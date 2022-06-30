Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 30, 6.00 pm EST The one hundred twenty seventh (127) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations

WAR BULLETIN

June 30, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.06 were approximately:

personnel - about 35600 (+150),

tanks ‒ 1573 (+1),

APV ‒ 3726 (+6),

artillery systems – 790 (+9),

MLRS - 246 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 104 (+1),

aircraft – 217 (+0),

helicopters – 185 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 641 (+1),

cruise missiles - 143 (+1),

warships / boats - 14 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2602 (+4),

special equipment - 61 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bahmut direction.

The one hundred twenty seventh (127) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to be in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions. According to available information, the military commissariats of the specified regions are studying the possibilities of covert mobilization of the population.

There are no significant changes in the Siversky direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to defend the previously occupied positions. It carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the districts of the city of Kharkiv, the settlements of Pytomnyk, Ukrayinka, Peremoha, Dementiyivka, Prudyanka, Korobochkyne and Rubizhne.

The defenders resolutely suppressed an attempt of enemy assault in the area of Dementiyivka settlement. The occupiers left. Airstrikes were carried out near Prudyanka and Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is regrouping troops and defending. Fired artillery of various calibers in Mazanivka, Dibrivne and Krasnopill districts.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, tries to block the city of Lysychansk and take control of the section of the highway Lysychansk - Bakhmut. Fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Verkhnyokamyanka and Siversk. Made an airstrike near Vovchoyarivka. Conducts an offensive near Verkhnyokamyanka and assaults in the area of the Lysychansky Oil Refinery, hostilities continue.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, shelling our positions with artillery.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling was recorded near Berestovo, Pokrovsky and Zvanivka, and an airstrike in the Pokrovsky area. Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers in the areas of Klynove and Novoluhanske settlements, as well as repulsed the assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirskaya TPP. In both cases the enemy withdrew.

In Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia, the enemy shelled Vodyane, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Vuhledar, Poltavka, Novoukrayinske, Novosilka, and Orikhov districts. Delivered airstrikes on our positions near Avdiivka and Shcherbaky. Tried to conduct assaults in the Pavlivka area, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to systematically shell civilian and military infrastructure and is regrouping troops. Delivered missile and air strikes in the districts of Knyazivka, Potemkyny and Bereznehuvaty. Conducted aerial reconnaissance. The threat of missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure continues.

Two "Calibre" sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

Our aviation and missile and artillery units continue to successfully carry out combat tasks - they hit enemy concentrations and ammunition depots.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied positions. Inflicted air strikes near Prudyanka and Odnorobivka and a missile strike on the city of Kharkiv.

The attempt of hostile assault actions in the direction of Kochubeyivka - Dementiyivka was immediately suppressed by Ukrainian soldiers.

The enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, Ivanivka, Rubizhne, Yavirske, Petrovka, Ruski Tyshky, and Kutuzivka. It also conducted Orlan-10 UAV air reconnaissance near Prudyanka and Ruska Lozova.

Enemy units are regrouping in the Slovyansk direction. The assault in the direction of Dovhenke - Mazanivka was successfully repulsed by our soldiers. The enemy retreated. It carried out assault operations in order to take full control of the village of Bohorodychne, had no success.

Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Krasnopillya, Kurulka, Vernopillya and Chervona Polyana.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction. It struck an air strike near the village of Tetyanivka.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy fires on the positions of our troops near the city of Lysychansk. Conducts assault operations in the area of ​​Lysychansk Oil Refinery, has partial success, maintains the north-western and south-eastern parts of the plant.

It carried out assault operations in the areas of the north-eastern part of the Lysychansk refinery, the settlement of Topolivka and the northern part of the settlements of Vovchoyarivka and Maloryazantseve.

The enemy's offensive in the direction of Loskutivka - Lysychansk gelatin plant was stopped by Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers were forced to withdraw.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched a missile and air strike near the village of Soledar. It carried out artillery shelling in the Belogorovka, Pokrovsky, Klinovey and Novolugansky districts.

Our defenders successfully stopped all attempts of offensive and assault actions of the occupiers in the directions Mykolayivka - Spirne, Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske, Dolomitne - Vuhlehirska TPP.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia directions, it fired at positions from barrel and jet artillery along the line of contact. It fired a missile at the outskirts of Avdiivka. Conducted air reconnaissance UAV type "Orlan-10".

In the Pivdenny Buh direction, the occupiers continued shelling in the areas of the settlements of Trudolyubivka, Knyazivka, Vesely Kut, Chervonyi Yar, Kobzartsi, Lyubomyrivka, Posad-Pokrovske, and Lupareve. Conducted air reconnaissance. The work of electronic warfare devices near Velyka Oleksandrivka has been recorded.

Three carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and air units, the occupiers left Snake Island. Thus, the Odesa oblast was completely liberated.

Prosecutor General ’s Office of Ukraine

On June 30, Russian forces launched missile strikes in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region. An agricultural enterprise with more than 40 tons of grain in its warehouse, a farm and 15 pieces of agricultural equipment were damaged. A house of culture was also damaged and a cottage in a horticultural society was destroyed. There are no military facilities on this territory.

https://www.facebook.com/pgo.gov.ua/posts/pfbid0EuGdDAsCsMRd9mJs2unNfhCzgALprBghBPHNU99uPeKhnyt5kMbTeiT2xyWKipJFl

Juvenile prosecutors: 341 children died as a result of the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

More than 972 children were injured in Ukraine due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of June 30th, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 341. The number of injured has increased - more than 631.

These figures are not final, as work is continuing to establish them in places of active military actions, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk oblast - 338, Kharkiv oblast - 185, Kyiv oblast - 116, Chernihiv oblast - 68, Luhansk oblast - 60, Mykolaiv oblast - 53, Kherson oblast - 52, Zaporizhzhia oblast - 31.

The bombardment and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 2,096 educational institutions, out of which 215 were destroyed.

https://www.gp.gov.ua/ua/posts/yuvenalni-prokurori-vnaslidok-zbroinoyi-agresiyi-rf-v-ukrayini-zaginula-341-ditina-3

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainioans

Undoubtedly, the main word today is Zmiinyi. Apparently, there was just as much talk about Zmiinyi only on the day when the Russian ship arrived there. Then the ship left - forever, and now the island is free again. I am grateful to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the fighters of "Alpha", I am grateful to our gunners, pilots of the army aviation and Air Force, the command of "Oleksandriya".

Zmiinyi Island is a strategic point, and it significantly changes the situation in the Black Sea. It does not guarantee safety yet, it does not yet guarantee that the enemy will not return. But it already limits the actions of the occupiers significantly. Step by step, we will drive them out of our sea, our land, and our sky.

The situation in Donbas region remains the toughest, extremely difficult. The fire superiority of the occupiers is still extremely tangible - they have already taken everything from their reserves to hit us: the Luhansk region, the Donetsk region. I am grateful to everyone who defends our positions in such conditions. This is true heroism.

The United States announced today a new package of support for Ukraine, primarily concerning defense. I am grateful to President Biden for this assistance. Soon it will get to the frontline to work for Ukraine, for the defense of freedom.

Talked about defense support with the Federal President of Germany. Thanked him for the help that had already been provided. Once again I outlined our priorities - the types of weapons we need. President Steinmeier expressed his condolences over the inhumane attack on Kremenchuk and our other cities.

Today, another significant step in our rapprochement with the European Union took place - Ukraine launched a significant export of electricity to the territory of the EU, to Romania. And this is only the first stage. We are preparing to increase supply.

At the expense of Ukrainian electricity, a significant part of the Russian gas consumed by Europeans can be replaced. That is, it is not just a question of export revenue for us, it is a question of security for the whole of Europe.

I would like to remind you that our country joined the common energy system of the EU already after the start of the war. Ukraine is doing things that seemed impossible.

France's Presidency of the Council of the EU ends today. The historical period when we received the candidacy. Europe has become stronger over this time. The Presidency of the Czech Republic begins, and I am grateful to our Czech partners for the fact that they have identified the reconstruction of Ukraine as one of the priorities of their Presidency. It is really important to start reconstruction as soon as possible on the territory that has already been liberated.

And our priority - and this will be a task for all representatives of the state - everything should be done as soon as possible to prepare the start of membership negotiations. Government officials, deputies, diplomats - everyone must work on this 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. By the way, tomorrow there will be news on this topic. Ukraine’s European integration cannot be stopped.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/ostriv-zmiyinij-ce-strategichnij-punkt-jogo-zvilnennya-znach-76149

Ministr y of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Regarding the Severance of Diplomatic Relations with the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called “independence” of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

We consider this decision to be an unfriendly act against Ukraine, an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, and a gross violation of Ukrainian law, the UN Charter, and the fundamental norms and principles of international law. There is no doubt that the Syrian regime is trying to give pseudo-subjectivity to the Russian occupying administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk at the behest of its Kremlin curators.

In response to this unfriendly act, Ukraine declares the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria without the severance of consular relations, in accordance with Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations done in Vienna on 24 April 1963. The Ukrainian Side is also initiating the procedure of imposing a trade embargo on Syria, as well as imposing other sanctions on Syrian legal entities and individuals.

"Our position is clear - we respond as harshly as possible to any attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and we protect national interests by all available means, including on the diplomatic front," emphasized Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In connection with the crimes of the regime of Bashar Al Assad against the Syrian people, the Ukrainian side had already closed the Embassy of Ukraine in Damascus in 2016 and ordered the closing of the Embassy of Syria in Ukraine in 2018. Protection of the interests of Ukrainians in Syria is carried out by the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/zayava-mzs-ukrayini-shchodo-rozrivu-diplomatichnih-vidnosin-iz-sirijskoyu-arabskoyu-respublikoyu

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Ukraine Received Grant from The United States of USD 1.3 Billion

Today, the State Budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States for USD 1.3 billion.

These funds were provided from the World Bank's Multiple Donor Trust Fund under additional funding from the Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Governance in Ukraine Project between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA).

"The support of our partners accelerates Ukraine's victory. Special thanks to the teams of the Government, the Ministry of Finance, the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, and the World Bank for their coordinated work and the opportunity to receive these funds as soon as possible", said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko.

He noted that the next grant from the United States may be recieved in July.

The funds will be used to reimburse state budget expenditures made to ensure the remuneration of employees of state bodies and budgetary institutions in the field of education, both at the national and regional levels.