Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 21, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

June 21, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 21.06 were approximately:

personnel - about 34100 (+300,

tanks ‒ 1496 (+19),

APV ‒ 3606 (+18),

artillery systems – 752 (+3),

MLRS - 239 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 98 (+0),

aircraft – 216 (+0),

helicopters – 181 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 611 (+10),

cruise missiles - 137 (+7),

warships / boats - 14 (+0) од,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2537 (+10) од,

special equipment - 59 (+4).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bahmut and Avdiivka directions.

The one hundred eighteenth (118) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas is without significant changes.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders, trying to prevent our units from retreating to the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Slovyansk direction. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dmytrivka, Chuhuiv, Korobochkyne, Stara Hnylytsia and Bazaliivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, near the Bohorodychne and Dolyna, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assaults of the occupiers.

The enemy systematically carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hrushuvakha, Virnopillya, Adamivka and Mazanivka. Inflicted air strikes on civilian infrastructure near Bogorodychne.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction. It fired at the positions of the defense forces with artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and mortars along the line of contact.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, shelling of units of our troops from artillery of various calibres continues. It struck air strikes near Ustynivka, Hirske and Lysychansk. It does not stop the assault in order to establish full control over the city of Siverodonetsk. In addition to this city, our soldiers are successfully resisting the assaults in the areas of Syrotyne and Bila Hora.

In the Bakhmut direction, in the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Vershyna and Semyhirya, the enemy is conducting offensive operations, fighting continues. In addition, the enemy cynically fired on civilian infrastructure near Pokrovskе, Mykolayivka and Bilohorivka.

It launched an air strike in the Avdiivka area near New York.

Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Kamyanka, Netaylove, Mykilske and Orikhove.

An air strike near Shcherbaky was recorded in the Kurakhiv direction. Defenders of Ukraine have stopped attempts at hostile assault in the Marinka area. The enemy fled ingloriously.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhzia directions, the enemy did not take active action.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy suffers losses. Trying to contain Ukrainian defense forces, it fired artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers at the Murakhivka, Topolyne, Bila Krynytsia and Maryino districts. The enemy fired airstrikes at civilian infrastructure near Ochakivo and Kutsurub. Conducts air reconnaissance of UAVs.

At the same time strengthens the fortification equipment of the advanced positions by building long-term firing points.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, 5 high-precision weapons carriers are being held in readiness to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

According to available information, due to significant losses in the command staff of airborne units, the enemy is forced to recruit reserve officers for military service with short-term contracts for a period of three months.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the border areas and mining. He fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Myropillya, Yunakivka, Sumy oblast, and Hremyach in the Chernihiv oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Cherkaska Lozova, and Pytomnyk. Artillery shelling was recorded near Kharkiv, Peremoha, Verkhnyi Saltiv, Staryi Saltiv, Chepil, Rubizhne, and Stara Hnylytsia. In addition, MLRS was used in the districts of Korobochkine, Mospanove, and Kutuzivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining previously occupied positions and conducting defense.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodichne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Hrushuvakha, Dolyna, Petrivske, Zavhorodne, Protopopivka, Pryshyb, Karnaukhivka, Vernopillya, Chervone, Dovhenke, and Krasnopillya. The occupiers launched an air strike near Dibrivne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy regrouped in order to strengthen for further action in the Bakhmut direction. In addition, the formation of consolidated units was identified.

Thus, in connection with significant losses, the reorganization of two battalion tactical groups from the units of the 5th Combined Arms Army, which lost their combat capability, into one consolidated BTGr was noted. Also, according to available information, the enemy brought units of the 1st Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Army Corps to restore combat capability.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not take active action, firing at the positions of our troops with mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Donetsk, Starodubivka, Mykolaivka, and Pryshib.

Fighting continues in the Siverodonetsk direction in the city of Siverodonetsk.

The enemy fired from tanks and artillery near Siverodonetsk, Lysychansk, Voronovo, Myrna Dolyna, and Hirske.

The Ukrainian soldiers competently repulsed the enemy's reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the directions of Metolkine-Voronovo and Metolkine-Sirotyne. The enemy retreated.

The occupiers are consolidating in the settlement of Ustynivka, are conducting an offensive in the direction of Bila Hora, have partial success, and hostilities continue.

In the direction of Toshkivka - Pidlisne, the enemy captured the settlements of Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna, consolidated on the occupied frontiers. Also, has partial success in the area of ​​the settlement of Hirske.

The Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Vysoke.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on the areas of Berestove and Komyshuvakha. It led the offensive in the direction of Aleksandropil - Komyshuvakha. It was unsuccessful, he left.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia areas. It fired on the territories near Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Novoandriyivka, Huliaipilske and Novosilka.

In the direction of the South Buh, the enemy, in order to deplete the personnel and destroy the fortifications, carried out the fire on the positions of our troops and conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs.

Prosecutor General ’s Office of Ukraine

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Attorney General Irina Venediktova met with Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland.

Irina Venediktova called it a strong signal of support from strategic partners - the US Attorney General and the Justice Department team, as well as US Ambassador to the Special Envoy for Global Criminal Justice Beth van Skack on Ukraine's path to justice, which seeks and unites the world.

The Prosecutor General noted that the expert support in the field of asset recovery, which the Ukrainian side expects, is very important.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed the joint efforts on the legal front and the format of cooperation between the American side and the Joint Investigation Group investigating Russian war crimes. "I am grateful to my American colleagues for praising the work of the Ukrainian law enforcement system in the extremely difficult conditions of war. For our part, she noted the contribution to our effectiveness of experts from the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group created by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, "she said.

I.Venediktova discussed the ways of cooperation with the US counterparts in the field of combating environmental crimes. In the conditions of war, this is a serious challenge, because Russia's violation of Ukraine's environment is already being investigated in 12 criminal proceedings initiated on the facts of ecocide.

During the meeting, considerable attention was paid to combating corruption and illegal financial flows, which is an important marker on the path to Ukraine's membership in the European Union. During the conversation, the parties touched upon top issues of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

https://www.gp.gov.ua/ua/posts/irina-venediktova-zustrilasya-z-genprokurorom-ssa-merrikom-garlandom

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today was a day of extremely active foreign policy activity - almost a marathon of phone conversations. We are increasing the number of those who stand for Ukraine’s candidacy and adding confidence that the decision on Friday will be positive.

Slovakia. In a conversation with Prime Minister Heger, we coordinated our positions on the eve of the session of the European Council.

Lithuania. I thanked President Nausėda for the decision of the Three Seas Initiative Summit to grant Ukraine the status of a partner-participant. We also coordinated our steps.

Hungary. There was a very fruitful conversation with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. I invited him to visit Ukraine and thanked him for the important support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state. We agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sector.

Portugal. We agreed with Prime Minister António Costa to involve his country's experience in our rapprochement with the European Union.

Next - Denmark. I expressed gratitude for supporting Ukraine, including with weapons. I also noted the speech of Mrs. Frederiksen in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which took place today.

Spain. In a conversation with Prime Minister Sánchez I noted that our cooperation would strengthen both Ukraine and the entire European Union. The possible outcome of the NATO Summit in Madrid, which will take place in late June, was discussed.

Ireland. I noted Ireland's active support for our European integration and invited Irish Prime Minister Martin to visit Ukraine.

Croatia. I am confident that we can expand our cooperation both bilaterally and at the level of European structures. I thanked Prime Minister Plenković for his support of Ukraine.

I was happy to see in Kyiv a great friend of our state - Prime Minister of Luxembourg Bettel. And I would like to draw your attention once again to the assistance from Luxembourg. 15% of the defense budget of this state – this was a contribution to the defense of Ukraine. Both the greatness and the nobility of the state are immediately felt.

Today, Mr. Bettel visited the cities of the Kyiv region that had been liberated from the occupiers. I am grateful to him for his sincere understanding of our people and for Luxembourg's readiness to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

My schedule for tomorrow is as busy as today. I will do my best to ensure that the historic decision of the European Union is adopted. This is important for us.

By the way, today, without delay, I signed the law on ratification of the Istanbul Convention adopted yesterday. Protecting all people from violence and discrimination is our principle.

In all negotiations, I always emphasize that the seventh package of the European Union sanctions is needed as soon as possible. Russia must feel a constant increase in pressure for the war and for its aggressive anti-European policy. Another Russian threat to Lithuania, another wave of energy pressure, another batch of lies from Russian officials about the food crisis are all arguments to agree on the seventh package of sanctions.

The situation on the frontline is without significant changes. With the help of tactical moves, the Ukrainian army is strengthening its defense in the Luhansk region, which is really the toughest area right now. The occupiers are also putting serious pressure on the Donetsk direction. In the Kharkiv region there is brutal and cynical Russian artillery shelling. It will not give anything to the occupiers, but the Russian army is deaf to any rationality. It simply destroys, simply kills - in this way it shows its command that it is not standing still. In the south we defend our Mykolaiv region, our Zaporizhzhia, and gradually liberate the Kherson region.

And just as actively as we fight for a positive decision of the European Union on the candidacy for Ukraine, we fight every day for the supply of modern weapons for our country. We do not decrease our activity for a single day. The lives of thousands of people depend directly on the speed of our partners - on the speed of implementation of their decisions to help Ukraine.

Today I signed two major decrees on awarding our defenders. At the request of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 210 combatants were awarded, 3 of them posthumously. At the request of the Minister of Internal Affairs, 255 warriors of the National Guard of Ukraine were awarded, 41 of them posthumously, 41 border guards, 12 of them posthumously, and 45 policemen.

And I want you to realize that when I talk about signing such decrees, it's not just a routine and not something mechanical. It is only thanks to the mass courage and wisdom of our people on the battlefield that Ukraine lives and can really count on victory.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/shodenno-boremosya-za-pozitivne-rishennya-yevrosoyuzu-shodo-75973

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Statement by Denys Shmyhal at a Government session

For almost 4 consecutive months we have been living through an all-out war. Despite all the challenges, we have managed to maintain the macroeconomic and macrofinancial stability of our state. But this is insufficient. We need to completely restart the economy, change the economic model and commence doing the groundwork for recovery.

Therefore, the Government, on commission of the President of Ukraine, has devised a new economic strategy and new programs to stimulate economic advancement. One of the essential elements of the strategy will be the support of small and medium-sized businesses. We have already reduced taxes, made it possible to obtain loans at 0%, introduced the declarative principle of working under licenses, abandoned most inspections.

Now the Government has embarked on introduction of a new large project of non-refundable grant support for new businesses. Today we will approve three grant schemes and three more programs will be approved shortly. An important focus of all these programs is the creation of new jobs and the possibility of applying for a grant online. That's why we've combined all these programs under the common name "eRobota".

The first program envisages micro-grants of up to UAH 250,000 for those who want to create a startup. Any Ukrainian who has a business plan and a firm intention to launch his own business can count on the support of the state.

We plan to issue 20,000 such grants during the year. Accordingly, the program budget for the year is UAH 5 billion. We are talking about the possibility of starting any microbusiness, such as manufacturing clothing and footwear, dry cleaning, service or repair center, car repair shop, installation activities and more.

The next two non-repayable grant programs relate to the agricultural sector. This implies the creation of gardens and greenhouses.

Under the program of partial compensation for the cost of creating greenhouses, the grant amount is from UAH 5 to 7 million. The expected number of grants is 3,000 per annum. The total budget of the program is UAH 7 billion. Participants in the program can be both private entrepreneurs and agricultural companies as also farms that own or lease land for at least 25 years’ period.

We have studied the needs and potential of our farmers and we anticipate that the program will be really successful. The creation of new greenhouse complexes for growing vegetables and fruits will help ramp up our exports and saturate the Ukrainian market with quality products.

And the last program we are to endorse today envisages grants to support horticulture, berry growing and viticulture. We are talking about partial compensation for the cost of gardens. The state will provide from UAH 300,000 to 400,000 per 1 hectare of gardens area. This is about 70% of the average cost of planting.

The expected number of grants will not be based on the number of enterprises but on the area of plantations. We now refer to the grants for planting 10,000 hectares of new gardens. The total budget of the program is UAH 4 billion. Like in the program with greenhouses, grantees must have either their own land or land in use for at least 25 years. The area of your garden under the program can be from 1 to 25 hectares. The funds will also be provided not in cash, but in a bank account for the transparent purchase of seedlings, equipment, irrigation systems, fertilizers, etc.

In total, the state will allocate UAH 16 billion for the aforementioned three programs of the "eRobota" project. The decision to allocate such funding is to be made today. Part of the funds to support the business will be disbursed by our foreign partners. Such agreements are already in place with certain EU countries. We call on all states having the desire to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses to join in co-financing grants.

In the near future, the Government will also approve programs of non-repayable grant support in the field of processing, IT. We will continue to develop this program.

Simultaneously with the launch of the grant funding program for the creation of new businesses, the Government triggers a reform of the entire employment sector.

Against the background of the full-scale war, we need to mobilize all possible resources to defeat the Russian occupiers. This also applies to the organization of work in the rear. The Government is going today to approve a document stipulating that officially registered unemployed people who have not been employed for 30 days will be involved in community service. This may be the dismantling of debris, construction of protective structures, landscaping, repair or agricultural work. What exactly needs to be done in each region will be determined by local authorities.

This work will certainly be paid. The state will pay a minimum wage to everyone involved in community service. We are actually eliminating the possibility that people could receive money from the state and refuse the offered job. In wartime, the state does not have the resources to do so. Everyone must either fight and defend the Motherland or work for victory and for the front.

All these measures to create new jobs, reform the employment sector, grant assistance to businesses - are all the components of the new economic policy enabling our country to withstand, win, begin to rapidly rehabilitate and rebuild our state.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/promova-premyer-ministra-ukrayini-denisa-shmigalya-na-zasidanni-uryadu21062022

Denys Shmyhal and Xavier Bettel discuss comprehensive support and integration of Ukraine into the EU

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel. The parties discussed comprehensive support for Ukraine and integration into the European Union.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the people of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg for their continued firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for financial and military assistance.

The prime ministers raised the issue of the food and migration crisis, which Russia is deliberately provoking with its criminal actions in Ukraine, including shelling of civilian infrastructure and the blockade of Ukrainian seaports.

Denys Shmyhal thanked Luxembourg for supporting sanctions against the aggressor as well as Ukraine's European integration. He stressed that Ukraine's accession to the EU would be beneficial for the two sides.

The Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, for his part, noted that Ukraine can count on Luxembourg's assistance in various areas. The top foreign official assured that the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg would support Ukraine in the process of joining the European Union and rebuilding. In addition, Xavier Bettel expressed readiness of Luxembourg to help Ukrainian immigrants as well as in the construction of modular towns.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/denis-shmigal-i-ksavye-betel-obgovorili-vsebichnu-pidtrimku-ta-integraciyu-ukrayini-v-yes

Cyber security

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) under the SSSCIP warns about a new cyberattack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

Our experts have detected circulation of emails titled “Повідомлення про несплату податку” (Ukrainian for “Unpaid Tax Notification”) allegedly from the “State Tax Service of Ukraine.” Those contain an archive named “НакладенняШтрафнихСанкцiй. zip” (Ukrainian for “Imposing Penalties”) with a docx file under the same name within. Opening the file eventually results in downloading the Cobalt Strike Beacon malware. This activity is tracked by UAC-0098.

Another cyberattack has been waged through dissemination of a malicious document “Nuclear Terrorism A Very Real Threat.rtf.” Its opening results in downloading and launching of CredoMap malware. This activity is associated with the APT28 group.