ukraine, who was posthumously awarded this title.

Eternal memory to all who gave their lives for Ukraine!

The title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star is conferred upon:

Senior Lieutenant Hutsul Volodymyr Oleksandrovych. Thanks to his heroic actions in the Kherson region, 25 units of enemy equipment and about 300 invaders were destroyed.

Senior Lieutenant Chornyi Volodymyr Volodymyrovych. Thanks to his skilful actions during the defense of Volnovakha, Donetsk region, about 50 enemies and a T-72 tank were destroyed, as well as 5 invaders were captured.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/she-potribno-borotis-i-zavdati-vorogu-maksimalnoyi-shkodi-na-73529

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba named three major victories of Ukraine on the diplomatic front:

First, our state has won the information war, because the world does not believe in Russian narratives. Russia's attempts to justify its aggression failed.

The second international victory is a change in attitudes towards Ukraine and Ukrainians in the world. In particular, according to a survey by the American sociological company YouGov, 81% of Americans consider Ukraine an ally or a friendly state.

The third victory is undermining the Russian economy, which holds the aggressor's military machine. This was made possible by the systematic efforts of the anti-Putin coalition, which imposed devastating sanctions against Russia.

️ Financial assistance

US President Joe Biden issued a decree allocating from the US state budget an additional $ 200 million to help Ukraine

️ Isolation of the Russian Federation

Russia's economic isolation is deepening.

German Commerzbank is leaving the Russian market

PayPal will block e-wallets of Russians from March 18th

American IT company Imperva has suspended operations in the Russian Federation and Belarus

Payment system MoneyGram informed customers and agents about the decision to suspend services in Russia

The eBay platform has suspended all transactions with Russian addresses

Nintendo Gaming Corporation has decided to stop supplying consoles and software to Russia due to the war with Ukraine

The commercial network "Billa" in Bulgaria stops selling Russian goods

️ Humanitarian aid

Italian football club "Verona" organized a fundraiser for Ukraine

Italy will hand over 23 ambulances to Ukraine

Kuwait Red Crescent Association sends 33.5 tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines and food

Another truck with humanitarian aid left Poland today