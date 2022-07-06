Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 7, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

June 7, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.06 were approximately:

personnel - about 31360 (+110),

tanks ‒ 1390 (+4),

APV ‒ 3416 (+16),

artillery systems – 694 (+4),

MLRS - 207 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 96 (+0),

aircraft – 212 (+1) од,

helicopters – 177 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 553 (+2),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2405 (+10),

special equipment - 53 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Slov'yansʹk direction.

Data are being updated

One hundred fourth (104) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains in the Volyn and Polissya directions. As part of the creation of the Southern Operational Command, it is planned to increase the number of armed forces of the republic of belarus to 80 thousand people. It is planned to equip military units with equipment and weapons at the expense of technical means in storage.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy did not take active action, no signs of the formation of strike groups were found. In order to demonstrate the presence and restraint of the Defense Forces, it continues to maintain up to three battalion tactical groups in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. Mortar shelling of units of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Khodyne and Velyka Pisarivka in the Sumy region was carried out from the territory of the Russian federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders, border areas north of Kharkiv and restraining the advance of our troops. Conducts remote mining of the area in the direction of the offensive of our troops on Rubizhne.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on continuing the offensive in the areas of Izyum and Slovyansk. It is trying to move in the direction of Dovhenke and Dolyna.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Bazalivka, Brazhkivka, and Hrushuvakha. In order to clarify the position of our units and adjust the artillery fire, it conducts air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs.

In the Donetsk direction, in addition to artillery shelling, the enemy fired from planes and helicopters. The aggressor's main efforts were focused on the Siverodonetsk and Bakhmut areas.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Lyman direction. It fired a missile at the village of Mykolayivka, 4 km east of Slovyansk.

The enemy continues to storm the city of Siverodonetsk, fighting continues. Our soldiers inflict losses on the enemy.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops successfully countered and repulsed the enemy's offensive in the directions of the settlements of Nahirne, Berestov, Krynychne, and Rota.

In order to strengthen the group in the directions of Popasna, Mykolayivka, the enemy is redeploying units.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia areas.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on improving its tactical position, maintaining the occupied frontiers, replenishing ammunition and fuel and oils. Ukrainian helicopters struck at clusters of enemy forces in the Kherson region, and planes - at ammunition depots in the Mykolayiv oblast. The enemy lost more than 20 people and up to 10 units of military equipment.

In order to restore the lost position, the enemy, with the support of artillery and army aircraft, carried out offensive operations in the direction of Lozove - Bila Krynytsia, had no success. To clarify the positions of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs.

Three carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Over the past day, the defenders of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas repulsed ten enemy attacks, destroyed one tank, three artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, one car and two ammunition depots. Air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is fighting to hold the occupied borders, continues to shell our troops, and passes the area.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy focuses on preparing troops for the attack on the city of Slovyansk. It fired on the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Kurulka, Hrushuvakha, Chervona Polyana, and Shnurky.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, the enemy fired on units of our troops and civilian infrastructure with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Borivske, and Metelkino.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully restrained assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Komyshuvakha. Also, hostile assault attempts in the direction of Svitlodarsk and Uglehirska Three thermal power plants were unsuccessful.

Near Nahirny, our defenders inflicted fire damage on the occupying forces. After an unsuccessful assault attempt, the enemy retreated to its former position.

The occupiers did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, maintaining the occupied frontiers, and restoring lost positions. In addition, enemy units, using artillery fire, are trying to prevent the creation of favorable conditions for a counteroffensive by our troops in the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

There have been no significant changes in the Bessarabian direction.

In the Black and Azov Seas, an enemy naval group is involved in blocking civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Due to the successful actions of our air defense, the intensity of the use of enemy aircraft has been reduced. Efforts are focused on supporting the actions of the ground group and targeting missile strikes on infrastructure in the depths of Ukraine.

Due to the loss of personnel and military equipment, the enemy continues to actively use civilian infrastructure and repair and rehabilitation bases in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

There were many activities - both diplomatic and domestic.

First, the government is setting up a headquarters to prepare for the next heating season. This decision was made as a result of a meeting I held today with both government officials and representatives of our largest state-owned energy companies and regulators.

Whatever the occupiers plan for themselves, we must prepare for the next winter - in our state, on our land, for all citizens. The issues of purchasing a sufficient amount of gas for the heating season, coal accumulation, and electricity production were discussed today.

In the current situation due to Russia's aggression, this will indeed be the most difficult winter of all the years of independence. But! Everything is alright. We must go through it so that our people feel the normal work of the state.

At this time, we will not be selling our gas and coal abroad. All domestic production will be directed to the internal needs of our citizens.

At the same time, we are doing everything we can to increase our electricity export capabilities. This will be made possible by the capacities available in Ukraine. And after the historical accession of our country to the unified energy network of Europe, such exports not only allow us to increase our foreign exchange earnings, but also directly influence the stabilization of the energy situation in neighboring countries, which reduce Russian energy consumption.

Another important aspect is the repair program for thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants and boiler houses. In particular, for those who were damaged or completely destroyed by Russian strikes. Implementation of this program in the coming months is one of the top tasks for the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

I also held a meeting on communication with the European Union and with individual EU member states on our application and candidate status.

Diplomatic activity in this direction does not stop even for a day. I hear daily reports, including on the preparation of procedural decisions in the European Union.

The team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our diplomats, the team of the government in general - all, absolutely all are working to achieve a significant historical decision already in June, which we all expect. For its part, Ukraine has done all, absolutely all the necessary work for this.

As they say in such cases: the ball is in the court of European structures, European countries.

The frontline situation in Ukraine has not changed significantly over the past 24 hours. The absolutely heroic defense of Donbas continues. The hottest spots are the same. First of all, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna.

It is felt, absolutely felt, that the occupiers did not believe that the resistance of our military would be so strong, and now they are trying to attract additional resources in the Donbas direction. Just as in the Kherson direction – new units are being transferred there to restrain our actions.

But what's the point for them? The majority of the occupying contingent is already well aware that they have no prospects in Ukraine. We hear this mood in the appropriate interceptions of conversations. This is the prevailing mood in the Russian army. We are free people. We are not your slaves.

More than 31,000 Russian servicemen have already died in Ukraine. Since February 24, Russia has been paying almost 300 lives a day for a completely pointless war against Ukraine. And still the day will come when the number of losses, even for Russia, will exceed the permissible limit.

We are actively working to raise funds to support our army and to rebuild Ukraine after hostilities. In the territories that are already de-occupied, we return electricity, gas, water supply, communications. It’s not easy, but we do it. Of course, much remains to be done. It is necessary to provide hospitals with equipment, carry out demining. And, of course, rebuild everything destroyed by the occupiers.

One of the tools for this is the state fundraising platform UNITED24. In the first month alone, more than one and a half billion hryvnias have been raised with its help. And I am grateful to everyone who contributed to its creation, to its work.

Today, Elina Svitolina, our famous and very successful tennis player, became the ambassador of UNITED24. Together with Andriy Shevchenko, the first UNITED24 ambassador, Elina will work to attract new support for our country. Everything for Ukraine. This way, working together, each of us will be able to return normal life to all territories to which our military has returned security.

And another piece of news that can be reported now. Next week, a special "Book of Torturers" is planned to be launched - an information system that collects confirmed data on war criminals and criminals from the Russian army. I have repeatedly stressed that they will all be held accountable. And we are approaching this step by step.

The creation of such an information system has been going on for some time already. These are specific facts about specific people who are guilty of specific violent crimes against Ukrainians. And such a "Book of Torturers" is one of the foundations of the responsibility of not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes - soldiers of the occupying army, but also their commanders. Those who gave orders. Those who made possible everything they did in Ukraine. In Bucha, in Mariupol, in all our cities, in all the communities they have reached.

Everyone will be brought to justice.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

He informed the heads of diplomatic missions about the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the frontline positions of the Ukrainian troops. Emphasizing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a high morale and motivation, Andriy Yermak drew attention to the quantitative advantage of the Russian aggressor in armaments and military equipment. He called on the ambassadors of the G7 countries to assist in speeding up the supply of the necessary weapons by the governments of their countries for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This should speed up Ukraine's victory in this brutal, unprovoked war unleashed by Russia.

"We have a clear understanding that victory for us means the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity," said the Head of the President's Office.

He suggested intensifying work to raise awareness of partners about the defense needs of our country, in particular by holding regular briefings for military experts of interested countries, organizing visits of journalists to the front and more.

During the meeting the issue of post-war reconstruction of our state was discussed. Andriy Yermak informed about the initiative of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which envisages taking patronage over individual cities or regions of Ukraine by partner countries with ensuring full control over the use of financial resources. The G7 countries were invited to actively participate in this initiative.

Andriy Yermak informed about the results of the expert group's work on making recommendations on imposing sanctions against the aggressor, as well as on the state of formation of two more advisory groups - on post-war security guarantees for Ukraine and on reparations.

The importance of ensuring progress on Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union was emphasized. The most important at this stage should be the decision of EU leaders at the European Council session on June 24 to grant Ukraine candidate status.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on ways to restore full-fledged exports of Ukrainian grain, in particular through the Black Sea ports of our country.

The parties agreed on the importance of holding regular briefings for G7 ambassadors, in particular with the participation of senior government officials, in order to exchange views on topical issues of domestic and foreign policy agenda.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/andrij-yermak-zustrivsya-z-poslami-krayin-g7-75681

First Lady Olena Zelenska called on the world, and in particular the United States, not to get used to Russia's war against Ukraine, because if that happens, the war will never end. The President's wife stated this in an interview for the American TV channel ABC, which she gave in Kyiv.

The conversation was interrupted for 40 minutes by an air alarm - this episode was also seen by American viewers.

"I really want the whole world, and Americans as well, not to get used to this war. Yes, it is far from you, it lasts long, and you can get tired of it, but please do not get used to it, because if everyone gets used to it, this war will never end. Don't get used to the pain. And when you start thinking that there may be some reason for this war, it means that you are in the zone of Russian propaganda. Be careful, hear the truth," she said.

Olena Zelenska also stressed that Ukraine is not ready to give up its territories in exchange for "peace", as some Russian and world politicians suggest: "We are not ready to give up our territories. You can't lose your territory and be calm in the future. The aggressor will not stop at part of our territory, they will not stop until they destroy us. So we have no choice - we must fight for our independence."

The First Lady is convinced that Ukrainians will endure this war. But today our citizens are experiencing terrible tragedies.

According to the President's wife, Russian soldiers are resorting to destruction and violence, because Russia's goal is to "destroy everything that makes us Ukrainians and distinguishes us from them."

The First Lady also spoke about the National Program of Psychological Assistance to War Victims, which was launched at her initiative.

In addition, Olena Zelenska noted the great role of Ukrainian women in this war, each of whom does her best for the victory: “I have always been convinced that Ukrainian women are the best. And finally the world will see the face of a Ukrainian woman."

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/svit-ne-maye-zvikati-do-vijni-rosiyi-proti-ukrayini-inakshe-75665

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Russia’s full-scale invasion has been the striking challenge in the history of the Ukrainian state over the past 30 years. Therefore, today all the objectives of the Government and other authorities are taking place amid unprecedented conditions. This spring, we still managed to successfully conduct the most difficult sowing campaign in the history of the state. The country's logistics routes have been completely rebuilt. Now we need to prepare for the most difficult heating season in the history of Ukraine, which awaits us this winter.

Today, the government is setting up a headquarters to prepare for the heating season on a daily basis. It will be headed by Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Chernyshov. The tasks are clear: to balance the system, to carry out repair works, to promptly solve all problems, to form the necessary level of communication between all levels involved. We involve representatives of local authorities, heat suppliers, representatives of the regulator, and the state "Naftogaz".

Our specialists have already made the first calculations to understand how much gas and coal we need, as well as what repairs need to be carried out. Russian troops destroyed more than 200 boiler houses and severely damaged the Kremenchug, Chernihiv, Okhtyrka, Luhansk, and Severodonetsk thermal power plants. Hundreds of power lines and transformer substations were damaged. Losses of energy infrastructure and energy have already reached tens of billions of hryvnias. In these conditions, the Government is doing everything to ensure that all Ukrainians have light and warmth this winter.

Repairs and upgrades of equipment and networks are now a key task for the Government, local authorities and businesses to do together. Repair work has already begun where possible. The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development is responsible for the implementation of reconstruction projects. We are assured that everything will be done on time at the heat supply facilities in Chernihiv, Kremenchuk and Okhtyrka, and hundreds of thousands of our citizens will be provided with heating in winter.

Regarding the gas situation. We have completed the heating season with 9 billion cubic meters in our gas storage facilities. The injection of blue fuel began immediately. As of June 1, 10 billion cubic meters of gas are already stored in our underground storage facilities. This is 7.5%, or 700 million cubic meters more than, for example, the average of 2014-2018.

The Government is assesing several scenarios for maximum winter readiness. This year's gas production is estimated at 16 to 19 billion cubic meters. Consumption from 21 to 24 billion cubic meters. Accordingly, part of the gas will be imported.

There is capacity for this. We also have agreements with our Western neighbors. Today we instructed Naftogaz to have at least 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas in our gas storage facilities at the beginning of the heating season.

Regarding coal and electricity. Zaporizhzhia NPP, Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, three thermal power plants and about 40% of all our renewable energy facilities are currently occupied. At some of our stations, coal is blocked due to the threat of shelling, as well as logistical problems and destruction.

Coal production in state-owned mines fell by about a third due to the occupation of some facilities. But we have alternatives, so at the beginning of the heating season, we expect to increase the volume of coal in warehouses to at least 2 million tons. This will ensure the stability of supplies for both individuals and businesses. The maximum figure we intend to accumulate is about 3 million tons of coal at the beginning of the heating season. We have such a task before the Ministry of Energy.

Regarding electricity. Consumption fell by about 30%. This gives the opportunity to provide the country and export electricity to European countries, through which our companies receive additional income and export earnings. Increasing the export potential of electricity to the EU is one of the key priorities in the field of energy and our European integration. The potential there is hundreds of millions of dollars in profits each year and reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

Announced repair plans and accumulation of resources for the heating season are priorities for the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development. Ministers are commissioned to report every two weeks on their implementation.

Ukrainian energy has a huge potential for development. After our victory in the war, this sector will be one of the drivers of recovery and growth of our economy. Ukraine's accession to the European grid opens up opportunities for the transformation of our energy infrastructure, green transition, and the implementation of energy efficiency programs. Ukraine can become one of the key elements of the European Union's energy security.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/promova-premyer-ministra-ukrayini-denisa-shmigalya-na-zasidanni-uryadu7062022

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine is investing all efforts in the unblocking of Ukrainian seaports to prevent a global food crisis. Currently, we are working together with the UN and other our partners on the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Given the recent Russian missile strike on a grain terminal in Mykolaiv, we cannot rule out Russia's plans to use such a corridor to attack Odesa and southern Ukraine. That is why effective security guarantees are needed to restore navigation. Such guarantees should be provided by supplying Ukraine with appropriate weapons to protect the coastline from threats from the sea and by involving third countries navy to patrol the relevant part of the Black Sea.

We appreciate Türkiye's efforts aimed at unblocking Ukrainian ports. At the same time, it should be noted that there are no agreements on this issue between Ukraine, Turkey and Russia at this time. We emphasize that decisions must be made with the participation of all involved parties. We will reject any agreements that do not take into account the interests of Ukraine.

Ukraine has already started supplying grain to the world market by trucks, railway and river transport. We are doing everything possible, but this issue can be comprehensively resolved only by unblocking Ukrainian ports. We call on all interested partners, together with Ukraine, to focus our efforts on finding a balanced solution that will lift the Russian blockade of ports and at the same time provide clear security guarantees for the Ukrainian Black Sea coast and relevant humanitarian corridors.

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/zayava-mzs-ukrayini-shchodo-rozblokuvannya-ukrayinskih-morskih-portiv

Ministr y of Defence of Ukraine

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Oleksii Reznikov congratulated the Head of the US Embassy in Ukraine on the begging of her activity in Kyiv and expressed gratitude for the support, given to Ukraine.

«I am sure, that Your huge experience and professionalism will incredibly boost development’s dynamic of the bilateral relationship between our states», stated Oleksii Reznikov.

Meanwhile, Bridget Brink noted: «Ukraine inspired the world with its’ courage and ingenuity. We will build up unprecedented level of support from the United States and do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield».

The parties agreed on the active cooperation, aimed at timely and efficient decisions to meet the needs of Ukrainian troops and restore territorial integrity of Ukraine.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/ministr-oboroni-zustrivsya-z-novopriznachenim-poslom-ssha-v-ukrayini-bridzhit-brink

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Border guards and customs officers first of all allow fuel trucks to enter Ukraine. It should be noted that such a process will help solve the problem of fuel shortage in Ukraine faster.

"Green corridors" for trucks transporting fuel have been agreed with neighboring countries. Cars transporting fuel undergo the necessary border and customs control procedures as a matter of priority, both on the part of the neighboring country and in Ukraine.

“In order to fulfill the tasks of the state and government leadership, border guards together with customs representatives ensure uninterrupted and emergency passage of vehicles transporting fuel. In particular, cooperation was carried out with representatives of neighboring countries, who met and also accepted vehicles carrying gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as passing them out. In case of queues at the state border, such vehicles are given priority in crossing the border, including the allocation of additional lanes for traffic, " noted the head of the press service of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Roman Pavlenko.

Tanker trucks heading to the EU for fuel are also granted green corridors.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/derzhavna-prikordonna-sluzhba-propuskaye-benzovozi-v-ukrayinu-v-prioritetnomu-poryadku

Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to allocate UAH 250 million to the Ministry of Infrastructure from the reserve fund of the State Budget of Ukraine to ensure the safety of navigation in the waters of Ukrainian ports in the Danube region and rail transport.

The funds will be kept in an escrow account of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and, if necessary, will be provided to compensate for losses caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"In the conditions of the blockade of all seaports of Ukraine, the load on Ukrainian Danube ports and railways has significantly increased.

The state is interested in increasing the flow of goods and, accordingly, the work of business in the region. We take some of the risks to encourage companies to provide foreign vessels and rolling stock to increase import and export traffic.

"Due to the decision, carriers who have been denied risk insurance will be able to obtain the necessary financial guarantees. We expect that thanks to this we will be able to significantly increase the volume of traffic," said Minister of Infrastructure Olexandr Kubrakov.

The following groups will be able to use the said mechanism:

- owners and/or operators of rolling stock located on the territory of Ukraine and admitted to circulation by railways of European standard (1435 millimeters);

- charterers, operators and / or owners of seagoing and inland waterway vessels located in the waters of Ukrainian ports in the Danube region and operating under the flag of Ukraine or under the flags of foreign countries.

Work is currently underway to agree on all the details of the financial support mechanism so that the guarantee process is as transparent and clear as possible.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Infrastructure created a similar insurance mechanism in February to ensure the safety of flights. Thanks to it, carriers were able to continue to operate flights within the country and to other destinations in the tense security conditions that preceded the full-scale invasion of Russia.